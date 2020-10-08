Volleyball notebook: Area, sub-regional tournaments next week

Eight weeks ago, high school volleyball teams started the season worried how it would go during the coronavirus or if it could be completed.
The answer to the latter part is yes.
Though there were a few hiccups with the virus, teams in the Alabama High School Athletic Association completed their regular season play Thursday – and now gear up for the postseason.
That postseason begins Tuesday and Wednesday with single-elimination area tournaments, held at an area’s No. 1 finisher in regular-season play. The area tourney winners and runner-ups for Class 1A-6A programs advance to a sub-regional round next Friday or Saturday, hosted by area tournament winners.
Class 7A area tournament winners and runner-ups, meanwhile, advance straight to the Super Regional round on Oct. 23, at Montgomery in the case of the local 7A, Area 3 team that reaches the area tourney finals.
The Class 1A-6A sub-regional round winners in the Dothan Eagle coverage area advance to the South Super Regional in Montgomery on Oct. 21-23. The top four finishers at the South Super Regional, in all classes, advance to the AHSAA State Tournament in Birmingham Oct. 27-29.
Tuesday area tournaments: The area tournament slate begins with a heavy presence on Tuesday with six tournaments scheduled for that day, five at a Wiregrass high school gym.
Local teams hosting area tourneys are Houston Academy and Opp in Class 3A, Geneva County and G.W. Long in Class 2A and Kinston in Class 1A. The other tournament – Class 6A, Area 4 featuring Wiregrass program Eufaula – is in Opelika.
The Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament at Houston Academy has No. 1 seed HA playing No. 4 seed Daleville at 3 p.m., followed by No. 2 seed Slocomb against Wicksburg at 4:30 p.m. The championship will follow around 5:30 p.m.
At Opp, the 3A, Area 4 event starts with No. 2 seed Goshen facing No. 3 New Brockton at 4 p.m. and top seed Opp playing No. 4 Pike County at 5 p.m. The winners play in the title match around 6 p.m.
The Class 2A, Area 2 Tournament at Geneva County has the Geneva County, the No. 1 seed, facing No. 4 seed Abbeville at 3:30 p.m., followed by No. 2 Houston County against No. 3 Cottonwood at 5 p.m. The two winners play in the championship at 6:30 p.m.
The Class 2A, Area 3 at G.W. Long starts with the host Rebels, the No. 1 seed, facing No. 4 Elba at 4 p.m. and No. 2 Ariton and No. 3 Zion Chapel playing at 5:15 p.m. The two winners meet in the championship around 6:30 p.m.
The Class 1A, Area 2 tourney at Kinston starts with the host No. 1 seed Bulldogs playing No. 4 Florala at 3 p.m. and No. 2 Pleasant Home facing No. 3 Samson at 4:30. The two winners play in the championship at 6 p.m.
Up in Opelika, the Class 6A, Area 4 tournament has No. 1 seed Opelika playing No. 4 seed Russell County at 4 p.m. and No. 2 Eufaula playing No. 3 Valley at 5:30 p.m. The championship is set for 7 p.m.
Wednesday area tournaments: The schedule for Wednesday features four tournaments involving Wiregrass teams with only one in the immediate area.
The one deep in the Wiregrass is the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament at Providence Christian. The No. 1 seed Eagles play No. 4 Headland in the opener at 4 p.m. No. 2 Rehobeth and No. 3 Carroll meet right after. The two winners play in the championship at 7 p.m.
The other area tournaments for Wednesday are in Prattville (Class 7A, Area 3), Andalusia (Class 5A, Area 4) and Straughn (Class 4A, Area 2).
The 7A, Area 3 event at Prattville features Wiregrass teams Enterprise and Dothan, the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, playing at 5:30 p.m. following the opening match between No. 1 Prattville and No. 4 Jeff Davis at 4:30 p.m. The championship is set for 6:30 p.m.
The three-team Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament in Andalusia has No. 3 seed Charles Henderson playing No. 2 seed Greenville at 3 p.m. with the winner playing top seed Andalusia in the title match around 4 p.m.
The Class 4A, Area 2 Tournament in Straughn has No. 4 Dale County facing No. 1 Straughn at 1 p.m., followed by No. 2 Geneva versus No. 3 Ashford at 2:15 p.m. The two winners meet in the championship around 3:45 p.m.
G.W. Long moves to No. 1: G.W. Long moved into the No. 1 spot in the Class 2A al.com state rankings released Thursday, after being ranked No. 2 most of the season.
The rankings are the last one for the season.
The Rebels (25-3 prior to Thursday), last year’s Class 2A state champions, moved up after going 2-0 during the week, while Addison (26-16), the previous No. 1 team, went 0-2.
Also in this week’s poll, Kinston moved up a spot in Class 1A from seventh to sixth.
The other two area ranked teams – Providence Christian and Geneva County – stayed the same with PCS No. 2 in Class 5A and Geneva County No. 10 in Class 2A.
Enterprise (Class 7A), Houston Academy (3A) and Ariton (2A) were in others nominated.
No tournament this weekend: Providence Christian was initially scheduled to play this weekend at the Gulf Shrimp Fest Tournament in Gulf Shores, but the tournament was canceled earlier in the week because of potential impact to the area from Hurricane Delta.
The Eagles were the only Wiregrass team scheduled to play this weekend before the cancelation.
AISA finishes out next week: The three Dothan Eagle coverage teams in the Alabama Independent Schools Association – Pike Liberal Arts, Abbeville Christian and Lakeside School – finish regular-season play next week before starting postseason the following week.
The postseason starts with regional tournament rounds on Oct. 20 and 22 then the Elite Eight state tournament in Montgomery Oct. 26-29 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Emmanuel earns top seed: Emmanuel Christian earned the top seed for next week’s Panhandle Christian Conference East Regional Tournament at East Hill Christian in Pensacola, Fla.
As the top seed, the Warriors drew a bye to a semifinal match next Saturday (Oct. 17) at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of a Friday match. The winner of the 1:30 p.m. match advances to the regional championship later that night at 7 p.m.
Both the regional tournament winner and runner-up advance to the PCC Final Four Oct. 23-24 at West Florida Baptist in Milton, Fla.
Emmanuel Christian’s JV team also earned the No. 1 seed at the East Regional and plays in the regional finals on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
