UPDATED: Pike County football star Ian Foster commits to Marshall

One of the top athletic high school senior football players in the Wiregrass, Pike County’s Ian Foster, announced Wednesday plans to sign with Marshall University.

A wide receiver/defensive back and kick/punt return specialist, Foster made his announcement during a ceremony at the Pike County High School gym.

He chose the Thundering Herd over Vanderbilt, South Alabama, Chattanooga and Liberty University, the other schools in his top five. Foster can officially sign a scholarship on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of the upcoming signing period for college football.

“Marshall is a good environment, a good place, a good city to be in,” Foster said of the Sun Belt Conference program located in Huntingdon, W. Va. “I like what they have going on over there and me and (defensive back) coach (Chevis) Jackson have a relationship that is real close like me and my high school head coach. The players there get along good and everybody on the staff gets along good and I saw that when I was on my visit. That played a big role in my making my decision.”

Foster, who made visits to all the schools in his top five, visited the Marshall campus on Dec. 1.

“The chemistry over there was what I was looking for,” Foster said. “I felt like I fit in.”

Foster is one of three finalists for the state’s Class 3A Back of the Year award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association that will be announced next week. A do-it-all specialist, he shined on offense, defense and special teams this past season in helping the Bulldogs finish 8-4 and reach the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

On offense, Foster caught 38 passes for 895 yards (23.6 average per catch) with half of his receptions going for TDs (19). He added 199 rushing yards and two TDs on just 13 carries. Defensively, he had six interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and had 12 pass break-ups, while making 57 tackles (5.2 per game) with three for loss.

He also earned three special teams touchdowns, two on kick returns and one on a punt return. For the season, he had six punt returns for 137 yards (22.8 average per return) and had four kick returns for 230 yards (57.5 average).

Overall, he accounted for 27 TDs and had 1,094 yards of offense and 724 yards in returns (interception, kick and punt returns) during the season.

“I thought he was a great leader for us,” Pike County head coach Mark Hurt said. “He led by example as he is not one that wants to talk a lot. When he is in the game, he wants the ball and he wants to make plays.

“I have coached a lot of players, but he has that drive with the best ones I have coached from the Justyn Rosses to TJ Yeldon to those type guys. He had the drive that once he is the game to score and to win. He is the same category with those type guys.

“Anytime you have a young man that is on offense, defense and special teams and is productive to where every two-and-a-half times he touches the ball he scores, he is a winner. He just has that drive. He is that next level playmaker.”

Foster said Marshall coaches indicated that he would play cornerback and be a return specialist for them on the college level.

The Bulldog standout said Vanderbilt was looking at him as a slot receiver or safety, while the other four finalists all recruited him for his cornerback role. All five schools liked him in the kick/punt return game.

In addition to being a state back of the year finalist, Foster was selected first team all-state in Class 3A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Foster transferred to Pike County for his senior season after playing at Pike Liberal Arts as a junior. He earned second-team all-state honors as a defensive back during his junior season while helping the Patriots to the AISA state title. He earned seven interceptions and 61 tackles during the title run.

In the Patriots’ state title 41-21 victory over Tuscaloosa Academy, Foster had a kickoff return for a touchdown plus a fumble recovery and an interception.