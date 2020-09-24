Volleyball notebook: AHSAA releases new format, dates for postseason

The format and dates for AHSAA volleyball’s postseason has changed.
The AHSAA released the new format and dates on Tuesday to adjust for a limited number of available officials, for Super Regional Tournament venue capacity restrictions plus available hotel room and local school policies on hotel stays during the state tourney.
The area tournaments have been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14 with Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 6A playing their tourneys on the first day and Class 4A, 5A and 7A on the second day.
The top two teams from the area tournaments advance to a sub-regional round - an addition to the postseason schedule - instead of straight to the Super Regionals. The sub-regional contests will be at the home site of area tournament winners. Class 1A, 2A and 6A sub-regional matches are Friday, Oct. 16. The Class 3A, 4A and 5A matches are Saturday, Oct. 17. There are no sub-regional matches for Class 7A.
The sub-regional match-ups are the same as games 1-8 of the previously scheduled Super Regionals.
Sub-regional winners advance to the Super Regionals in Montgomery (South, Areas 1-8) and Huntsville (North, Areas 9-16) on Oct. 21-23. Wiregrass teams that advance play in Montgomery at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
The Super Regional will consist of only quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches. Each class, according to the AHSAA, will complete their bracket in one day instead over two days as previous years to help reduce nights in hotels and to accommodate social distancing with crowd restrictions.
In previous years, the Super Regionals featured the first two rounds on the first day and the semifinals and championship/consolations on the second day.
Class 1A, 2A and 6A will play and finish on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Class 3A and 5A will play and finish on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Class 4A and 7A will play and finish on Friday, Oct. 23.
As in the past, the top four teams from the Super Regional will advance to the state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham.
Traditionally a two-day event, the state tournament has been extended to three days to allow fans to attend and due to capacity restrictions at the Crossplex. The championships are Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 29.
The quarterfinals and semifinals of each class will be completed on the first day with the championship match of that class played the second day.
Four of the championships (Class 1A, 2A, 5A and 6A) are set for Wednesday, Oct. 28 with the finals of the three other classes (3A, 4A and 7A) on Thursday, Oct. 29, all at Bill Harris Arena, adjacent to the Crossplex.
In past years, all seven classes had finals on the same day.
The state tournament opens on Tuesday, Oct. 27 with quarterfinal and semifinal play for Class 1A, 2A, 5A and 6A. The finals in those classes are Wednesday, Oct. 28 at noon (2A), 2 p.m. (6A), 4 p.m. (1A) and 6 p.m. (5A). Also on that Wednesday are quarterfinals and semifinals for the other three classes (3A, 4A and 7A).
The state tournament wraps up on Thursday, Oct. 29 with the 3A, 4A and 7A championship matches at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., respectively.
In a related situation, the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Birmingham, one of the main hotels used for traveling teams, is closed and cannot provide hotel rooms.
Also, the AHSAA has amended its hotel stay policy for the state tournament.
According to the AHSAA, teams who live 120 miles or more away from Birmingham, if allowed to stay in a hotel by their local school district, have the option of five rooms at the Westin for the night before they compete free of charge, only if they compete in a 10 or 11:30 a.m. match the next day.
Hotel rooms for the 2 p.m. matches will be based upon availability and only for teams outside of 200 miles from Birmingham.
Additional rooms may be booked with the Westin at the school’s own expense.
All teams within 120 miles will need to travel to Birmingham on the day of the event.
Teams who qualify for the finals and play in the noon match and live outside the 120-mile radius may have rooms for the night prior to the finals.
COVID-19 hit local teams: COVID-19 has hit two area Wiregrass teams, forcing them into quarantine as well into schedule changes.
Rehobeth and Geneva both had a player with a positive test last week, forcing the teams to cancel or postpone matches during the week while going into quarantine as a team.
Both are expected to return to practice and competition this upcoming week.
Last week, Rehobeth had two players test positive and Geneva had one. Both have not practiced since Sept. 14, though Geneva played a Class 4A, Area 2 match Monday against Ashford with junior varsity players.
Geneva was also scheduled to play Dale County on Tuesday, but had to cancel that contest.
Rehobeth was scheduled to play Houston Academy on Monday, Slocomb on Tuesday, Headland and Houston County on Thursday and at the Carroll Tournament on Saturday. All those were canceled with the Headland match, a 5A, Area 3 contest, being made up Oct. 7.
Both programs lost matches last week – partly because of virus protocols and partly due to school being out because of Hurricane Sally.
Rehobeth had to postpone a match with Providence (now on Oct. 5) and cancel with Houston Academy. Geneva had to drop a tri-match with Carroll and New Brockton, move an Ashford match to this week and drop out of the Enterprise Invitational.
No changes in state poll: All five Wiregrass state ranked teams remained the same in the latest poll as last week, including Providence Christian and G.W. Long at No. 2 in Class 5A and 2A, respectively.
Geneva County remained No. 9 in 2A, Kinston No. 7 in Class 1A and Pike Liberal Arts No. 10 in AISA.
Houston Academy (Class 3A) and Ariton (Class 2A) remain in the others nominated category.
