USTA Boys 14 national tennis tournament set to begin in Dothan on Sunday

Tennis players from throughout the country have converged on Dothan for the USTA Boys 14 National Clay Court Championships in what’s sure to be a challenging tournament beginning Sunday and spanning eight days.

Just gaining entry into the 192-player field which includes singles and doubles competition was a feat in itself.

“We’ve had 254 entries for the 192 positions, so it’s very prestigious and very difficult to get in,” tournament administrator Beverly Shields said. “We have six of the top 10 players in the country and nine of the 15, so very high-quality.

“They are coming in from all parts of the country. We have a lot of California players, a lot from the northeast, a lot of from Florida, Texas … really very diverse geographically.”

Three venues will be used during the tournament – the Westgate Tennis Center, Azalea Swim & Tennis Club and Dothan Country Club.

“We used to have a national 14s here, but never a draw this big,” Shields said. “It was more of a regional tournament at that time. It was called a national, but there were locations in different parts of the country all holding the same tournament. This is the one and only national clay court championship for boys 14s.”

There are 34 clay courts available for the tournament: 20 at WTC, nine at Azalea and five at DCC.

“We do several tournaments a year where we use all three sites,” Shields said. “Most of them are large adult league tournaments.

“I would emphasize the teamwork aspect of it between facilities and staff. Leisure Services and Visit Dothan have such a good working relationship that we’ve definitely depended on them for a lot of manpower and assistance. It’s just a great relationship to bring these gigantic events to Dothan.”

Shields said gaining entry involved a number of factors determined by officials of the United States Tennis Association national campus in Orlando.

“It is kind of a complicated system,” Shields said. “The top 16 ranked players in the country get automatic entry if they choose to play. Then there were qualifier tournaments throughout the country that took the winner and finalists from each of those tournaments and offered them entry … that’s another eight players.

“And then they went to the rankings list to pull in I think 46 or 47 more. Then it falls into a quota system so that each section is represented. We have 15 different sections around the country that are represented in our tournament.

“To allow players from all these different sections an opportunity at this level for competition nationally against other sections, they have a quota system so a certain number of players from each section are allowed entry, so their ranking doesn’t hold them back necessarily. It’s a very complicated entry process.”

Each player has the opportunity to play in multiple matches.

“For something of this magnitude where people are flying from California to Alabama for this tournament, you don’t want to offer them a one-and-done,” Shields said. “That’s kind of hard to swallow.

“If they lose in the main draw, they go into a consolation (bracket). If they were to lose first round singles (main draw) and first round consolation, they would go into a second consolation called the bronze consolation. They have the opportunity to play multiple matches even after a loss.

“In doubles there is a consolation for people who lose their first match. They will have a guarantee of two doubles matches. We encourage every single player to play doubles, but there are a handful that are focusing only on singles.”

About midway through the tournament if things stay on schedule, the remaining matches will be held at the Westgate Tennis Center. If weather becomes a factor, the format and schedule could change, but that would be directed by USTA officials.

“If the weather holds, we would probably be moving to Westgate on day five,” Shields said. “We will get it in by next Sunday. We always try to keep the format the same, meaning if the match is set up as three full sets, we’d like to keep it at three full sets.

“If there’s a change in format due to weather issues to where we simply can’t get done, they would change the format, but that’s a last resort.”

The tournament is expected to be a financial boon to area businesses with an estimated $1 million overall visitor spending.

Singles play begins at 8 a.m. daily followed by doubles play concluding at approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and free for spectators to attend.