Volleyball notebook: Area teams set for South Super Regional

Fifteen Dothan Eagle coverage area AHSAA volleyball teams are set to hit the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl floor in Montgomery over the next few days in a bid to reach the state tournament.
The majority of the local teams (12) open the South Super Regional Tournament on Wednesday with the other three starting on Thursday.
Teams starting on Wednesday are Eufaula in Class 6A, Charles Henderson, Providence Christian and Rehobeth in Class 5A, Goshen, Houston Academy, Opp and Wicksburg in Class 3A along with Ariton, Cottonwood, Geneva County and G.W. Long in Class 2A.
On Thursday, Enterprise in Class 7A, Ashford in Class 4A and Kinston in Class 1A begin their tournament action.
All tournaments are eight-team, single elimination format with the top four placing teams advancing to the state tournament in Birmingham next Tuesday through Thursday.
The Super Regional’s first two rounds are played on a classification’s first two days with the semifinals, consolation and championship matches set for the second day.
Familiar setting to most: For 14 of the 15 teams, the Super Regional Tournament is familiar territory, having played in the event either last year or the year before.
Twelve are making a repeat appearance from last year. Ashford and Cottonwood are both back in after playing in 2019.
Wicksburg is the lone team without any recent experience. The Panthers last made the Super Regional in 2015.
Another year, another area title: The beat goes on for the Enterprise Wildcats when it comes to winning area volleyball tournament titles.
The Wildcats won their 31st straight area tournament and its 44th in the last 45 years last week when it beat Prattville 25-9, 25-10, 25-14 to claim the Class 7A, Area 3 championship.
Another year, another title, part II: The Providence Christian Eagles also maintained a lengthy area tournament title streak last week, capturing a 15th straight crown back to 2006.
The latest title came with a 25-14, 25-7, 25-16 win over Rehobeth to capture the Class 5A, Area 3 tournament crown.
The Eagles’ streak includes area tournament titles from Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A.
Area titles: Six area teams won area tournament titles last week, including Enterprise and Providence Christian.
The others were Houston Academy, Goshen, Geneva County and G.W. Long. HA (Area 3) and Goshen (Area 4) won in Class 3A, while Geneva County (Area 2) and G.W. Long (Area 3) won in Class 2A.
Houston Academy and Geneva County both won a fourth straight area tournament title, while G.W. Long won its third straight.
Goshen last won an area tournament in 2019.
AISA postseason: The postseason has started for AISA teams.
Lakeside School and Abbeville Christian were playing elimination games on Tuesday, Lakeside in Class AA and ACA in Class A. With a victory, either or both would advance to regional semifinals on Thursday. A loss would end the season.
Abbeville Christian is trying to defend its Class A state title it won last year.
The area’s other AISA team, Pike Liberal Arts, is already in a regional semifinal since there was only four teams in its region. The Patriots face Glenwood on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Macon-East Academy in one Class AAA, Region 1 semifinal. Macon-East and Lee-Scott play the other. The winners meet in the regional championship at 5:30 p.m. The losers play in the consolation at 4 p.m.
The top four teams in each regional advance to the AISA State Tournament next week at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Wiregrass Kings open state: The Wiregrass Kings open the Alabama Christian Sports Conference Tournament on Friday at Crosspoint Church in Trussville.
The Kings, who finished fourth in the conference during the regular-season, play No. 5 seed Ezekiel Academy of Montgomery at 6 p.m. The winner advances to play No 1 seed Evangel Christian of Alabaster at 7 p.m. The loser drops into the loser’s bracket and has to win three straight matches to reach the Saturday night finals.
ECS varsity eliminated: The Emmanuel Christian Warrior varsity team fell to East Hill Christian 25-21, 25-15, 26-24 in the Panhandle Christian Conference East Regional Tournament second round on Saturday morning at the ECS campus.
The loss ended ECS’ season.
In the loss, Emma Gurman had five kills and a block, Katie Wheeler had two aces and three blocks and Shelby Caldwell had three kills with one ace. Kate Butler added four aces and Ella Rodgers two aces and one dig. Kelsey Sammons chipped in one ace and one kill.
ECS JV wins: The Emmanuel Christian junior varsity team won the Panhandle Christian Conference East Regional Championship Saturday at the ECS campus.
The Warriors beat West Florida Christian 23-25, 25-17, 15-11 in the regional championship.
ECS, which won all seven of its conference games during the regular season, plays in the Panhandle Christian Conference’s JV Championship match on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the site of the PCC’s Four Four (varsity) of Pensacola Christian Academy. Emmanuel faces the West Regional Tournament champion Pensacola Christian.
The Warriors win this past Saturday was paced by Maddy Hall, Ansley Reed, Lizzie Stewart and Lilly Stewart. Hall earned four kills and two aces, while Reed delivered three aces, three assists and one kill and one block. Lizzie Stewart provided four kills, two kills plus one dig and one assist and Lilly Stewart had three aces, two kills and two digs.