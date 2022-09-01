VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Emmanuel Christian, PLAS pick up first AHSAA wins

It didn’t take long for the two newest Wiregrass volleyball teams in the Alabama High School Athletic Association to pick up their first wins in the AHSAA.

Dothan’s Emmanuel Christian School, which was accepted into the AHSAA this summer after playing in the Panhandle Christian Conference, captured their first win on Tuesday, beating Charles Henderson, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24.

“We were excited to win,” Emmanuel Christian head coach Alexis Johnson-Clark said. “We have stepped up in competition from our little conference and we are actually competing. It is fun seeing the girls play against a different level.”

The win came after four losses during the opening week, including three in Saturday’s Ashford Invitational. All but one match has been a close loss.

“It is very encouraging,” Johnson-Clark said of the close losses. “These girls are working their hardest and doing a great job of going out there and competing against these big schools.”

Johnson-Clark said she wasn’t sure what to expect out of this year’s team, but wanted the Warriors to play hard.

“I don’t know if I had any expectations,” Johnson-Clark said. “I was just hoping they would compete like they have been. That is all I can ask of them.”

In its opening win, Emmanuel Christian was led by Kalyn Brown with eight kills and four aces, Lilly Stewart with six kills and five aces and Katie Robbins with six kills and two aces. Ella Rodgers had 15 assists and three aces and Emma Brannon had two aces and four digs.

The other newest member, Pike Liberal Arts of Troy, won in its debut game in the AHSAA on Monday, defeating Elba in five sets, 25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-6.

The Patriots, who came to the AHSAA after several decades in the AISA, added a win in their first Class 2A, Area 5 contest on Tuesday with 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 decision over Luverne to improve to 2-0 overall.

Pike Lib lost only one senior from last year and was expecting a solid team this season.

“They were nervous, first game being away, and they didn’t know what to expect in an environment that was new to them,” coach Laura Lee Jones said. “They showed that in the first game against Elba and I was not happy with the way they played, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.

“We got it together and played the next game against Luverne and you could tell they were a lot more relaxed and a lot more confident in themselves. It was a totally different team. It is still an adjustment for them.”

In the first win, Emma Baker, Emily Bryan and Mari Grace Brooks all had five kills. Brooks added two aces and Baker seven blocks, while Amaia Vargas delivered 20 digs.

Against Luverne, Baker earned eight aces, five kills and four blocks, Anna Cate Friday had four kills and Brooks had three kills.

“These girls have had to learn how to fight and finish and they showed Monday night (against Elba) that they had it in them,” Jones said. “For once in a long time, I saw them come through, fighting through to the end and didn’t let down and finished what they came to do.

"To me, that is a win across the board. It has taken me three years to get them to see ‘I can win. I want to win.’ They are finally starting to show that enthusiasm.”

Ariton moves into rankings: After eight wins last week, Ariton moved into the latest al.com prep volleyball rankings, sliding into the No. 8 spot in Class 2A.

The Purple Cats had a 9-0 record prior to Thursday’s action.

Two area teams moved up a spot in the poll as Enterprise (8-2) inched to No. 3 in Class 7A and Lakeside School (5-3) to No. 4 in AISA. G.W. Long (4-2) dropped a spot to No. 4 in Class 2A.

The other area ranked teams stayed the same – Providence Christian (4-6) at No. 9 in Class 5A, Geneva (11-0) at No. 7 in Class 4A, Houston Academy (6-5) at No. 9 in Class 3A and Kinston (4-4) at No. 7 in Class 1A. Rehobeth (12-1) in Class 5A remained in others nominated.