Volleyball notebook: G.W. Long ranked No. 1 in Class 2A

G.W. Long’s volleyball team has ascended to the top of the al.com state rankings.
The Rebels moved up to No. 1 in the Class 2A rankings Thursday following a 5-2 showing at a strong Battle of the Beach Tournament this past weekend in Orange Beach that included two wins over previous No. 1 Addison.
The matches against Addison were rematches of the last two Class 2A state championship matches. Long beat Addison in the 2019 finals, but the Bulldogs flipped the script last year.
Four of the five Rebel wins at the tournament were over teams that reached last year’s state tournament - two over defending 2A state champion Addison, one over Class 5A quarterfinalist Elberta and one over 2A quarterfinalist Orange Beach. The other win was over Class 7A Theodore.
The two losses were to Class 7A Fairhope and Class 6A unbeaten Saraland, which was unranked last week, but has now moved into the 6A poll at No. 10.
Long opened the two-day event with a 25-14, 25-9 win over Elberta and a 25-12, 25-23 win over Addison in the first round of pool play on Friday.
In Saturday’s second round of pool play, the Rebels lost to Fairhope 25-16, 25-14 and beat Theodore 25-7, 25-5, advancing to Gold Bracket play.
In the Gold Bracket, G.W. Long defeated 2A No. 5 ranked Orange Beach 25-11, 25-20 and Addison 24-26, 25-16, 16-14 before falling in the semifinals to eventual tournament champ Saraland 25-8, 29-27.
Long (7-2 overall) was No. 2 last week. Addison (12-3) dropped to No. 2 in this week’s poll.
Six other teams ranked: The latest rankings featured six other Wiregrass ranked teams, including three that jumped into the top 10 this week.
Joining the rankings are Enterprise in Class 7A, Ariton in 2A and Lakeside School in AISA.
Enterprise (5-4) checked in at No. 10 in 7A. Ariton (6-1) is in the same spot in 2A, while Lakeside (3-3 with a win over previous No. 2 Macon East) vaulted to No. 7 in the AISA poll.
Providence Christian (6-5) stayed No. 2 in Class 3A, while Kinston (8-1) dropped one spot in Class 1A to No. 5 following Tuesday’s 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-6 loss to No. 2 ranked Pleasant Home.
Pike Liberal Arts (3-3) remained No. 9 in AISA.
Houston Academy (1-10) and Abbeville Christian (1-3) dropped out of the top 10 in Class 3A and AISA, respectively.
Barbour County finally competes: Barbour County opened its season Thursday at Red Level, marking the Jaguars’ first varsity athletic competition since Feb. 28, 2020 when the Jaguars boys basketball team lost in the Class 2A state championship to Calhoun.
Barbour County did not have any athletics all of last year because of COVID-19.
Thursday’s volleyball match was a Class 1A, Area 3 contest for the Jaguars, who are under the direction of new head coach Jamie Garrett.
Last teams to start: Barbour County and Pike County became the area’s last two volleyball teams to start the season. In addition Barbour’s match at Red Level, Pike County was playing Carroll on Thursday. The Bulldogs were originally set to open Tuesday, but had its match with Opp canceled because of weather issues.
Dothan, PCS head to Montgomery: Two area teams - Dothan and Providence Christian - compete in Saturday’s annual MAC Attack Tournament, an eight-team event at Montgomery Academy.
Dothan is in Pool 2 with Class 7A Central of Phenix City, Brewbaker Tech and newly minted Class 3A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic, which overtook Trinity for the top spot in 3A this week.
The Wolves open with Central at 9:30 a.m. before facing Brew Tech at 11:30 a.m. and Catholic at 12:30 p.m.
Providence is in Pool 1 with Demopolis, Elmore County and Class 4A No. 3 ranked Montgomery Academy.
The Eagles play Demopolis at 9:30 p.m., Montgomery Academy at 10:30 a.m. and Elmore County at 1:30 p.m.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals with the semifinal winners playing in the tournament championship.
Trojan Invitational: Four teams are set to compete at Saturday’s Trojan Invitational at Charles Henderson High School in Troy.
Three of the teams are from the Wiregrass – Northside Methodist, Eufaula and host CHHS. Greenville, just outside the area, is the other team competing.
Teams play in a round-robin format, starting at 9 a.m., over two courts. After round robin action, teams will be seeded one through four based off the round robin results. The No. 1 seed plays the No. 4 seed and the No. 2 and 3 seeds meet in the tournament semifinals. The semifinal winners meet in the championship, set to played around 2 p.m.