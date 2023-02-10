SKIPPERVILLE – The versatility of G.W. Long’s Austin Kerchner made him an intriguing football recruit for colleges.

“He’s big enough and strong enough to do the physical parts close to the line of scrimmage, but he’s also athletic enough to stand up with his hand out of the dirt and play wherever he was needed for us,” G.W. Long football coach David Watts said. “He’s just all-around a good football player.”

On Friday morning, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Kerchner who played on the offensive and defensive front this past season, chose his destination as Huntingdon College in signing a scholarship to the school located in Montgomery which competes on the Division III level in football.

“They said they were going to try and put me at outside linebacker, at an inside linebacker … I could be a defensive end with a hand in the ground,” Kerchner said of the possibilities. “They’ve been throwing around a bunch of different positions, but I’m not sure exactly what position yet.”

In 12 games as a senior, Kerchner was in on 70 tackles, including 36 solos, with 11 tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks along with an interception on the defensive side. He earned second team all-state honors on defense from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The athletic ability of Kerchner is even on display on the soccer field for the Rebels and playing the sport is something he believes will help him with football.

“I played soccer so it would help me with my speed,” Kerchner said. “I play goalie, too, so that will help with a lot of reaction time, which is two really big qualities to have as a defensive lineman or linebacker because you’ve got to be able to come off that ball and then be able to run and make the play when you need it.”

It was while Kerchner was at a football camp that he first came in contact with Huntingdon defensive line coach Weston Epperson and the recruiting process began.

“He gave me his number and I went up there for my first visit and when I went up there, it was like, ‘This is where I want to be,’” Kerchner said. “I really enjoyed the recruiting process I had with them and that’s why I made my decision.”

Watts has no doubts about Huntingdon getting a solid football player and person in general.

“I would say Austin is the ideal teammate,” Watts said. “He’s a guy whose extremely selfless … he’s always been about the team.

“At the beginning of this past football season, he was taking reps for us at running back. We decided for the betterment of the team that he needed to go back down to the offensive line and he didn’t bat an eye – he was ready to go immediately.”

Kerchner also has a strong football IQ.

“He’s a very smart guy who understands the schemes,” Watts said. “For a lot of the year, we were very inexperienced on the offensive line and he kind of served as a coach on the field for us to get guys where they were supposed to be.”

Kerchner believes he’s well prepared to move on to the next level, thanks in large part to what he’s been taught at G.W. Long.

“We have a lot of quality coaches here and I feel like they’ve really prepared me for the next level and prepared me to go play with some bigger competition … big dudes and stuff like that,” Kerchner said.

As for actually signing on the dotted line, it was a big moment for Kerchner.

“I’ve been wanting to play college football since I was a little boy, so it’s a big thing,” Kerchner said.