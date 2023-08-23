Both the high school volleyball and cross country seasons in the Alabama High School Athletic Association start on Thursday.

The majority of the Dothan Eagle coverage teams have opening season contests on opening day as 16 matches are on tap, including a top 10 match-up, a matinee contest and a region battle.

The top 10 match-up features Providence Christian at Enterprise. The visiting Eagles are ranked No. 10 in Class 5A in the preseason al.com prep poll, while the host Wildcats are No. 3 in Class 7A.

The matinee match pits Headland at Ashford in a 1:30 p.m. contest, while the early-season region game has Daleville at Houston Academy in Class 3A, Area 2 play.

Saturday tournaments: The opening weekend finds AHSAA Wiregrass teams competing in three tournaments on Saturday, including at Rehobeth and Kinston.

Eight teams are battling in the Rehobeth Classic. Host Rehobeth, Slocomb, Andalusia and Pleasant Home are in Pool A, while Dothan, Northside Methodist, Ashford and Cottonwood are in Pool B. After pool play, the pool runner-ups meet pool champions in the semifinals with the semifinal winners playing in the championship.

Kinston, meanwhile, hosts the 39th Annual Amelia Rhoades Set-off Tournament. Kinston, Zion Chapel, Goshen and New Brockton are Pool A teams, while Brantley, Opp, Geneva and Straughn are in Pool B. After pool play, the pool runner-ups meet pool champions in the semifinals with the semifinal winners playing in the championship.

Enterprise is the other team in a Saturday tournament. The Wildcats play in the Juanita Boddie Invitational in Hoover. The Wildcats open pool play on Friday against Seckinger (Ga.) and Priceville and continue with pool matches Saturday morning versus Mae Jemison and Arab.

Plenty of new coaches: Almost a third of the Dothan Eagle coverage area volleyball teams feature a new head coach this season, including two in Dothan.

Karie Striplin is the new coach at Dothan High after tenures at Geneva County and Dale County, while Hannah Braswell returns as Houston Academy’s head coach after serving as the junior varsity coach since 2017. Braswell led the Raiders for eight seasons from 2008-2015 before taking a job at Northview then returning to HA a year later.

Also returning as a head coach at a school is Tina Thomley at Wicksburg. Thomley was previously the head coach of the Panthers from 2015-18.

The other nine new head coaches are Mary Gaines at Dale County, Bob Bloomer at Daleville, Polly Turner at Abbeville, Allie Singleton at Ariton, John Douglas at Barbour County, Stephanie Calhoun at Geneva County, Dawn Ezzell at New Brockton, Mollie Mitchell at Lakeside School and Ryan Langford at Abbeville Christian.

Six teams ranked: Six Dothan Eagle coverage teams are ranked in the al.com preseason state poll.

Enterprise (Class 7A), Houston Academy (Class 3A) and G.W. Long (2A) are ranked third in their respective classifications, while Providence Christian (5A), Kinston (1A) and Lakeside School (AISA) are No. 10 in their divisions.

Rehobeth (5A), Opp (3A) and Ariton (2A) were listed as teams to watch.