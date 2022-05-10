USTA Boys 14 National Clay Court Championships to be held in Dothan this July

Some of the top junior tennis players in the country will be competing at Dothan’s Westgate Tennis Center in July during the USTA Boys 14 National Clay Court Championships.

A press conference was held Tuesday morning at the WTC to make the announcement that 192 of the nation’s top-rated 14-year-old players will participate in the prestigious event that will include both singles and doubles play beginning July 10.

The tournament was held in Miami last year with competitors traveling form 29 states to compete for the championship.

The eight-day event is expected to generate more than $1 million in overall visitor spending from hotel stays, those eating at local restaurants and visiting businesses around the city. With the addition of the tournament, the schedule for 2022 in outpacing Dothan’s record-setting sports tourism spending totals from last year.

While the Westgate Tennis Center will be the headquarters for the tournament, matches will also be held at Azalea Swim & Tennis Club and the Dothan Country Club throughout the event.

Play will begin as early at 8 a.m. each day and run throughout the afternoon. The finals are scheduled for July 17. The event will be open to the public and free for spectators to attend.