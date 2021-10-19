Volleyball notebook: Area teams set for South Super Regional

Goshen last won an area tournament in 2019.

AISA postseason: The postseason has started for AISA teams.

Lakeside School and Abbeville Christian were playing elimination games on Tuesday, Lakeside in Class AA and ACA in Class A. With a victory, either or both would advance to regional semifinals on Thursday. A loss would end the season.

Abbeville Christian is trying to defend its Class A state title it won last year.

The area’s other AISA team, Pike Liberal Arts, is already in a regional semifinal since there was only four teams in its region. The Patriots face Glenwood on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Macon-East Academy in one Class AAA, Region 1 semifinal. Macon-East and Lee-Scott play the other. The winners meet in the regional championship at 5:30 p.m. The losers play in the consolation at 4 p.m.

The top four teams in each regional advance to the AISA State Tournament next week at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Wiregrass Kings open state: The Wiregrass Kings open the Alabama Christian Sports Conference Tournament on Friday at Crosspoint Church in Trussville.