VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Postseason starting to shape up

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, high school volleyball area postseason tournaments in the Wiregrass are beginning to take shape.
Prior to Thursday, seven of the 11 AHSAA areas with a Wiregrass team had their regular season champion and area tournament host team determined.
Three could have a champion by late Thursday night. The other area champion will be decided on Tuesday.
Teams who have clinched regular season titles in areas involving the Wiregrass are Enterprise (Class 7A, Area 3), Opelika (Class 6A, Area 4), Providence Christian (Class 5A, Area 3), Straughn (Class 4A, Area 2), Houston Academy (Class 3A, Area 3) and G.W. Long (Class 2A, Area 3).
The four areas, prior to Thursday, that a champion was still yet to be finalized were Class 5A, Area 4, Class 3A, Area 4, Class 2A, Area 2 and Class 1A, Area 2.
Class 2A, Area 2 was to be decided on Thursday night in Hartford by the Cottonwood-Geneva County match. Both teams entered the final area match with a 4-1 record, meaning the winner will take the area regular-season title and host the postseason tournament.
Class 3A, Area 4 currently has Goshen in front with a 4-0 mark with two area matches left – New Brockton on Thursday and Opp on Tuesday. New Brockton is 3-2 in the area and Opp, which also has a game with Pike County left, is 2-2. If Goshen wins either match, it is the area champion.
In Class 1A, Area 2, Pleasant Home (4-0) is a win away over Samson (2-1) from clinching that area. The two played Thursday at Pleasant Home and are set to play again on Tuesday in Samson. Pleasant Home only needs to win of the two to win the area.
If Samson wins both matches, then the Tigers have to beat Kinston next Thursday (Oct. 7) to claim the title. If Samson beats Pleasant Home twice, but loses to Kinston, then the area ends in a three-way tie and tiebreakers have to be used to determine the champion.
The one area that will be decided next week is Class 5A, Area 4 where Andalusia is 3-0, Charles Henderson is 2-1 and Greenville is 0-4. Andalusia and Charles Henderson play Tuesday in Troy. If Andalusia wins, it is the area champion. If Charles Henderson wins, the two teams finish up in a tie and the area champ will be decided on tiebreakers.
Big tournaments on Saturday: This Saturday’s schedule features two high-participation tournaments in the Wiregrass.
Fourteen teams descend on the Dothan High campus for the Wolfpack Invitational, while 10 teams venture to Goshen for the Volley Boo Tournament.
At Dothan, action is at both the main gym and the Dr. James Smith Convocation Center. Two gyms are also being used at Goshen.
In the Wolfpack Invitational, the 14 teams are broken into four pools. Host Dothan along with Geneva and Bay (Fla.) are in Pool A. Enterprise, Northside Methodist, G.W. Long and Pike Road make up Pool B. Houston Academy, Ariton, Jeff Davis and Pleasant Home are the Pool C teams and Rehobeth, Ashford, and Northridge are in Pool D.
Brantley and Rutherford (Fla.) dropped out of the tournament earlier this week.
Teams play a round-robin format in their pool, starting at 8:30 a.m. After pool play, the top two teams from each pool advance to the Gold Bracket championship single-elimination tournament. The bottom two teams from each pool play in the Silver Bracket.
The tournament championship is expected to be contested around 5-6 p.m.
Over in Goshen, two pools of five teams each are set. Pool 1 teams are Goshen, Highland Home, Kinston, Cottonwood and Andalusia, while Pool 2 clubs are Luverne, Straughn, New Brockton, Geneva County and Houston County.
Pool play action starts at 8 a.m. The two pool winners then meet in the tournament championship, tentatively set for around 6 p.m.
Wildcats back in poll: Following a 15-match winning streak and a 4-3 week, the Enterprise Wildcats are back in this week’s al.com Class 7A state poll.
Enterprise (21-7) moved in at No. 10 in the poll, the same spot it held on Sept. 2 before dropping out.
The Wildcats started a 15-match winning streak on Aug. 31 against Houston Academy and the streak didn’t end until this past Saturday at the HeffStrong Tournament when EHS fell to Spain Park, which won the tournament and moved up a spot to No. 1 in 7A this week.
During the last week, Enterprise beat Class 5A No. 3 Providence Christian last Thursday before going 1-3 at the tournament and then finishing the week with two wins.
The Wildcats beat Corner to open the HeffStrong tournament, extending the winning streak to 15 before the loss to Spain Park, though EHS did win the first set against the Jaguars. Losses to Class 6A No. 1 ranked Spanish Fort and to 7A Auburn (now in the poll at No. 8) finished the tourney.
Early this week, Enterprise beat Houston Academy and Dothan.
Only one other poll change: In addition to Enterprise jumping into the poll, only one other Wiregrass team saw a change in the latest rankings. That team was Kinston, which inched from fifth to fourth in Class 1A after going 3-0 during the week to improve to 17-4 overall.
Providence Christian (18-13) remained No. 3 in Class 5A, while G.W. Long (21-3) and Ariton (15-3) stayed No. 1 and No. 6 in the Class 2A rankings. Pike Liberal Arts (9-6) remained No. 10 in the AISA poll.