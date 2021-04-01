Veteran G.W. Long football coach Scott Horne announces retirement

The Wiregrass’ longest active head football coaching tenure at one school is coming to an end.

So too is the winningest coaching era in G.W. Long’s football history.

Scott Horne, who amassed 96 wins with two state semifinal teams in guiding Long’s football program since the middle of the 2008 season, announced Thursday that he is retiring, ending a coaching career that began in 1997.

While he was successful in coaching, Horne also impacted the lives of kids who have become lawyers, doctors, state troopers and other occupations.

Since taking over after George Kennedy left G.W. Long with four games remaining in 2008, Horne has been a fixture of the Rebel program, earning a 96-44 record during 12 full seasons plus those 2008 final four contests. The 96 wins are the most by any coach in G.W. Long history in the sport, which began in 1966.

Horne was the longest tenured head football coach at one school in the Wiregrass before Thursday’s retirement. Bart Snyder, who just finished his 12th season at Goshen, now holds that distinction.

Horne’s tenure at the Skipperville school featured eight years of nine or more wins, including six double-digit win seasons. His most recent team this past fall finished 9-2.