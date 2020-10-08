Volleyball notebook: Area, sub-regional tournaments next week

Up in Opelika, the Class 6A, Area 4 tournament has No. 1 seed Opelika playing No. 4 seed Russell County at 4 p.m. and No. 2 Eufaula playing No. 3 Valley at 5:30 p.m. The championship is set for 7 p.m.

Wednesday area tournaments: The schedule for Wednesday features four tournaments involving Wiregrass teams with only one in the immediate area.

The one deep in the Wiregrass is the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament at Providence Christian. The No. 1 seed Eagles play No. 4 Headland in the opener at 4 p.m. No. 2 Rehobeth and No. 3 Carroll meet right after. The two winners play in the championship at 7 p.m.

The other area tournaments for Wednesday are in Prattville (Class 7A, Area 3), Andalusia (Class 5A, Area 4) and Straughn (Class 4A, Area 2).

The 7A, Area 3 event at Prattville features Wiregrass teams Enterprise and Dothan, the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, playing at 5:30 p.m. following the opening match between No. 1 Prattville and No. 4 Jeff Davis at 4:30 p.m. The championship is set for 6:30 p.m.

The three-team Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament in Andalusia has No. 3 seed Charles Henderson playing No. 2 seed Greenville at 3 p.m. with the winner playing top seed Andalusia in the title match around 4 p.m.