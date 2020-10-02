Volleybal roundup: Wicksburg defeats Ashford

Wicksburg defeated Ashford 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 on Thursday night in high school volleyball action.

Ashton White had six aces and Jaden Bence and Tori Hobbs both had three aces with Bence also earning five kills. Bowen Williams also had five kills and Madison Harrell three kills for the Panthers.

Opp falls: The Bobcats lost to Straughn 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 on Thursday.

For Opp, Taylor Carnley had four aces and 13 assists, Emily Mitchell had six kills and four blocks and Evie Younce had 12 digs.

Opp won the JV match 25-18, 25-20 as Brooke Moseley had two aces and 13 assists, Allie Wismer had nine kills, Cuba Wiggins had one block and McKinley Hill and Reese Cauley each had 12 digs.

Opp won the junior high match 25-20, 25-13. Madie Wilson had seven aces and 11 assists, Elizabeth Kyser had five kills, Bradleigh Lanier had four kills and Brooke Butler had six digs.