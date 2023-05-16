OXFORD --- It took a late-night big rally, but Wicksburg advanced to the winners’ bracket final of the Class 2A softball championships at Choccolocco Park with a 13-7 win over Thorsby late Tuesday night.

The teams were scheduled to play at 2:15 p.m., but rain halted play in the first inning and the game wasn’t resumed until after 8 p.m. They finished shortly after 11 p.m.

Wicksburg fell behind 5-0 after two innings and trailed 5-3 after four innings, but scored 10 runs in the final three innings, including five in the top of the seventh to earn the win.

The Panthers (45-10) face Hatton in a winners’ bracket game at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to the championship round. The loser will drop to an elimination game around 12:30 p.m. to try and reach the 5 p.m. finals.

Megan Cochran led Wicksburg, going 5-for-5 with three doubles and three runs batted in, and Kylie Barnes was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Chloe Joyner had three hits, one a double, while Ella Grace Kelley had two triples and drove in two runs and Lana Carpenter had two hits, one a double, with two RBI. Sarah Turvin also had two hits.

Kelsey Ellenburg had a double and RBI and Ellie Cox had a single and RBI.

Overall, Wicksburg had 20 hits in the game, including eight that went for extra bases.

Cox was the winning pitcher, working 4 1/3 innings in relief. She gave up seven runs, but only one was earned as Wicksburg’s defense made five errors. Cox struck out eight and allowed four hits.

Wicksburg 8, Pleasant Valley 4: The Panthers struck for four runs in the third inning to take the early lead, but three insurance runs in the top of the seventh helped Wicksburg hold off Pleasant Valley.

Kelsey Ellenburg had a two-run single and Chloe Joyner had a two-run double in the third and Anleigh Wood had a run-scoring single in the sixth. In the seventh, Megan Cochran had a run-scoring single and Lana Carpenter had a two-run single.

Joyner and Ella Grace Kelley had two hits each, including a double each, to lead a 10-hit attack.

Ellie Cox went all seven innings, striking out six, while giving up six hits. She gave up four runs, three earned.