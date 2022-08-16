VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Battle of ranked teams Thursday

The majority of high school volleyball varsity teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area open the season on Thursday, highlighting by a battle of state ranked teams at the Enterprise High gym.

The host Wildcats, ranked No. 6 in Class 7A in the opening al.com statewide rankings, welcome in Class 5A No. 9 ranked Providence Christian for a 3:15 p.m. contest.

The two also opened the season last year playing a five-set classic with the Wildcats winning the decisive set 15-10.

Other opening games on Thursday are also at Rehobeth, Charles Henderson, New Brockton, Ashford, Pike County, Houston County and Zion Chapel. Two other locals (Opp and Goshen) play right outside the coverage area at Brantley and Straughn, respectively.

Three opening tournaments: The opening weekend of volleyball sees Wiregrass teams at three different tournaments, including two in the area.

The annual Amelia Rhodes Tip-Off Tournament, now in its 38th year, is set for Saturday at Kinston High School. The tournament features two four-team pools. Pool 1 teams are Kinston, Opp, Zion Chapel and New Brockton, while Pool 2 teams are Brantley, Geneva, Goshen and Straughn.

Pool play winners and runner-ups advance to the semifinals with the Pool A winner playing the Pool B runner-up and the Pool B winner playing the Pool A runner-up. The two semifinal winners meet in the championship.

Meanwhile, Dale County will host a five-team round robin tournament on Saturday at Midland City. Joining the host Warriors are Headland, Rehobeth, Samson and Daleville. The tournament opens at 8 a.m. with play on two courts.

The other weekend tournament features Enterprise once again playing up at Hoover in the Juanita Boddie Invitational. This year’s event features 50 teams over 10 pools, mostly from Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.

The Wildcats, in Pool 3, open on Friday at 4 p.m. against Wetumpka. They play later at 7 p.m. against Class 6A No. 9 ranked Buckhorn before finishing pool play on Saturday with two more matches – at 9 a.m. against Daphne and at noon against 7A No. 2 ranked Spain Park.

Following pool plays, teams will be assigned to a bracket based off how teams finish in pool play. Those bracket matches start at 1:15 p.m.

A year ago, EHS went 2-3 at the Boddie tourney.

In addition to those three tournaments, there is a junior varsity tournament at Providence Christian on Saturday.

Two AHSAA debuts: Two area volleyball programs – Pike Liberal Arts and Emmanuel Christian – are making debuts in the AHSAA this season.

Pike Liberal Arts, which was approved AHSAA membership in April, will be eligible for the state playoffs in its opening year. The Patriots, coached by Laura Lee Jones, were placed in Class 2A, Area 5 and has Goshen, Highland Home, Luverne and Zion Chapel as area opponents.

Emmanuel Christian, which became an AHSAA member this summer, will not be eligible for the playoffs this year since the school joined so late, but is playing AHSAA member teams.

Pike Liberal Arts makes its AHSAA debut on Monday, Aug. 29 at Elba, while ECS, under coach Alexis Johnston-Clark, plays its opener next Monday, Aug. 22 at home against Slocomb.

G.W. Long at No. 1: G.W. Long, which finished 35-8 and advanced to the AHSAA Class 2A State Tournament last year, opens the 2022 season in the top spot in the al.com preseason 2A rankings.

Following the No.1 ranked Rebels in the poll are last year’s 2A state finalist Hatton, 1A state champion Donoho, 2A state semifinalist Sand Rock and Winston County in the top five. No. 4 Sand Rock eliminated G.W. Long in last year’s state tournament.

Two-time defending 2A state champion Addison, which has eight state titles in nine years, dropped down to Class 1A.

Other area teams ranked: Six Dothan Eagle teams, including G.W. Long, are ranked in the preseason poll.

The others are Enterprise, Providence Christian, Houston Academy, Kinston and Abbeville Christian. All of the teams reached their respective class state tournament last year.

Enterprise, No. 6 in 7A, finished last season 37-12 with a first-round state appearance in 7A.

Providence Christian, No. 9 in Class 5A, finished 29-20 last year and reached the Class 5A state semifinals.

Houston Academy, ranked 8 in the 3A preseason poll, finished 22-22 and had a first-round state appearance in 3A.

Kinston, the No. 7 ranked preseason team in Class 1A, earned a 26-11 record last year with a first-round Class 1A state tournament appearance.

Abbeville Christian, which opens the AISA state poll at No. 7, reached the Class A state semifinals last year. The Generals moved up this year to Class AA and are in Region 1 with Edgewood Academy (No. 2 AISA ranked team), Lakeside School, Lowndes Academy and Macon East Academy (No. 5 in AISA rankings).

One other area team was listed in the teams to watch list outside the top 10 and that was Ariton in Class 2A. A year ago, the Purple Cats finished 26-9 and reached the first round of the state tournament.