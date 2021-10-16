UPDATED PREP ROUNDUP: Elba downs Ariton in showdown; Slocomb shocks Opp

In a battle of Class 2A heavyweights, No. 5 ranked Elba downed No. 4 Ariton 41-25 at Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field in Elba on Friday night.
The outcome combined with G.W. Long’s win over Geneva County left 2A, Region 2 in a three-way tie for first between Elba, Ariton and Long (all at 5-1) going into next week’s final region games. Ariton hosts Cottonwood, Elba visits Houston County and G.W. Long hosts Abbeville. All three teams, though, clinched state playoff berths on Friday.
Alvin Henderson sparked Elba (8-1) with 145 yards and four rushing touchdowns, including three in the first half when the Tigers seized a 20-6 advantage at the break. Brayden Johnson threw a touchdown pass to Peyton McCart and Chrystyile Caldwell rushed for 53 yards and had a TD run during the second half.
Defensively, McCart had eight tackles and two interceptions, Caldwell had six tackles and Carson Wise had five tackles.
For Ariton (8-1), Ian Senn threw for 279 yards off 14-of-32 passing with two TDs and two interceptions. He had a 32-yard TD pass to Matthew Harrell and a 26-yard scoring pass to Landon Tyler. Harrell caught three passes for 94 yards, Tyler snared four passes for 50 yards and Lawson Leger had four receptions for 77 yards.
Jordan Smith added 90 yards rushing on 19 carries with a 13-yard TD run for Ariton.
Defensively, Harrell had 11 tackles, Zack Phillips eight, Smith seven and Dwayne Riley seven.
Slocomb 40, Opp 7: Slocomb prevented Opp from clinching the Class 3A, Region 3 title with a stunning 40-7 rout over the Bobcats in Slocomb.
The outcome, along with Wicksburg’s win over Houston Academy, created a tight race at the top. Opp, which is finished with region play, is 5-1, while Slocomb and Wickburg are both 4-1. Slocomb and Wicksburg play next week. If Slocomb wins, it will be the region champion, but if Wicksburg wins, Opp is the area champ.
Jaylen Nobles had a big night to spark the RedTops (5-3 overall) with 127 yards rushing on 28 carries and 145 yards passing on 6-of-13. He had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs and a 24-yard TD run plus a 63-yard scoring pass to Caleb Andrews. Rashawn Miller added 88 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Asael Morin drilled a 24-yard field goal helping Slocomb to a 24-7 halftime lead. The RedTops also had a safety when Opp was penalized for holding in the end zone and Rashawn Miller added a 6-yard interception return for a score.
Braylon Miller led Slocomb’s defense with eight tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Michael Ward had seven tackles with one sack. Asael Morin had a fumble recovery and Cade Birge added an interception.
For Opp (7-2), Terry Davis rushed for 67 yards and scored on a 15-yard TD run. Gray Jennings was 7-of-18 passing for 124 yards with two interceptions. ZaZa Lindsey had three catches for 72 yards.
Defensively, Cole Jennings had a career-high 17 tackles and Wyatt Horn and Nelson Hall both had 11 tackles with Horn earning a quarterback sack. Colby Ballard had nine tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery. Zack Hill and Resean Dawson both had nine tackles.
Providence Christian 34, New Brockton 20: The Eagles snapped a school-record five-game losing streak with a 34-20 Class 3A, Region 3 road win at New Brockton.
Christian Durden rushed for 177 yards with three touchdowns (19, 15 and 47 yards) and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Mims. Calvin McClintock caught a 69-TD pass from Mims for PCS (2-6, 1-4).
Mims rushed for 68 yards on 19 carries and threw for 103 yards off 3-of-11 passing. Grant Baker added 50 yards rushing on nine carries. Davis Bolton was 4-of-4 on extra-point kicks.
Defensively, Connor Odom and Gabe Pemberton both had a fumble recovery and Parker Jernigan blocked a point after kick.
For New Brockton (4-5, 1-4), Kaden Cupp threw for 269 yards on 14-of-23 passing with three TDs. Jaxon Whitworth caught three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Tre Boland had three receptions for 44 yards and a TD. Matthew Smith caught seven passes for 99 yards. Andrew Cashin led the rushing with 61 yards on eight carries.
Defensively for the Gamecocks, Karyus McNabb had seven tackles and a fumble recovery and both Cashin and Anthony Silar had six tackles each.
Central 48, Dothan 12: Dothan stayed in striking range of No. 3 ranked Central late in the first half, but the Red Devils scored twice before halftime and pulled away to the Class 7A, Region 2 win.
Dothan (3-5 overall, 1-4 in region) pulled within 21-9 with 3:50 left in the half on a 13-yard Javierre Jackson touchdown pass to Raymon Blackmon. However, Central QB Caleb Nix tossed scoring passes of 21 yards to Karmelo English and 4 yards to Cam Coleman to push the Red Devils (9-0, 6-0) up 35-9 at halftime and they pulled away in the second half.
In addition to the TD pass, Dothan got field goals of 33 and 27 yards from William McCarthy.
G.W. Long 49, Geneva County 20: Class 2A No. 8 G.W. Long secured a state playoff berth, downing Geneva County 49-20 in a 2A, Region 2 game.
The Rebels improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in region play. Geneva County fell to 4-4 and 3-3.
Bryson Hughes directed the G.W. Long offense, completing 12-of-18 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns and Jackson Chancey earned 174 yards rushing and two TDs on 22 carries.
Hughes’ touchdown passes went for 33 yards to Hayes Horne, 22 yards to Brayden Whitehead and 25 yards to Brant Brady. Chancey’s scoring runs were 33 and 2 yards in length.
Kobie Stringer completed 2-of-3 passes for 35 yards, including a 21-yard TD to Jakire Redding.
Horne led the receiving with five receptions for 52 yards.
Defensively for G.W. Long, Chancey had 12 tackles and Jackson Dasinger nine stops. Austin Kercher had nine tackles, including two for losses and one quarterback sack. Whitehead had seven tackles and two interceptions, returning of the picks 23 yards for a touchdown. Brady had five tackles, one for a loss.
For Geneva County, Alabama verbal commitment Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 207 yards on 18 carries and scored on TD runs of 79, 2 and 48 yards. Henderson also had 40 yards in kick returns. The Bulldogs had only 27 yards passing and 47 yards rushing outside of Henderson.
Defensively for GCHS, Isaiah Hutcherson had 10 tackles, including two for losses, while Scott Sanders had seven tackles with one for a loss. Grayson Bell had six tackles with one for a loss.
Eufaula 41, Russell County 7: The Tigers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 41-7 Class 6A, Region 2 win over the Warriors in Seale.
Eufaula (4-5 overall, 3-3) seized a 20-0 halftime lead on Copeland Cotton TD passes of 71 yards to Antron Mitchell and 29 yards to Birch Cochran and Brando Gonzalez field goals of 30 and 29 yards.
The Tigers added two Jamarian Lewis 1-yard TD runs and a Cotton 3-yard scoring run in the second half.
Cotton threw for 244 yards and two scores off 12-of-17 with Mitchell catching three passes for 86 yards. Marquia Harris rushed for 109 yards on 12 carries.
Carroll 52, Charles Henderson 22: Carroll (4-4, 3-2) clinched a state playoff berth with the Class 5A, Region 2 win over Charles Henderson (1-7, 1-4).
The Trojans took the early lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Parker Adams. Nikolas Peerson added the PAT.
Carroll answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Keyshawn Cole to Tacoda McLeod and a Cole 12-yard TD run for a 12-6 lead. Conversion attempts failed on both.
LaKeith Person scored on a 26-yard touchdown run, Jason McIntosh returned an interception 51 yards and Cole scored on a 25-yard run after a Jordan Killings fumble recovery as Carroll took a 33-7 halftime lead. Brayden Gilbert converted the PAT on all three scores.
The Trojans scored first in the second half on an Adams 8-yard TD pass to Cody Youngblood. Peerson connected on the PAT to cut the lead to 33-14.
Carroll answered quickly on a 13-yard scoring run by Person and Gilbert added to PAT and a 40-14 Eagle lead. Dre McClendon then recovered a fumble deep in Trojan territory and Person scored two plays later from a yard out to give the Eagles a 46-14 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Jason McIntosh returned a Trojan fumble 50 yards for a TD and a 52-14 lead. Charles Henderson scored late on an Adams to Youngblood 1 yard TD pass. The 2-point conversion was good.
Defensively for Carroll, along with McIntosh’s interception and fumble recovery, McLeod and Killings each added a pick. McClendon had eight tackles and a fumble recovery and J’Kwon Cooper had seven tackles.
Zamir Caffie added an interception for Charles Henderson.
Rehobeth 33, Headland 22: Rehobeth defeated Headland 33-22 in a Class 5A, Region 2 game in Headland.
The Rebels improved to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in region play. The Rams fell to 2-7 and 0-5.
For Headland, Luke Nelson threw for 137 yards off 8-of-15 passes with two TDs. Caleb Dozier had seven catches for 86 yards with a TD and Cornelius Arnold had two caches for 80 yards with one TD. Jaxon Williams scored on a 3-yard run for the other Ram score.
Geneva 41, Bullock County 14: Timothy McReynolds put on a first-half show, scoring five touchdowns, including two on defense, to power Geneva to a Class 4A, Region 2 win.
McReynolds scored on runs of 7 and 72 yards, caught a 27-yard pass from Logan Adams and added a strip fumble return of 90 yards and an interception return of 40 yards for touchdowns in helping the Panthers (6-3, 4-2) to a 34-8 halftime lead.
McReynolds finished with 138 yards rushing. Kingston Tolbert added 108 yards rushing, including a 41-yard TD run.
Defensively, Tayshun McReynolds had eight tackles and Gabe Mills six.
Booker T. Washington 34, Dale County 21: Dale County’s playoff hopes took a hit with a road loss at Booker T. Washington.
The Warriors dropped to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the region and BTW improved to 3-5 and 2-4.
For Dale County, Alex Banks threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Derrion Crossley, while Malik Scott and Andrew Martin both rushed for a TD each. Bill Awoh was 3-of-3 on PAT kicks.
Banks and Equali McClinton both had an interception on defense and Preston Stephens had 12 tackles.
St. James 35, Ashford 8: Ashford fell to No. 8 ranked St. James 35-8 in Montgomery.
Will Hart Lawrence threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Smith and Lamarion Walton scored on a 2-point conversion for Ashford (0-8, 0-6).
Cottonwood 54, Zion Chapel 28: The Bears improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in Class 2A, Region 2 with the win.
Artavious Shipmen rushed for 170 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns, Kyeshun Green earned 66 yards off eight carries with a TD, Raymon Bryant picked up for 65 yards on 10 carries with two scores and Klete Meadows had 43 yards on four rushes with a TD. Quarterback Kaden Simmons was 4-of-8 passing for 73 yards with a TD to Bryant, who had two receptions for 67 yards.
Defensively for Cottonwood, Dylan McCardle and Eli Herring had seven tackles each. Meadows and Anthony Pressley had an interception each.
For Zion Chapel (0-8, 0-6), Mason Stuart accounted for all four scores, throwing TD passes to Jackson Adcock, Brayden Watson and Zay Adair and adding a rushing score.
Houston County 35, Abbeville 14: Kahleel Johnson threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another for Houston County.
Johnson’s TD passes were 35 yards to Ladarius Maybin and 40 yards to Kyle Clark. His rushing score was a 20-yard run.
Maybin added a 55-yard scoring run and Clark a 35-yard TD run for Houston County (5-4, 1-5).
Abbeville (1-6, 1-5) was led by Cam Jones with 112 yards on 10 carries with TD runs of 50 and 5 yards. Kam Wallace added 65 yards rushing.
Samson 34, Georgiana 6: Samson clinched a state playoff berth for the second straight season and earned its seventh win, the school’s most since 2015 with a Class 1A, Region 1 victory at Georgiana.
Braxton Brooks rushed for 210 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns (46, 43, and 32) and passed for 93 yards and a 6-yard touchdown to Konner Owens for Samson (7-2, 5-1). Josh Lowery rushed for 67 yards and a 33-yard touchdown run. Both Brooks and Garrett White scored on a 2-point conversion.
Zavious Peacock had two interceptions and White one to lead the Samson defense.
Kinston 33, Pleasant Home 18: The Bulldogs clinched their first state playoff berth since 2015 and tied the school record for wins at six with a Class 1A, Region 1 win.
Konner Walker rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns (5 and 1 yards) and Jeb Crosby had 62 yards and also two scores (1 and 11 yards) for Kinston (6-3, 4-2).
Crosby also threw for 59 yards on 3-of-6 passing with a 31-yard TD pass to Blake Senn, who had two receptions for 50 yards. CJ Lunsford had the other reception for 9 yards.
Beulah 42, Goshen 6: Peyton Stamey threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kadavion Bristow for the Eagle score.
Stamey passed for 171 yards on 21-of-31 and Szemerick Andrews rushed for 59 yards on 11 carries to lead Goshen (1-8, 1-5).
Defensively, Andrew Galloway had eight tackles, Jacob Saupe had seven tackles with one for a loss and Christian Simmons and Leon Cowart had four tackles each.
Childersburg 50, Pike County 13: Pike County fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in Class 3A, Region 4 with the loss.
KT Thomas and Jaharius King both had a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Billingsley 63, Barbour County 0: The Jaguars lost at Billingsley in a Class 1A, Region 6 game.
Barbour County (1-8, 0-5) trailed 39-0 at halftime. Quandarrian Brooks had one catch for 12 yards and Larry Wilson had one for 10 yards. Kylan McLeod had three tackles and Jaylin Grubbs and TR Oliver had two each.
Pike Liberal Arts 47, Valiant Cross 7: The AISA No. 3 ranked Patriots improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Class AAA, Region 1 play.
Cason Eubanks rushed for 180 yards on 11 carries with a 67-yard TD run, Zakevin Pennington rushed for 98 yards and a 2-yard TD run and Kam Baker added 60 yards on 10 carries with TDs of 10 yards and 1 yard. Robert Williams chipped in 67 yards rushing on two carries.
Eubanks threw for 52 yards, including an 11-yard TD pass to Mario Davenport.
The Patriots also had punt returns for touchdowns of 75 yards by Ian Foster and 12 yards by Williams, the latter after Valiant Cross punted out of its end zone.
Defensively, Baker had seven tackles, including two for loss, and an interception. Foster and Frankie Jeffcoat had six tackles each with Foster also with an interception. Davis Kilcrease had a fumble recovery.
Crenshaw Christian 49, Abbeville Christian 0: It was a rough night for Abbeville Christian, which fell to Crenshaw Christian 49-0 in a Class A, Region 1 game and a rematch of last year’s AISA Class A state championship game.
The Cougars (5-2 overall, 4-1 in region) capitalized on four General first-half turnovers in building a 42-0 halftime lead.
ACA fell to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in region play. It plays Lakeside next week with the winner securing a state playoff spot.
Banks Academy 54, Lakeside School 15: The Chiefs trailed just 14-8 at halftime before the Jets jetted away in the second half of the non-region game.
Jackson Edmondson had a 55-yard fumble recovery and Willis Jackson scored on a 2-yard run for Lakeside (2-5). Jackson also scored on a 2-point conversion.
Early County (Ga.) 17, Berrien County 15 (OT): Early County won the Region 1-AA game when the Rebels couldn’t convert a 2-point conversion in the overtime.
The Bobcats (3-4, 1-2) had the ball first in overtime and scored on a 1-yard Tycavion Stovall run. Joshua Lee ran in a two-point conversion to put ECHS up 17-9.
Berrien scored on its first play to pull within two, but a pass on the conversion was incomplete.
Bobcat kicker Baylen Tedder forced the overtime, hitting a 27-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 9-9.
Stovall, who had 120 yards rushing on 21 carries, scored Early County’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run, but the PAT was blocked by Berrien.
Defensively for Early County, J’Tajh Stevens had nine tackles, including three for a loss and a quarterback sack, and Ce’Myria Stapleton had 11 tackles and an interception. B’Anthony Wade had five tackles and Antonio Boyd eight tackles, including three for losses.
Mitchell County (Ga.) 29, Seminole County 14: The Indians fell in the Region 1-A game, dropping to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Jamel Smith caught a 23-yard TD pass from Zay Martin and Nick Cull returned an interception 23 yards for a TD for Seminole County. Martin also scored on a 2-point conversion.