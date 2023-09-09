OZARK – Carroll defeated Rehobeth 27-14 as head coach Patrick Plott collected his 100th career win.

Plott, in his 13th year as a high school head coach, including the last four at Carroll, is now 100-48 in his career. He previously was head coach at Aliceville, Bullock County, Pickens County and Greenville.

Rehobeth (1-1, 0-1) opened the scoring when Terrell Townsend scored from 3 yards out with 7:52 left in the first quarter. Jaxson Leger kicked through the extra point.

Carroll (2-1, 2-0) got on the board when Keyshawn Cole scored on a 10-yard run with 44 seconds left in the opening quarter. The extra point kick was missed.

Carroll took the lead when Cole went in from 5 yards out midway through the second quarter and the Eagles converted a try for 2 when Cole passed to Carson Edwards, making it 14-7, which is where the score stood at halftime.

Rehobeth tied it up with 6:33 left in the third quarter on a 10-yard run by Luke Odom. Leger kicked the PAT to make it 14-14.

Carroll regained the lead on a 20-yard run by Lakeith Person at the 4:48 mark of the third quarter. Zhenya Daniels kicked the extra point, making it 21-14.

Person scored on a 2-yard run to put it away with 47 seconds left in the game. The PAT was blocked.

For Rehobeth, Brayden Hardy had 125 yards rushing on 26 carries and Townsend had 65 yards rushing on 14 carries

Also for the Rebels, Parker Peacock blocked a punt, T.J. Finley recovered a fumble and Heath Mathison blocked a PAT.

Eufaula 56, Headland 14: The Eufaula Tigers scored on all six first-half possessions to build a huge lead and cruise to a 56-14 win over Headland in Class 5A, Region 2 action.

Red Harris scored on two short TD runs (2 and 6 yards) to start the scoring onslaught for Eufaula.

I’leek Quinn added a 15-yard touchdown reception from Browning Anderson and Jaylin Wright had a 5-yard TD run to make it 28-0 after one quarter.

Eufaula took advantage of an errant punt snap and fumbled kickoff for two of the early scores.

Arelious Slaughter added a 5-yard score and Antron Mitchell had a 45-yard touchdown catch in the first half as the Tigers led 42-0 at halftime.

Headland’s scores came in the second half on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Williams to Caleb Dozier and a 42-yard pass from Williams to Julian Riley.

Eufaula added two more scores – a 21-yard Anderson to Lekeveyunate Pugh pass and a Jayvian Reeves 2-yard run.

For the game, Anderson threw for 291 yards and three TDs off 13-of-17 passing and added 31 yards rushing on five attempts. Harris rushed for 100 yards and two TDs on 13 carries and Mitchell caught five passes for 171 yards and one TD.

Geneva 46, Slocomb 41: On Senior Night at Hugh Owen Memorial Stadium, the Panthers got its first win to go 1-0 in Class 4A, Region 2.

Geneva led 34-8 late in the second quarter before Slocomb made a comeback bid and pulled to within five points twice in the fourth quarter. The RedTops had a brief chance possession to take the lead and were forced to punt and Geneva ran out the clock.

Michael Moore was 8-of-14 passing for 160 yards and had touchdown passes of 59 and 37 yards to Dalton Mock. Moore also had 48 yards rushing on eight rushes with touchdown runs of 11, 1 and 9 yards for Geneva (1-2, 1-0).

Kingston Tolbert had a big game rushing with 215 yards and two touchdowns of 37 and 35 yards. He finished with 250 all-purpose yards. Mock finished with 140 yards in catches and 58 yards rushing.

Defensively, Jack Simmons had six tackles, while Rhett Shiver, Tayshaun McReynolds, Chaseton Morris and Carson Hughes each had five.

For Slocomb, Cade Birge threw for 288 yards and five touchdowns on 8-of-19 passing and also rushed for 75 yards and a 10-yard touchdown on 12 carries. Dooley Domingos had 185 yards in receptions with TD catches of 61 and 79 yards. Maddox King caught a 3-yard touchdown, Caleb Andrews caught a 31-yard score and Hayes Hatton a 24-yard TD.

Drew Hatton led the RedTop defense with 13 tackles, including seven solos and one tackle for a loss.

Providence Christian 38, New Brockton 14: The Eagles soared to a Class 3A, Region 2 win on the road at New Brockton.

Craig Pittman threw two touchdown passes, one of 53 yards to Chapel Stickler and one of 33 yards to Christian Sutton, and also had an 8-yard rushing TD for PCS. Stickler returned the second half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Kyser Sims rushed for a 3-score. Layton Hagler kicked a 32-yard field goal for the other score and was 5-of-5 on point after kicks.

Pittman completed 7-of-11 passing for 146 yards with the two TDs and an interception. Grant Baker led the ground game with 91 yards on 15 carries and Sims added 55 yards on 11 carries. Stickler three receptions for 91 yards and two kick returns totaling 93 yards.

For New Brockton, Baylon Foster caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Peacock and Yassiah Rousseau had an 8-yard touchdown run.

Providence Christian improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in region play, while New Brockton fell to 1-2, 0-1.

Pike County 28, Ashford 13: The Bulldogs exploded for big-scoring plays in the first quarter and stayed in control in beating Ashford 28-13 in a Class 3A, Region 2 contest.

Braylin Jackson scored on a 63-yard run on the Bulldogs’ first play and Que Carter earned a 71 yard score midway in the first period for a quick 14-0 lead.

Carter added a 10-yard scoring run and Omari Barrow a 3-yard TD run in the second half for Pike County (1-1, 1-1).

Both of the Ashford (1-2, 0-2) scores came in the second half off touchdown passes by Will Hart Lawrence to Cam Fields (5 yards) and Coy Paramore (71 yards).

Nemo Williams led Pike County with 110 yards rushing with Carter and Jackson added 95 and 85 yards on the ground. Jackson also had four catches for 54 yards.

Defensively, Jackson had four tackles, including 1.5 tackles-for-loss, while Williams earned seven tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Markelis Hobdy added seven tackles with three for losses.

Straughn 46, Daleville 16: The Warhawks fell to No. 10 ranked Straughn 46-16.

Omarion Pinckney rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and passed for 67 yards off 6-of-12 passing with one TD. Anthony Wynn rushed for 42 yards on six carries. Carrington Garland caught three passes for 33 yards with one touchdown and Caden Elmore had two catches for 24 yards.

Defensively for Daleville (0-3, 0-2), Elmore was in 13 tackles, including three for losses. Daniel Blake recorded nine tackles and Rolando Roman earned seven tackles with three for losses, including two quarterback sacks.

Cottonwood 50, Abbeville 14: Klete Meadows rushed for 186 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Bears and Braylon Morris had 157 yards rushing on 18 attempts with three touchdowns in the win.

Cottonwood improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in Class 2A, Region 2, while Abbeville fell to 0-3, 0-1 in the region.

Morris got the scoring started with a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter. Meadows followed with a 43-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

With 43 seconds left before halftime, Morris threw to Ethan Simmons on a 15-yard touchdown, making it 22-8 at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, Meadows scored on a 24-yard run. Early in the fourth quarter, Morris scored on a 2-yard run, making it 36-14 after a 2-point conversion.

With 5:39 left in the fourth, Meadows went in from 6 yards out and with 2:44 left Morris scored on a 69-yard run.

Defensively, Danny Hardrick had seven tackles and a fumble recovery to lead the way.

For Abbeville, Ahmod Billins accounted for 301 yards, including 268 passing off 20-of-29 and also earning 33 rushing with a touchdown. Kam Wallace caught eight passes for 107 yards and Zay Harris had four catches for 51 yards. Kristian Dawkins had a 2-yard touchdown run.

G.W. Long 35, Samson 0: Bryson Hughes rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 155 with a touchdown as the Rebels rolled to the Class 2A, Region 2 victory.

The Rebels' first touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Cohen Pritchett. Romah Daniels added the extra point kick.

Hughes scored on runs of 84 and 55 yards in the second quarter and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Preston Williams as the Rebels led 28-0 at halftime.

Defensively, Blayne Wood had six tackles and Brayden Whitehead had four for Long (1-1, 1-0).

For Samson (0-2, 0-1), Tavares Johnson had 40 yards rushing and 23 yards receiving. Chase Ray had 80 yards in passing and Kelin Hornsby had 34 receiving yards and Brody Mixon 23.

Ben McKenzie lead the Samson defense with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, while White had nine tackles with a sack.

Elba 49, Houston County 14: Alvin Henderson rushed for 229 yards on just seven carries with five touchdowns on runs of 22, 10, 36, 25 and 69 yards.

The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the 1A, Region 2.

Jacob Watkins added a 12-yard TD run and Cayden Adkins had a 2-yard touchdown run. Adkins had 93 yards rushing on eight carries.

For Houston County (0-3, 0-1), Azariel Todd and Isaiah McKenzie both had a rushing touchdown. Todd also rushed for a two-point conversion.

Ariton 35, Geneva County 6: Addison Senn rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two as the Purple Cats picked up their first victory.

Ariton (1-2, 1-0) led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime.

Ian Senn caught a 66-yard touchdown pass and Mayles Tyler caught a 31-yard scoring toss.

Myles Tyler had a big game defensively with 11 tackles, one for loss, while Trevor Johnston had 10 tackles, one for loss, and Gabe Jones had eight tackles, one for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Wicksburg 30, Zion Chapel 14: Wicksburg coach Josh Cox tied the school record for most wins by a coach Friday as the Panthers beat Zion Chapel 30-14 in Jack in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.

The win was the 59th for Cox in his 10th year at his alma mater. It ties Tom Vickers, who won 59 from 1973-81.

Logan Fowler rushed for 259 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and quarterback Mason Burkhardt rushed for 51 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns and passed for 92 yards and off 5-of-9 passing to lead the Panthers (1-2, 1-0). Burkhardt also rushed for a pair of two-point conversions and passed for one to Aiden Rice. Carter Meyers caught four passes for 54 yards.

Defensively, Burkhardt was in on nine tackles, including five solos. Izaac Murry was in on eight assisted tackles, while Rice was in on seven stops, including two solos. Teagan Fowler was in on seven tackles, one solo.

For Zion Chapel, Mason Stuart rushed for an 80-yard touchdown run and threw a 14-yard TD pass to Micah Fuller. John Foster Hamm converted both extra-point kicks.

Zion Chapel fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in region play.

Andalusia 56, Dale County 6: Junior Smith scored on a 2-yard run for the lone Warrior score in the loss to the top-ranked Bulldogs on the road in Andalusia.

Preston Stevens and Tristan Smith led Dale County with 47 yards rushing each and Smith added 42 yards.

Defensively, Stacy Atkins and Stevens recorded eight tackles each.

Dale County fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Class 4A, Region 2 play, while Andalusia improved to 3-0 and 1-0.

Charles Henderson 39, Greenville 6: Zach Coleman rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns and Jywon Boyd accounted for two scores to pace Class 5A No. 4 Charles Henderson over Greenville in Class 5A, Region 2 play.

Coleman scored on runs of 15, 34 and 49 yards, while Boyd caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Parker Adams and had a 55-yard interception return for a score.

Nik Peerson boomed a 47-yard field goal and was 4-of-4 on point after kicks. Adams passed to Antonio Frazier for a two-point conversion.

QB Parker Adams completed 6-of-9 passing for 69 yards with Boyd catching four passes for 53 yards.

The Trojans improved to 1-1 on the year and 1-0 in region play. They face Carroll next week. Greenville fell to 0-2 and 0-1.

Highland Home 42, Goshen 21: Class 2A No. 7 Goshen fell behind 22-0 at halftime then surged to pull within eight before the Class 2A No. 2 ranked Flying Squadron pulled away,

Jamauri McClure returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, Jayden McNabb scored on a 4-yard run and Szemerick Andrews scored on a 44-yard run for Goshen.

Andrews led Goshen with 87 yards rushing. McNabb had 43 yards rushing and McClure, a South Alabama verbal commitment, was held to 41 yards.

Defensively, Sam Adams had three solo tackles and five assisted tackles with one tackle for a loss, Andrews had four solos and three assists and Kamauri Lampley was in on two solos and five assists with one tackle for a loss.

Tyler McClendon had an interception and Christon Simmons recovered a fumble.

Highland Home improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in region play, while Goshen fell to 2-1 and 0-1.

Luverne 42, Barbour County 0: The Jaguars couldn’t make it two straight wins, falling hard to No. 9 Luverne on the road.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0) led 42-0 at halftime and the final two quarters were both just two minutes.

For Barbour County (1-1, 0-1), Chimarion Brown had three receptions for 27 yards and Larry Wilson two receptions for 23 yards.

Defensively, Zakwavius Johnson was in on seven tackles, Wilson on five and both Kareem Johnson and Dwquillis Howard four each. Kylan McLeod had an interception and Kareem Johnson recovered a fumble.

Lakeside 55, Coosa Valley Academy 0: The Chiefs scored eight touchdowns in the romp in Harpersville, improving to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in region play.

Dyas Barrnett rushed for two touchdowns and Taylor Morrow, Anderson Mott, Tyeon Green (75 yards) and Jamez Curry (30) had one rushing TD each. Darrien Madre caught a 32-yard TD pass from Morrow and Kaleb Moore returned the game’s opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Morrow rushed for 100 yards and was 2-of-4 passing for 45 yards. Cesar Dominguez converted 7-of-8 extra-point kicks.

Defensively, Mott had eight tackles and Collins Mitchell was in on seven tackles.

Edgewood Academy 29, Abbeville Christian 0: The Generals fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in AISA, Class AA, Region 1 play with the shutout loss.