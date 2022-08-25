Volleyball Notebook: Plenty of tournaments this weekend

The second weekend of the high volleyball season features plenty of action for Dothan Eagle coverage teams.

A total of 17 teams – out of 36 programs in the area – are participating this weekend at a tournament plus another team has a double match. In all, five tournaments ranging from Ariton and Ashford in the Wiregrass to Montgomery to Jemison and to Auburn outside the area feature an area team.

Seven of the teams compete at the Ariton Purple Cat Volleyball Tournament, six others at the Ashford Robin Robin Tournament, while two play at the Mayor’s Cup in Montgomery and one team each participates at Jemison’s Panthers Classic in the central part of the state in Chilton County, while another is in Auburn for the Lee-Scott Invitational.

In Ariton, the Purple Cats are joined by Carroll, Geneva County, Highland Home, Dale County, New Brockton, Goshen and Wicksburg for a two-pool format play in two on-campus gyms. Action starts Saturday at 8:30 a.m. The pool winners meet the pool runner-ups in the semifinals with the semifinal winners meeting in the championship round somewhere around 4:30-5 p.m.

Over at Ashford, the host Yellow Jackets welcome in five teams to a Saturday tournament that will be at Ashford High and Ashford Elementary School. Cottonwood and Charles Henderson are in pool A with Ashford at the high school gym, while Houston County, Emmanuel Christian and Headland play in Pool B at the elementary school gym.

After pool play, the six teams will be seeded for a single-elimination tournament with the championship match expected around 3 p.m.

City of Dothan private schools Providence Christian and Houston Academy travel to Montgomery for the two-day Mayor’s Cup Tournament. The event is at Trinity and Montgomery Catholic high schools after years of being held at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

The tournament features 20 teams with four five-team pools. Providence Christian, ranked No. 8 in Class 5A, is in Pool 2 with Class 3A, No. 4 ranked Prattville Christian, Class 7A, No. 10 ranked St. Paul’s, Alabama Christian and Prattville. Houston Academy, No. 9 ranked in Class 3A, is in Pool 4 with Class 4A, No. 3 ranked Montgomery Catholic, Class 5A No. 2 ranked Montgomery Academy, Carver and LAMP. PCS plays at Trinity and HA at Montgomery Catholic.

Both the Eagles and Raiders have two matches on Friday and two more on Saturday.

The top two teams in each of the four pools advance to the Gold Bracket Tournament at Trinity for a shot at winning the tournament title. The third and fourth-place teams from each pool play in the Silver Bracket at Montgomery Catholic.

The Rehobeth Rebels, meanwhile, travel 166 miles northward to play in Jemison High School’s Panther Classic. The tournament features two four-team pools. Rehobeth is in Pool B with Chilton County, West Blocton and Billingsley. The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals and the semifinal winners meet in the championship.

The final Dothan Eagle coverage team in a tournament this weekend is Lakeside School of Eufaula, which competes at the Lee-Scott Invitational on Saturday. The event is a five-team, round robin format. In addition to Lakeside and Lee-Scott, other teams are Hooper Academy, Fort Dale Academy and Coosa Valley Academy.

One other area team is also in action on Saturday as the Wiregrass Kings travel to Trussville to play a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader with East Central Home School team.

Geneva moves in; Enterprise up in poll: With strong starts to the season, the Geneva Panthers and the Enterprise Wildcats made a big splash in the latest al.com statewide volleyball rankings.

Geneva checks in at No. 7 in Class 4A after not being ranked in the preseason poll, while Enterprise moved up two spots into the top five at No. 4 in Class 7A.

Heading into Thursday’s play, the Panthers have a 9-0 record, which includes wins over ranked teams G.W. Long (No. 1 in 2A at the time) and Pleasant Home (No. 4 in Class 1A).

The Wildcats, behind a 4-2 showing at the star-loaded Juanita Boddie Tournament, has a 7-2 record. Both losses were close ones to highly regarded teams, including 7A, No. 2 ranked Spain Park.

Seven teams ranked: In addition to Geneva and Enterprise, five other teams in the area are ranked in the latest state poll.

The other teams are Providence Christian, Houston Academy, G.W. Long, Kinston and Lakeside School.

Providence (2-1) inched up a spot to No. 8 in Class 5A, Houston Academy (2-0) dropped one position to No. 9 in Class 3A, while G.W Long (1-2) dropped two spots in Class 2A to No. 3 after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll. Kinston (3-2) remained No. 7 in Class 1A. Lakeside School (1-0) moved into the AISA poll at No. 5.

Three teams were nominated but missed being a top 10 team. Those three were Rehobeth (5-1, Class 5A), Ariton (1-0, Class 2A) and Abbeville Christian (0-1 in AISA).

Unsuccessful debut: Emmanuel Christian, which was accepted in the Alabama High School Athletic Association this summer, made its AHSAA debut on Monday and had a competitive showing before losing a close one to Slocomb 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21.

The Warriors try to crack the win column this Saturday when the play in the Ashford Tournament. They are competing this year as an associate AHSAA member and are not eligible for postseason play.

Debut coming: Pike Liberal Arts, which joined the AHSAA in the winter, makes its volleyball debut into the AHSAA this Monday, the first of three games this week, including two area matches.

The Patriots, who are eligible for the state postseason, plays at Elba on Monday, followed by a home match against Luverne on Tuesday and a match at Goshen on Thursday. The matches against Luverne and Goshen are Class 2A, Area 5 contests.

Highland Home and Zion Chapel are other area foes in 2A, Area 5.

Four win coaching debuts: Four new head coaches in the area won their opening match with their new team this past week, while the other six lost openers.

The four winners were Carroll’s Katasha Turner, Houston Academy’s Chico Tran, Houston County’s Ashley Lynn and Lakeside School’s Caleb Smith

Turner won her debut at Carroll on Tuesday at Zion Chapel, while Tran and Lynn won last Thursday with Tran leading HA over Rehobeth and Lynn directing Houston County over Geneva County.

The other coaches all lost debut matches at their school. Those were Dale County’s Karie Striplin to Northside Methodist, Daleville’s Mary Grimes to Samson, New Brockton’s Lauren Hutto to Geneva, Geneva County’s Kaylin Faulk to Houston County and Zion Chapel’s Chelbie Mobley to Kinston. All were last Thursday except Daleville’s Grimes’ loss came on Saturday at the Dale County Kickoff Tournament.