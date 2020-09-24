Volleyball notebook: AHSAA releases new format, dates for postseason

In previous years, the Super Regionals featured the first two rounds on the first day and the semifinals and championship/consolations on the second day.

Class 1A, 2A and 6A will play and finish on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Class 3A and 5A will play and finish on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Class 4A and 7A will play and finish on Friday, Oct. 23.

As in the past, the top four teams from the Super Regional will advance to the state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham.

Traditionally a two-day event, the state tournament has been extended to three days to allow fans to attend and due to capacity restrictions at the Crossplex. The championships are Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 29.

The quarterfinals and semifinals of each class will be completed on the first day with the championship match of that class played the second day.

Four of the championships (Class 1A, 2A, 5A and 6A) are set for Wednesday, Oct. 28 with the finals of the three other classes (3A, 4A and 7A) on Thursday, Oct. 29, all at Bill Harris Arena, adjacent to the Crossplex.

In past years, all seven classes had finals on the same day.