Veteran softball umpire Jimmy Young honored before Rehobeth vs. Ashford game

REHOBETH – Umpires are normally the brunt of criticism and on the receiving end of harsh words ringing down from the bleachers.
On Monday night, however, veteran official Jimmy Young was showered with affection before Rehobeth took on Ashford in varsity softball action.
Earlier this month, Young told his wife of a decision to step away from umpiring softball after 40 years in the sport.
“I said, ‘I’m going to call the Rehobeth-Ashford game,’” Young said. “I’ll finish the season, but I wanted to make this my last rivalry game.”
Young’s wife unexpectedly passed away several weeks ago.
“As she would say, I did it my way and I enjoyed it,” Young said of his career.
It was easy to see the love for Young on display from players, coaches and fans as they honored him before the game. Rehobeth coach Summer Chandler and Ashford coach Danielle Helms presented Young with a plaque of appreciation in the pitcher’s circle as players stood down the baselines.
One group of Rehobeth players held a sign reading: We Love You Mr. Jimmy!
“Well, he’s just the best because he loves the sport, he loves the girls and he loves the game,” Helms said. “He appreciates they are out there working hard and he gives his best every time he’s out there.
“He always knows the rules. You don’t have to worry about that. Everything he does is with a smile on his face and that just makes it better.”
Chandler recalls Young calling many of her games when she was a player.
“Since I’ve been coaching, if I ever needed anything or had a question about anything, I could always call Jimmy,” Chandler said. “He’s fair no matter what. He’s about the only person I know that he could ring somebody up on a third strike and they still love him. It’s hard to even think about softball without Jimmy as far as officiating.”
Rehobeth catcher Maci Cross is always happy to see Young on the field.
“When you step on the field and see Jimmy, your heart is like smiling,” Cross said. “He’s been umpiring since I was 5, I believe, and first started rec ball. The majority of the games I’ve been at from rec ball, to travel ball to high school ball, Jimmy has been at most of them.
“If you see him outside of the ball park he’ll just talk to you like family. It’s a nice to have umpires that like.”
If Cross has a disagreement with a call, she knows Young is willing to listen.
“Some umpires get offended if a catcher asks them, ‘Hey, where was that pitch at?’” Cross said. “Jimmy is going to be like, ‘It’s just a little outside – but I see where you’re coming from.’ It’s good to know there are umpires like that you can talk to during games.”
Sherrill Hicks, who coached softball for many years at Ashford and then Wallace College, was among the many former coaches and players in attendance on Monday to show their appreciation to Young.
“He’s been calling ball as long as I can remember – a lot longer than when these kids were born,” Hicks said of the players on the field. “He has the kind of personality that he can get along with anybody in any situation.
“I tell you one thing about him – you go out and ask about a rule interpretation or you ask him to explain a call or something, and he’s always going to add these words – ‘Coach I’m working hard for you, now.’
“He knows the rules. I’ve never seen him upset. He’s a people person.”
Young recalls some advice Hicks once gave him.
“When coach Hicks was coaching at the high school level, he told me one day, ‘Good friends are hard to find, but if you stick with your friends, they’ll always be there for you,’” Young said.
There were certainly a lot of friends there for Young on Monday.
“This means a lot,” Young said. “I’ve been calling this game a long time. There was a lot of days I might have should have been home with my own girls, especially having three girls, but I hope that I did something right.
“I tried to be fair and I tried to make the girls love the game. It’s been a good ride.”
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed