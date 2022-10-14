UPDATED PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: HA and Enterprise get big road wins; Providence Christian downs Daleville

OPP – The Houston Academy Raiders made a statement across the Alabama Class 3A landscape Friday with a dominant 42-7 win over Opp in a key Class 3A, Region 2 matchup.

Houston Academy, ranked No. 6 in the state, remained unbeaten at 8-0 and improved to 6-0 in the region. Opp, ranked No. 4, is now 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the region.

The Raiders led 28-0 at the half.

Wide receiver Will Wells tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Rod Jackson to begin the scoring in the first quarter. Jeb Daughtry had a 16-yard touchdown run and Kadyn Mitchell had a 1-yard run before Mitchell fired a 10-yard strike to Wells at the end of the first half.

Mitchell added a 54-yard touchdown pass to George Zeron in the third quarter and a 1-yard plunge in the fourth.

Daughtry finished with 211 yards rushing on 26 carries with one touchdown, while Mitchell threw for 104 yards off 8-of-11 completions with two TDs. Wells had five receptions for 35 yards with a TD.

Jackson, Cam Dyer and Daughtry led the defense with seven tackles each with Daughtry earning one for a loss. Charlie Knowles and Zeron added interceptions.

Opp scored on a Gray Jennings 1-yard run.

Jennings was 11-of-22 passing for 145 yards. Terry Davis caught five passes for 54 yards and also had 119 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Defensively for Opp, Nelson Hall had 14 tackles with a sack, Kaden Kendrick had 11 tackles and Colby Ballard had nine.

Enterprise 22, Opelika 14: The Wildcats got a huge Class 7A, Region 2 road victory by scoring the only two touchdowns in the second half and then got a late stop to preserve the victory.

Enterprise improved to 5-3 overall, 3-3 in the region, while Opelika is now 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the region.

Down 14-8, Enterprise took the lead with 4:43 to play in the third quarter when Aiden White connected with Amare Griffin on a 27-yard touchdown throw and catch to culminate an 8-play, 63-yard drive. Drew Pinkard added the extra point kick to put the Wildcats up 15-14.

White broke loose on a 56-yard run with 8:15 to play in the game in making it 22-14 after the PAT.

Opelika drove deep into Enterprise territory in the final minutes, but an incomplete pass on 4th-and-5 from the Wildcats’ 10 sealed the win.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring with a touchdown pass from Roman Gagliano to Tae Gay in the opening quarter.

Enterprise took an 8-7 lead with 2:03 to play in the first period when White found Tre Kemmerlin with a 4-yard pass. White ran in the 2-point conversion.

Opelika regained the lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass by Gagliano to Jamari Miller in making it 14-8 before Enterprise would finish out the scoring in the second half.

Providence Christian 37, Daleville 18: Chapel Stickler rushed for two scores and caught two touchdowns, leading Providence Christian to the win over Daleville in a Class 3A, Region 2 game at the PCS campus.

The Eagles (4-4, 4-2 in region play) pulled away after a high-scoring first-quarter which ended with Providence up 21-18. PCS led 30-18 at halftime and added a second-half score to finish it.

Stickler scored on runs of 6 and 52 yards to end drives of 63 and 81 yards and caught scoring passes of 25 and 14 yards from Craig Pittman to finish drives of 59 and 58 yards.

Harrison Mims had Providence’s first touchdown on a 38-yard run to finish a 55-yard drive.

Layton Hagler converted a 26-yard field goal right before the half and was also 4-of-5 on extra-point kicks with the first attempt blocked by Daleville.

The Warhawks (3-6, 2-5) got touchdown runs of 40 yards and 1 yard from Anthony Wynn and 55 from Omarion Pinckney.

Pitman threw for 204 yards, completing 16-of-23 passing with two scores. Rylan Banner rushed for 76 yards on 12 carries and Stickler rushed for 60 yards on just four carries and had 96 yards off six receptions. Eb Anderson had six receptions for 78 yards.

Defensively, Roman Banner had an interception for PCS.

Elba 55, Florala 27: The Tigers snapped the ball just 17 times the whole game in getting the victory and remaining unbeaten as the top ranked team in Class 1A with an 8-0 record, 7-0 in region play.

Alvin Henderson rushed for 230 yards on seven carries with four touchdowns of 54, 2, 71 and 65 yards. J.T. Coleman rushed the ball four times for 123 yards and touchdowns of 5 and 68 yards. Cody Gray had a 50-yard touchdown run and Caden Adkins returned a fumble 74 yards for a score. Brayden Johnson completed his only pass to Collin Arnold for 50 yards.

Elba snapped the ball 12 times in the first half and five in the second while scoring on big plays, but finished with 452 total yards. Two of the snaps came at the end of the game when the Tigers were kneeling to run out the clock.

Defensively, Adkins had 14 tackles with one for a loss in addition to his fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Carroll 41, Greenville 0: In Ozark, the Eagles dominated the visiting Greenville Tigers and improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in region play.

Peyton Plott accounted for three touchdowns to lead Carroll. Plott threw touchdown passes of 37 and 11 yards to Tacoda McLeod and had a 52-yard touchdown run. LaKeith Person scored on touchdown runs of 35 and 12 yards.

QuaDarious Lightner had a first half interception and returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game. Hunter Lassiter was 5-of-5 on PATs.

Person finished with 94 yards rushing with two TDs on six carries and also had one reception for 27 yards. Plott was 4-of-5 passing for 102 yards with two TDs and added 87 yards on six carries with one TD.

Defensively, Karmelo Overton had 12 tackles, including one quarterback sack, and four quarterback hurries.

Eufaula 35, Rehobeth 28: Copeland Cotton threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns and Nic Floyd had a key 60-yard kick return for a touchdown as Eufaula rallied past Rehobeth in a Class 5A, Region 2 game.

Rehobeth led 20-7 late in the first half when Floyd earned his kick return for a score to close the gap to 20-14.

It was the first of four consecutive Eufaula touchdowns as the Tigers went up 35-20 before Rehobeth scored in the fourth quarter. Javarious Washington scored on a 20-yard run and Copeland threw TD passes to Browning Anderson and Lekeveyunate Pugh to make it 35-20.

Rehobeth scored on a Colton Trotter 2-yard run to close it to 35-28 and got the ball back with 40 seconds left, but a Floyd interception sealed the win for Eufaula (6-2, 4-1).

Earlier in the game, Cotton threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Anderson, who finished with six receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Antron Mitchell followed with five receptions for 86 yards and Atorian Slaughter had five catches for 61 yards. Red Harris led the running game with 69 yards on 13 carries and Washington added 57 on 11 carries.

Brayden Hardy led Rehobeth (2-6, 1-4) with 206 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 28 carries, including scoring runs of 59 and 5 yards in the first half. Parker Peacock added a 5-yard TD run in the first half for the Rebels.

Defensively for Rehobeth, Baker Hataway had eight tackles, including six solos, and DJ Arias had eight tackles with three solo. Peacock had seven tackles, including two solos and Kellen Smith had a fumble recovery.

Charles Henderson 31, Headland 13: Charles Henderson completed region play unbeaten for the first time since 2013, beating Headland 31-13.

The Trojans (7-1 overall) finished 5-0 in Class 5A, Region 2.

Parker Adams threw touchdown passes of 25 and 40 yards to Jywon Boyd, the last coming in the final seconds of the first half that put CHHS up 14-7. Zach Coleman scored on a 1-yard run, Nik Peerson hit a 32-yard field goal and Adams scored on a 30-yard run for the other Trojan scores.

Headland (4-4, 2-3) was led by Jaxon Williams, who rushed for 127 yards and accounted for the two Ram touchdowns, while also passing for 172 yards off 14-of-20. Caleb Dozier had seven catches for 127 yards.

Defensively for Headland, Conner Cook earned 12 tackles, while Dozier, Kendrell Corbitt and Tylen Williams had seven stops each. Tylen Williams also had an interception.

Geneva County 52, Samson 19: Isaiah Hutcherson had 224 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Geneva County improved to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the region.

Brenden Hall also had a big night rushing with 140 yards on seven carries with one touchdown. Dawson Spivey added a touchdown rush.

The Bulldogs had 504 yards of total offense.

For Samson, Jacob Branch had 100 yards passing, which included touchdown passes of 48 and 11 yards to Tarvaris Johnson.

Josh Lowery compiled 79 yards rushing and Brody Mixon had 35 with a 2-yard touchdown before being injured.

G.W. Long 35, Abbeville 15: Brayden Whitehead rushed for 150 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Rebels.

Whitehead scored on runs of 65, 7, 2 and 7 yards. He also had eight tackles on defense.

Bryson Hughes was 12-of-23 passing for 140 yards and threw a 35-yard TD pass to Hayes Horne. Jakiire Redding caught four passes for 34 yards.

Horne added 10 tackles as did Landon Grubbs. Tanner Johnston had two interceptions, Hunter Kerchner had a sack and fumble recovery and Brant Brady had a sack.

Tanner Patton was 5-of-5 on extra point kicks.

For Abbeville, Wauntavious Conley rushed for 159 yards on 18 carries with an 11-yard touchdown run and Kendrick Carter had 130 yards on 13 carries with a 45-yard TD run. Ahmod Billings threw for 77 yards off 7-of-16 passing.

Defensively, Zander Peterman had 10 tackles, including five solos, Conley had eight tackles and an interception, Keshon Glanton had two interceptions and Matthew Wilfork had a fumble recovery.

Ashford 42, New Brockton 13: Three players rushed for a touchdown and Cam Fields caught touchdowns from two different players to lead Ashford, which won its second straight game to improve to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in Class 3A, Region 2.

Coy Paramore (6 yards) Devontrez Blake (32 yards) and Braylon Bigham (13 yards) had the rushing scores for the Yellow Jackets, while Will Hart Lawrence and Paramore threw a TD each to Fields, covering 15 and 22 yards. Quantavion Harris earned a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the other Ashford score.

Blake finished with 143 yards rushing and Paramore 124 for Ashford.

Paramore also had two interceptions on defense and Peyton McBride one. Elijah Hicks had seven tackles, including two losses and one quarterback sack, and Ethan Bonner also had seven tackles. Blake added six tackles.

New Brockton got passing touchdowns of 5 yards from Chase Ray to Anthony Silar and 25 yards from Baylon Foster to Matt Smith.

Yassiah Rousseau rushed for 57 yards on 21 carries for New Brockton (0-8, 0-7).

Defensively, Blake Peterson was in on 16 tackles for the Gamecocks, including nine solos. Jared Petitt had eight tackles.

Geneva 46, Bullock County 0: The Panthers rolled to the road victory, improving to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in region play.

Tayshun McReynolds scored from both the offensive and defensive side, while Michael Moore, Kingston Tolbert, Noah Johnson and Trent Spann each scored touchdowns and Trent Mitchum had a 14-yard TD catch.

McReynolds had three rushes for 41 yards and a TD on offense and had a 50-yard fumble return for a score. Moore rushed for 65 yards on nine carries and was 5-of-9 passing for 45 yards. Tolbert rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries.

Defensively, Jack Simmons had nine tackles, including six solos, and Dayton Landingham had two fumble recoveries and five tackles.

Montgomery Academy 34, Slocomb 0: Rashawn Miller had 126 yards receiving as the top target of Cade Birge, who was 11-of-18 passing for 134 yards in the first half for Slocomb but didn’t play in the second half due to injury.

Brodie Campbell had 69 yards rushing and 21 receiving.

Defensively for Slocomb, Braylon Miller led the way with 12 tackles.

Montgomery Catholic 52, Dale County 0: The Warriors took the home loss and are now 2-7 overall, 1-5 in region play.

For Dale County, Junior Smith had seven catches for 72 yards. Dallas Hedstrom was 8-of-13 passing for 69 yards.

Lanett 30, Goshen 25: Jamari McClure rushed for 128 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown and Szemerick Andrews rushed for 122 yards on 20 tries with a touchdown but the Eagles couldn’t overcome a 30-6 deficit, falling just short in a rally.

Tyler McLendon had two catches for 44 yards and a score and Andrew Galloway had a 12-yard TD catch.

Defensively for Goshen, Leon Cowart had six tackles, while Christian Simmions and Andrews each had four.

Horseshoe Bend 57, Barbour County 8: The Jaguars scored with 30 seconds left in the game when Jailin Merrill threw a 3-yard pass to Javarius Peterson and Larry Wilson ran in the 2-point conversion.

McKenzie 38, Kinston 22: Cale Sumblin rushed for 130 yards on nine carries, including a 71-yard scoring run, and threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and Jeb Crosby rushed for 170 yards on 21 carries with an 8-yard TD run for Kinston (3-5, 2-4) in the Class 1A, Region 2 game.

Reece Hall caught two passes for 34 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown pass from Sumblin.

Dalton Smith led the defense with 11 tackles, while Brodie Walker and Sumblin had 10 tackles each.

Brantley 55, Pleasant Home 13: Jayden Parks was 6-for-9 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Robert Shine had 110 yards rushing on seven carries with two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Keldric Brown had four rushes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a 60 yards for a score. Jon Bush had three catches for 90 yards.

Liberty County (Fla.) 14, Pike Liberal Arts 7: Dawson Bradford threw a touchdown pass to Jackson Booth for the lone Patriot score.

Pike Liberal Arts fell to 3-4 with the loss.

Pataula Christian (Ga.) 46, Abbeville Christian 6: The Generals fell in a road game in Georgia, dropping to 3-5 overall for the season.

Cal Knighton threw a touchdown pass to Cole Goodson for the ACA score.

Lowndes Academy 38, Lakeside School 8: Lakeside fell in a Class A, Region 1 game at home to Lowndes.

The Chiefs fell to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in region play with the loss.

Jayden Ward returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and Lane Beasley passed to Darren Madrie on the two-point conversion for Lakeside.

Defensively for Lakeside, Beasley was in on 16 tackles, including eight solos, Ward was in 13, including six solo, and John Peak recovered a fumble.

Brooks County 34, Early County 7: In a battle of Class 1A state ranked teams in Georgia, the Division-I No. 4 ranked Trojans, the defending state champions, pulled away from the Division-II top-ranked Bobcats.

Brooks (5-1) led just 14-7 going into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans scored three touchdowns to pull away from Early County (7-1).

Jeremiah Hutchins scored on a 94-yard run in the first quarter for the Bobcats, tying the game at 7-7. Brooks County scored right before the half to go up 14-7.

Hutchins finished 136 yards on 12 carries with the one TD.

Darreontae Jackson had seven tackles, including a quarterback sack and a tackle for a loss and Charles Williams also had seven tackles. Cemyrian Stapleton had six tackles and Jikhael Crispen had five tackles, including a quarterback sack and a tackle for a loss. Tiderro Steele recovered a fumble.