VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Enterprise clinches top spot in area

Though three weeks remain in the regular season, the Enterprise Wildcat volleyball team already knows its first step in the postseason.

The Wildcats have officially clinched the No. 1 spot in Class 7A, Area 3 for the regular season and earned the right to host the postseason area tournament at the EHS gym in mid-October.

Enterprise improved to 5-0 in the area’s round-robin home and away format following Monday’s win over Dothan. Though the Wildcats have one area match left, the worst EHS can do is 5-1 and the three other teams all have two or more losses, meaning no team can catch Enterprise.

Others nearing titles: Three other teams have a path to an area regular-season title within the next four days, including Houston Academy or Wicksburg.

HA and Wicksburg, both unbeaten in 2-0 in a four-team single-game area round robin format, were playing on Thursday with the winner taking the Class 3A, Area 3 regular-season crown.

G.W. Long, 5-0 in Class 2A, Area 3, can clinch the area regular-season crown with a win over Ariton on Tuesday. However, if the Purple Cats (4-1) win, it forces a tie with the champion determined by tiebreakers of either (a) games won percentage or (b) points won percentage during the two head-to-head matches.