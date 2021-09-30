VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Postseason starting to shape up

In Class 1A, Area 2, Pleasant Home (4-0) is a win away over Samson (2-1) from clinching that area. The two played Thursday at Pleasant Home and are set to play again on Tuesday in Samson. Pleasant Home only needs to win of the two to win the area.

If Samson wins both matches, then the Tigers have to beat Kinston next Thursday (Oct. 7) to claim the title. If Samson beats Pleasant Home twice, but loses to Kinston, then the area ends in a three-way tie and tiebreakers have to be used to determine the champion.

The one area that will be decided next week is Class 5A, Area 4 where Andalusia is 3-0, Charles Henderson is 2-1 and Greenville is 0-4. Andalusia and Charles Henderson play Tuesday in Troy. If Andalusia wins, it is the area champion. If Charles Henderson wins, the two teams finish up in a tie and the area champ will be decided on tiebreakers.

Big tournaments on Saturday: This Saturday’s schedule features two high-participation tournaments in the Wiregrass.

Fourteen teams descend on the Dothan High campus for the Wolfpack Invitational, while 10 teams venture to Goshen for the Volley Boo Tournament.

At Dothan, action is at both the main gym and the Dr. James Smith Convocation Center. Two gyms are also being used at Goshen.