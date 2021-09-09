VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Salute to USA Tournament at Geneva County

Following pool play, the top two teams in each pool square off in bracket semifinal matches. The semifinal winners meet in the tournament championship, slated to be played around noon time.

Ariton moves up: Ariton was the lone Wiregrass team to move up in the latest al.com state volleyball rankings released Thursday morning.

The Purple Cats won a pair of matches during the last week to improve to 8-1 prior to action on Thursday. The two victories helped Ariton inch up a spot to No. 9 in the Class 2A rankings.

Two drop out: Two Wiregrass teams dropped out of the top 10 this week – Enterprise and Pike Liberal Arts – despite neither team losing during the week.

Enterprise (5-4) didn’t play at all during the week, having a match cancelled by Opp on Tuesday. The Wildcats, though, fell from their No. 10 spot of a week ago in Class 7A and down to others nominated after Vestavia Hills won a pair of matches to vault into the poll over EHS.

Pike Liberal Arts (4-3) won its only match of the week, a five-set win over third-ranked Lee-Scott, but was passed by strong weeks from Southern Academy, Hooper Academy and Morgan Academy in the AISA poll. The Patriots are in the others nominated category.