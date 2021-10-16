UPDATED PREP ROUNDUP: Elba downs Ariton in showdown; Slocomb shocks Opp

Defensively for the Gamecocks, Karyus McNabb had seven tackles and a fumble recovery and both Cashin and Anthony Silar had six tackles each.

Central 48, Dothan 12: Dothan stayed in striking range of No. 3 ranked Central late in the first half, but the Red Devils scored twice before halftime and pulled away to the Class 7A, Region 2 win.

Dothan (3-5 overall, 1-4 in region) pulled within 21-9 with 3:50 left in the half on a 13-yard Javierre Jackson touchdown pass to Raymon Blackmon. However, Central QB Caleb Nix tossed scoring passes of 21 yards to Karmelo English and 4 yards to Cam Coleman to push the Red Devils (9-0, 6-0) up 35-9 at halftime and they pulled away in the second half.

In addition to the TD pass, Dothan got field goals of 33 and 27 yards from William McCarthy.

G.W. Long 49, Geneva County 20: Class 2A No. 8 G.W. Long secured a state playoff berth, downing Geneva County 49-20 in a 2A, Region 2 game.

The Rebels improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in region play. Geneva County fell to 4-4 and 3-3.

Bryson Hughes directed the G.W. Long offense, completing 12-of-18 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns and Jackson Chancey earned 174 yards rushing and two TDs on 22 carries.