VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Area volleyball teams set for Super Regional Tournament

Seventeen AHSAA volleyball teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area are still alive in pursuit of reaching the state tournament, needing a top four finish at this week’s South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery to accomplish the feat.

The Super Regional starts on Wednesday with Class 5A, 4A and 1A teams opening up their tournaments and concluding those on Thursday. Class 7A, 3A and 2A begin their tournaments on Thursday and conclude on Friday.

The top four teams in each classification advance to the AHSAA State Tournament the following week (Oct. 25-27) at the Birmingham Crossplex and Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

Area teams starting Wednesday are Providence Christian (18-23), Rehobeth (32-12), Eufaula (17-9) and Charles Henderson (8-22) in Class 5A, Slocomb (9-13) in Class 4A and Houston County (9-12) and Kinston (14-13) in Class 1A.

Opening on Thursday are Enterprise (39-2) and Dothan (18-17) in Class 7A, Ashford (20-15), Opp (11-15) and Houston Academy (25-14) in Class 3A and G.W. Long (25-9), Samson (18-10), Pike Liberal Arts (13-3), Wicksburg (9-15) and Ariton (33-4) in Class 2A.

Familiar setting to most: For 14 of the 17 teams, the Super Regional Tournament is familiar territory, having played in it either last year or the year before.

The exceptions are Dothan and Samson, who last played at a regional in 2019, and Pike Liberal Arts, a first-year member of the AHSAA.

Slocomb and Houston County last appeared at regional in 2020, while the other 12 all played in last year’s tournament.

Area tourney champs: Eight teams enter the regional after winning area tournament titles.

The seven are Enterprise (Class 7A, Area 2), Providence Christian (Class 5A, Area 3), Houston Academy (Class 3A, Area 2), Opp (Class 3A, Area 3), Wicksburg (Class 2A, Area 2), G.W. Long (Class 2A, Area 4), Pike Liberal Arts (Class 2A, Area 5) and Kinston (Class 1A, Area 1).

Title ends seven-year itch: Wicksburg won its first area postseason tournament since 2015 when it won 2A, Area 2.

The Panthers won the tournament as the No 3 seed. They beat No. 2 Cottonwood 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 then knocked off top seed Samson in a five-set battle, rallying from 2-1 down to win 16-25, 25-10, 10-25, 25-22, 15-13.

Another year, another area title: The beat goes on for the Enterprise Wildcats when it comes to winning area volleyball tournament titles.

The Wildcats won 44th area tournament title in the last 46 years last week when they beat Dothan 25-15, 25-7, 25-12 to claim the Class 7A, Area 3 championship.

Another year, another title, part II: The Providence Christian Eagles also maintained a lengthy area tournament title streak last week, capturing a 16th straight crown back to 2006.

The latest title came with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 win over Rehobeth to capture the Class 5A, Area 3 tournament crown.

The Eagles’ streak includes area tournament titles from Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A.

Other title streaks: Houston Academy won its fifth straight area title back to the 2018 season and G.W. Long its fourth straight back to 2019 last week.

Opp won its fifth in the last six years. The Bobcats reclaimed a title after falling in the finals last year following four straight titles.

Kinston also won after falling short last year. The Bulldogs won titles in both 2020 and 2019 before losing last year.

1st year success: For new AHSAA members Emmanuel Christian and Pike Liberal Arts, their first year in the association was a success in volleyball.

ECS, a member of the Panhandle Christian Conference the last few years, finished with an 11-8 record this year.

Pike Lib, a longtime Alabama Independent Schools Association member, is flourishing with a 13-3 record, an area tournament title and an appearance in the South Super Regional Tournament.

Wiregrass Kings host state: The Wiregrass Kings varsity volleyball team hosts the Alabama Christian Sports Conference State Tournament this weekend at Dothan’s Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

The tournament is a five-team, double elimination event. The Kings (14-6), the tournament’s No. 3 seed, play the No. 2 seed Tuscaloosa Home Educators at 6 p.m. Friday night. The teams split two regular-season matches.

Also at 6 p.m. is Ezekiel against East Central. The winner faces top-seed Evangel Christian at 7 p.m.

The tournament resumes Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with the Ezekiel-East Central loser facing the Kings-Tuscaloosa loser, followed by a winner’s bracket game pitting the Kings-Tuscaloosa winner versus the Evangel-Ezekiel-East Central winner at 11:30 a.m.

Following two losers’ bracket matches, the championship is set to take place around 2:30 p.m.

AISA postseason: The postseason for the Alabama Independent Schools Association is set for next Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 25-26 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery with only one Wiregrass team competing.

Lakeside School of Eufaula secured one of the four spots from Class AA, Region 1 along with Edgewood, Lowndes Academy and Macon-East.

Abbeville Christian, the Wiregrass’ other AISA team, is outside the top four and won’t qualify for the tournament.

Heading into a Monday night match against Macon-East, Lakeside (9-9) was in fourth place in the region, though it could still tie Macon-East for third, but it would need to win by more than 20 points to earn the spot.

If the Chiefs finish fourth, they would play Region’s 2 top seed at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25. If they end up third, they play Region 2’s No. 2 seed at 1 p.m. Opening-round winners advance to the semifinals at 3 p.m. The semifinal winners play in the championship on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Abbeville Christian JV wins state: Abbeville Christian’s junior varsity team won the AISA Class AA State Tournament this past Saturday at Edgewood Academy.

The Generals (12-1) beat Macon-East in the championship 25-15, 26-24 with Claire Hutto earning a kill off a Hope Kennedy assist to clinch the title.

Earlier, ACA beat Lakeside School 25-20, 25-16 in the quarterfinals and Patrician Academy 25-18, 25-23 in the semifinals.

Paige Welch and Kennedy led the Generals in serving with Hutto leading the offensive attack.