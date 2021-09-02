Volleyball notebook: G.W. Long ranked No. 1 in Class 2A

G.W. Long’s volleyball team has ascended to the top of the al.com state rankings.

The Rebels moved up to No. 1 in the Class 2A rankings Thursday following a 5-2 showing at a strong Battle of the Beach Tournament this past weekend in Orange Beach that included two wins over previous No. 1 Addison.

The matches against Addison were rematches of the last two Class 2A state championship matches. Long beat Addison in the 2019 finals, but the Bulldogs flipped the script last year.

Four of the five Rebel wins at the tournament were over teams that reached last year’s state tournament - two over defending 2A state champion Addison, one over Class 5A quarterfinalist Elberta and one over 2A quarterfinalist Orange Beach. The other win was over Class 7A Theodore.

The two losses were to Class 7A Fairhope and Class 6A unbeaten Saraland, which was unranked last week, but has now moved into the 6A poll at No. 10.

Long opened the two-day event with a 25-14, 25-9 win over Elberta and a 25-12, 25-23 win over Addison in the first round of pool play on Friday.

In Saturday’s second round of pool play, the Rebels lost to Fairhope 25-16, 25-14 and beat Theodore 25-7, 25-5, advancing to Gold Bracket play.