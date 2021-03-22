Veteran softball umpire Jimmy Young honored before Rehobeth vs. Ashford game

“He always knows the rules. You don’t have to worry about that. Everything he does is with a smile on his face and that just makes it better.”

Chandler recalls Young calling many of her games when she was a player.

“Since I’ve been coaching, if I ever needed anything or had a question about anything, I could always call Jimmy,” Chandler said. “He’s fair no matter what. He’s about the only person I know that he could ring somebody up on a third strike and they still love him. It’s hard to even think about softball without Jimmy as far as officiating.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rehobeth catcher Maci Cross is always happy to see Young on the field.

“When you step on the field and see Jimmy, your heart is like smiling,” Cross said. “He’s been umpiring since I was 5, I believe, and first started rec ball. The majority of the games I’ve been at from rec ball, to travel ball to high school ball, Jimmy has been at most of them.

“If you see him outside of the ball park he’ll just talk to you like family. It’s a nice to have umpires that like.”

If Cross has a disagreement with a call, she knows Young is willing to listen.