Volleyball area tournaments begin Wednesday

The postseason chase to the AHSAA state tournament for volleyball teams begins Wednesday.

Eight area tournaments involving Wiregrass teams are on the schedule Wednesday, the first postseason step of two to earning a bid to the state tournament later this month in Birmingham. Four other area tournaments are set for Thursday.

The second step, for Wiregrass teams, comes at next week’s regional tournament in Montgomery. The champion and runner-up of this week’s area tournaments advance to the regional – a 16 team format in Class 1A-6A and an eight-team field for Class 7A.

The top four teams at the regional tournament in all classifications advance to the state tournament Oct. 25-27 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Bill Harris Arena.

It all starts today with AHSAA area tournaments in Class 7A, 5A, 3A and 1A.

In Class 7A, Enterprise hosts the 7A, Area 3 Tournament. No. 4 seed Prattville faces No. 5 R.E. Lee in the opener at 3:30 with the winner playing host Enterprise (37-7) at 4:45 p.m. in a tournament semifinal. Also at 4:45 p.m., No. 2 seed Dothan (17-16) meets No. 3 Jeff Davis in the other semifinal. The semifinal winners play in the finals, set for around 6 p.m.

In Class 5A, Area 3 at Providence Christian, top-seed PCS (16-23) plays No. 4 seed Carroll (7-14) at 4:30 p.m. and No. 2 seed Rehobeth (31-11) meets No. 3 Headland (9-13) at 5:45 p.m. The two winners meet in the finals around 7 p.m.

In 5A, Area 4 at Brewbaker Tech in Montgomery, Wiregrass program Charles Henderson (7-15), the No. 2 seed, plays No 3 Greenville in the opener at 4 p.m. with the winner playing top seed Brew Tech at 5:30 p.m.

In 5A, Area 5 at Beauregard, No. 2 seed Eufaula (16-8) of the Wiregrass faces No. 3 Valley at 4 p.m. with the winner playing top seed Beauregard in the finals at 5:30 p.m.

The 3A, Area 3 Tournament at Houston Academy has opening-round match-ups of the top seed Raiders (23-14) against No. 4 Daleville at 4 p.m. and No. 2 Northside Methodist (13-12) against No. 3 Ashford (19-14) at 5:30 p.m. The winners meet in the finals at 7 p.m.

The 3A, Area 4 Tournament at Straughn starts at 2 p.m. with No. 1 seed Straughn playing No. 4 Pike County, followed at 3:30 p.m. by No. 2 New Brockton (18-19) versus No. 3 Opp (9-15). The winners meet in the 5 p.m. finals.

The Class 1A, Area 1 Tournament at Kinston features No. 2 seed Houston County versus No. 3 Elba (4-8) at 2 p.m. followed by No. 1 seed Kinston (12-13) against No. 4 Florala at 3:15 p.m. The two winners meet in the finals at 4:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Class 6A, 4A and 2A tournaments are set to be played. In the Wiregrass, there is one 4A tournament and three 2A events. The area doesn’t have a Class 6A program.

The Class 4A, Area 2 tournament is set in Andalusia and features top seed Andalusia against No. 4 Dale County (5-24) at 10 a.m. with No. 2 seed Geneva (28-11) against No. 3 Slocomb (8-12) at 11 a.m. The two winners meet in the finals at noon.

The Class 2A, Area 2 Tournament at Samson starts Thursday at 3 p.m. with the host top seed Tigers (17-9) facing No. 4 Geneva County (4-16) at 3 p.m. and No. 2 Cottonwood (12-11) versus No. 3 Wicksburg (7-15) at 4:15 p.m. The winners meet in the finals at 5:30 p.m.

The 2A, Area 4 Tournament at G.W. Long on Thursday starts at 4 p.m. with the top-seeded Rebels (23-9) facing Barbour County (0-13) at 4 p.m. and No. 2 seed Ariton (32-3) playing No. 3 Abbeville at 5:15 p.m. The winners play in the 6:30 p.m. finals.

The 2A, Area 5 Tournament at Pike Liberal Arts is a five-team event on Thursday that starts with No. 5 seed Zion Chapel facing No. 4 Goshen (8-28) at 11 a.m. with the winner playing top seed Pike Lib (11-3) at 2 p.m. In between, No. 2 seed Luverne faces No. 3 Highland Home at 12:30 p.m. The tournament championship is set for 3:30 p.m.

AISA postseason: AISA teams in the state, including Abbeville Christian and Lakeside School in the Wiregrass, have another week of regular-season play before starting their postseason.

The AISA postseason starts Tuesday, Oct 25 with Elite Eight and state semifinals match-ups at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. State championships in all three classifications are Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Long moves past 2,000 kills: G.W. Long senior Emma Claire Long surpassed the 2,000 mark for career kills during this past Saturday’s Dothan Wolfpack Invitational.

Going into the day, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter needed 40 kills to reach the figure. She earned the feat during the last pool match against Geneva.

The Rebels played three more matches following the Geneva contest and Long finished the day with 85 kills, boosting her total to 2,045.

She is exactly 300 behind the Rebels’ all-time leader, her older sister, Mary Beth Long, a 2020 graduate who had 2,345 in her career.

Three for 30: Three area teams have reached the 30-win plateau for the season, marking the most Wiregrass teams in the category since 2019. A fourth team is in range of 30.

Enterprise (37-7), Rehobeth (31-11) and Ariton (32-3) have secured 30 wins. Only two teams reached 30 last year (Enterprise, 37; G.W. Long, 35) and also in 2020 (G.W. Long, 32; Providence Christian, 31). In 2019, four teams -- G.W. Long (47), Providence (42), Enterprise and Houston Academy (32) -- reached the figure.

Geneva, at 28-11, is two wins away from making it four teams with 30 for this season.