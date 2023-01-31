UPDATED PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Tew's 3-pointer lifts Kinston over Zion Chapel

Connor Tew hit a 3-point with 0.7 seconds left to give Kinston a dramatic 75-72 win over Zion Chapel in boys high school basketball action on Monday night.

Tew’s shot came after Zion Chapel tied the game on a Slade Grantham basket with 3.6 seconds left. The Rebels rallied from 15 down in the second quarter to tie the game.

Kinston’s Cale Sumblin earned a game-high 33 points. Tew and Reece Hall followed with 12 points each.

Both Grantham and Jacob Chestnutt had 30 points to lead Zion Chapel.

Dale County 58, Rehobeth 53: Nick McCarter had 25 points and six rebounds and Junior Smith had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way.

Also for Dale County, Isaiah Griffin nearly had a double-double, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds and Jamarvion Scott dished out 10 assists.

Slocomb 62, Northside Methodist 44: Brody Campbell scored 20, Rashawn Miller 19 and Cade Birge 11 for the RedTops.

Northside was led by Braylen Clements with a game-high 25 points.

Carroll 67, Highland Home 50: Zavier Womack had 18 points, Takoda McLeod 15 and Lakeith Person and Peyton Plott 13 to lead Carroll over the Flying Squadron.

G.W. Long 46, Cottonwood 30: Brayden Whitehead and Bryson Hughes both had 10 points to lead G.W. Long.

Cottonwood was led by Jalen Lettinhand with eight points.

Ariton 57, Providence Christian 43: Lawson Leger had 13 points, Isaiah Johnson 11 points and nine rebounds and Landon Tyler had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Ariton.

Pearce Boone led Providence Christian with 17 points. Hamp Sanders added nine points.

Luverne 52, Pike Liberal Arts 25: The Patriots struggled in shooting and fell to the Tigers.

Levin DeBoer had 12 points to lead Pike Lib.

Goshen 45, Samson 26: KJ Bristow had 23 points to lead the Eagles to the win. JD Burney and added eight points and Szemerick Andrews had seven.

Tyson Wells led Samson with five points.

Macon-East 66, Lakeside School 27: The Chiefs fell on the road at Cccil. No details were available.

Abbeville Christian boys 59, Crenshaw Christian 27: Kell Brown had 20 points and eight assists, Connor Hutto had eight points and Javion Turner had eight points and eight rebounds.

Varsity Girls

Rehobeth 45, Dale County 29: For Rehobeth (6-11) Maurissia Walker led with 11 points and Madison Mowbray and Helen Williamson each added 10 points.

Jas Smith had nine points for Dale County.

Samson 58, Goshen 31: Alli Brooke Godwin led the Tigers with 21 points, while Brantley Edberg and Shaylei Mock each scored 12.

Goshen was led by Alyssa Sparks and AJ Rogers with 10 points each.

Carroll 51, Highland Home 32: Taliyah Carter led the Eagles with 14 points, while Ameyah Gray scored 12 and pulled down 12 rebounds and Zymirria Glanton added seven points and Tyazia Newman had nine rebounds.

Highland Home was led by Taisa June with 13 points.

G.W. Long 53, Cottonwood 45: Emma Claire Long scored 22 and Maleah Long added 15 points for the Rebels.

Cottonwood was led by Saniya Keys and Jada Miree with 15 points each.

Ariton 41, Providence Christian 35: Nya Allen had 23 points and 15 rebounds and Macileigh Bragg had eight points and 13 rebounds for Ariton.

AnnaBeth Townsend had 23 points to lead Providence Christian.

Northside Methodist 40, Slocomb 10: Alyssa Turner had 14 points and Sydney Freeman 10 to lead NMA.

Kinston 62, Zion Chapel 39: Kaley Norris earned 38 points and 13 rebounds to lead Kinston over Zion Chapel.

Maggie Martin added nine points and Rachel Hall dished out eight assists.

Lakeside School 64, Macon East Academy 28: The Lady Chiefs led Macon East 36-10 at the half on the way to the 36-point win in Montgomery on Monday night.

Chloe Helms had 26 points to lead Lakeside. Eliza Eriksen had 15 and Jayden Green scored 11 with nine rebounds.

With the win the Chiefs finish the regular season 11-9. Lakeside will draw a first round bye in the AISA playoffs, playing in the Elite Eight on Feb 6.

Crenshaw Christian 54, Abbeville Christian 47: Caroline Armstrong had 23 points and four steals and Anna Grace Blalock had 17 points and eight rebounds for Abbeville Christian.

Junior Varsity

Dale County 60, Rehobeth 51: Logan Newton had 24 points, Dallas Hedstrom 12 points and Jermany Wells 14 rebounds to lead the Warrior win.

Marcus Cotton and Tevin James had 11 points each for Rehobeth.

Northside Methodist 41, Slocomb 32: Kyle Kirchoff led the Knights with 12 points.

Slocomb was led by Nicholas Peoples with 11 points.