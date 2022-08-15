VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Ten new coaches set to debut this week

Chico Tran, who has officiated area matches since 1992 with exception of a few seasons and has also helped coach with the Deep South Volleyball travel ball program for roughly 15 seasons, has taken over the Houston Academy head coaching job.

Tran replaces Vanessa Howell, who guided HA since 2015, but left after being hired to lead the new Enterprise State Community College volleyball team.

Tran, who is one of 10 new coaches in the Wiregrass for the upcoming season, makes his HA debut on Thursday at Rehobeth.

“I have really enjoyed the HA community,” Tran said. “All the parent support is unbelievable in every step of the way.

“I am new at this. In club ball, all I needed to do was show up and coach, but in high school, you have paperwork and a lot of other things beside showing up and coaching, so I needed their (parents) support. They have helped me a lot.”

In addition to officiating matches as the local coordinator in the Wiregrass, Tran has officiated several AHSAA State Tournaments and has played and officiated some beach volleyball matches. Last year, he was an official with the Troy Association under Melanie Davis.

“Anything to do with volleyball around here, I am usually involved,” Tran said.

Tran received a tennis scholarship to Wallace Community College under Clayton Jordan. While there, he helped Sherrill Hicks coach a new volleyball team at Wallace for two seasons.

The new Raider coach takes over a HA team coming off three straight state tournament appearances, including a state semifinal showing in 2020. Last year’s team finished 22-22 and made the first round of the state tournament.

“We have a lot of good, young ladies that are coachable,” Tran said. “Every single one of them is respectful, always, ‘Yes sir.’

“I think we should be strong this year. The top two middle (blocks) that I have are so strong. I also have a senior a setter. The girls back each other up a lot and know how each other plays. At every practice, they are motivated.”

Tran led the team during several summer play dates, including a second-place finish out of 10 teams at a tournament in Enterprise.

“I teach about life,” Tran said of his coaching philosophy. “I told the players that I am not going to give them anything. You will have to take it. If you want playing time, you will have to show me. That is like life.

“I will be honest with you I pray for their (lack of) injuries every single game. We start (a match) and we pray for (lack of) injuries and for life itself. So I teach about life.”

Former PCS star Hutto to lead New Brockton: Former Providence Christian star Lauren Hutto, a member of two Eagle state championship teams and a three-sport athlete at the school, has joined the coaching ranks as the new head coach at New Brockton.

Hutto, a 2013 PCS graduate, is in her first head coaching role, though she did help coach with the Deep South Volleyball travel ball team last year. While it is her first year coaching in high school, she has been in the high school environment lately, serving as a special education teacher at Class 7A Enterprise High School since 2017 after graduating from Auburn University.

She will continue as a special education teacher at New Brockton and will oversee all three volleyball teams (junior high, junior varsity and varsity) at the small Class 3A program.

“It has been going good,” Hutto said of being at New Brockton. “It is like graduating from Providence Christian, which is also a small school. Being back at a small school environment has been a good change.

“All three teams attended summer camps and the girls have been working really hard and been putting in a lot of work. We are hoping it shows on the court this season.”

She makes her coaching debut on Thursday when the Gamecocks host G.W. Long and Geneva in a tri-match. Hutto said the Gamecocks saw both teams during the summer at different camps.

While at Providence Christian, Hutto was a middle blocker for state championship volleyball teams in 2011 and 2012. She also was part of a state semifinal team in girls basketball in 2013 and played softball as well at the Dothan private school.

Eight other new coaches: In addition to Houston Academy and Providence Christian, eight other teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area have a new head coach this year.

The new coaches and their schools are Katasha Turner at Carroll, Karie Striplin at Dale County, Jennifer Johnson at Headland, Mary Gaines at Daleville, Kaylin Faulk at Geneva County, Chelbie Mobley at Zion Chapel, Ashley Lynn at Houston County and Caleb Smith at Lakeside School.

Johnson, a Headland assistant last year, has been head coach of the Ram program before.

Several of those coaches make debuts on Thursday, including two against each other as Geneva County’s Faulk faces off against Lynn and Houston County in Columbia.

In other Thursday debuts, Striplin, who came to Dale County from Geneva County, opens her Warrior tenure at Northside Methodist, while Zion Chapel’s Mobley leads the Rebels opener at home against Kinston.

Two coaches make debuts on Saturday. Daleville’s Grimes directs the Warhawks for the first time during the Geneva County Kickoff Tournament, while Lakeside’s Smith leads the Chiefs at the Glenwood Tournament.

Carroll’s Turner has her Eagle coaching debut on Tuesday at Zion Chapel.