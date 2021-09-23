VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Enterprise clinches top spot in area

Though three weeks remain in the regular season, the Enterprise Wildcat volleyball team already knows its first step in the postseason.
The Wildcats have officially clinched the No. 1 spot in Class 7A, Area 3 for the regular season and earned the right to host the postseason area tournament at the EHS gym in mid-October.
Enterprise improved to 5-0 in the area’s round-robin home and away format following Monday’s win over Dothan. Though the Wildcats have one area match left, the worst EHS can do is 5-1 and the three other teams all have two or more losses, meaning no team can catch Enterprise.
Others nearing titles: Three other teams have a path to an area regular-season title within the next four days, including Houston Academy or Wicksburg.
HA and Wicksburg, both unbeaten in 2-0 in a four-team single-game area round robin format, were playing on Thursday with the winner taking the Class 3A, Area 3 regular-season crown.
G.W. Long, 5-0 in Class 2A, Area 3, can clinch the area regular-season crown with a win over Ariton on Tuesday. However, if the Purple Cats (4-1) win, it forces a tie with the champion determined by tiebreakers of either (a) games won percentage or (b) points won percentage during the two head-to-head matches.
Makenna Long milestone: G.W. Long’s Makenna Long quietly surpassed a milestone earlier in the season. The Rebels’ senior setter moved past 5,000 career assists during a tournament at Orange Beach on Aug. 27.
According to the AHSAA website, only four previous players have amassed as many assists in a career.
Long, who has played on varsity since the eighth grade, entered the season with 4,820 career assists. She had 887 as an eighth grader, 1,002 as a freshman, 1,616 as a sophomore and 1,315 last year.
Entering Thursday’s player, she had 640 assists in 22 matches this season to boost her career total to 5,460, less than 400 away from Addison’s Kali Lake (5, 827) on the AHSAA website list for career assists.
Long has the most assists of any Wiregrass player. Providence Christian’s Sara Cary held the previous mark with 4,550 from 2006-11.
Big weekend of tournaments: It’s a busy tournament schedule this weekend as local teams are scattered in four tournaments – Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament, the 9th Annual Carroll Set off Tournament, the Florala Volleyball tournament and the Mary Jane Riley’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Invitational in Phenix City.
The Heffstrong tournament is set for Friday and Saturday. The others are Saturday only events.
HeffStrong field: Local teams Enterprise and Providence Christian are in a star-studded tournament at Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament, being played at the Hoover Finley Center. Of the 39 teams in the field, 20 are state ranked in Alabama, including five No. 1 ranked teams.
The No. 1 ranked teams are Thompson (Class 7A), Spanish Fort (6A), Bayside Academy (5A), Montgomery Academy (4A) and Donoho (1A).
Eight of the top 10 teams in Class 7A are in the tournament – No. 1 Thompson, No. 2 Spain Park, No. 4 Hoover, No. 5 Bob Jones, No. 6 Sparkman, No. 7 Vestavia Hills, No. 8 Oak Mountain and No. 10 Grissom. Only No. 3 McGill-Toolen and No. 9 Huntsville are not in the field.
The top four teams in Class 6A are playing – No. 1 Spanish Fort, No. 2 Mountain Brook, No. 3 Homewood and No. 4 Pelham. Class 6A No. 8 Hartselle and No. 9 Jasper are also in the field.
Other ranked tournament teams are Class 5A No. 2 Guntersville, 5A No. 3 Providence Christian and Class 3A No. 2 Trinity.
Four tournament teams are from Tennessee – Collierville, Houston, Summit and Siegal.
The tournament is broken up into 10 pools – nine with four teams and one with three teams.
Enterprise is in the three-team pool that features Class 7A No. 2 ranked Spain Park and Corner. Providence is in a four-team pool with Class 7A No. 5 ranked Bob Jones, Hueytown and Houston, Tenn.
After three pool matches, teams will be seeded into bracket play Saturday afternoon.
Carroll tournament: The 9th Annual Carroll Set-Off Tournament features six teams, including Class 1A No. 2 ranked Pleasant Home. Other teams are Rehobeth, Charles Henderson, Houston Academy, Cottonwood and the host Eagles.
Action starts at 9 a.m. on two courts with each team getting three matches. The two top teams will then play in the championship and the third and fourth best teams will play a consolation match.
Florala event: A handful of other Wiregrass teams travel to nearby Covington County for the Florala Volleyball Tournament. The event is six teams with two three-team pools. Pool A teams are Florala, New Brockton and Daleville and pool B teams are Red Level, Samson and Luverne.
The tourney starts at 8:30 a.m. with pool play. After pool play, teams will be seeded for a single elimination tournament running through the championship match.
Eufaula plays in Phenix City: Eufaula competes at Mary Jane Riley’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Invitational in Phenix City, which features two pools of four teams each. Eufaula is in Pool A with Central-Phenix City, R.E. Lee and Sidney Lanier.
The other pool has Beauregard, Center Point, Park Crossing and Jeff Davis.
The tournament starts at 8 a.m. central time with pool play. After pool play is a single elimination tournament with finals likely around 4 p.m.
Poll changes: There was some movement this week among Dothan Eagle coverage teams in the latest al.com state rankings released Thursday morning.
One team moved in, one moved up and one dropped down with two others staying the same.
Pike Liberal Arts (9-4) moved into the AISA poll at No. 10. Ariton (15-2) inched up a spot to No. 6 in Class 2A, while Providence Christian (15-9) slid down a spot to No. 3 in Class 5A.
G.W. Long (19-3) remained No. 1 in Class 2A and Kinston (15-4) stayed No. 5 in Class 1A.
Enterprise (17-4) despite an impressive 11-0 week, remained in others nominated in Class 7A. Surging Houston Academy (8-14) is in others nominated in Class 3A.