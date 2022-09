Volleyball Roundup: Ashford defeats Wicksburg

Ashford defeated Wicksburg 17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-9 in volleyball on Monday.

For Ashford, Katelynn Money had two aces, 10 kills and 15 digs. Emma Helms had four kills, 18 assists and eight digs. Kayla Fields had seven blocks. Ella Helms had two aces and eight digs. Camden McArdle had three aces and 11 digs. Shelby Pate had six kills.

Ariton routs Barbour County: Class 2A No. 9 Ariton defeated Barbour County 25-3, 25-4, 25-2 in a 2A, Area 4 contest.

Mattie Heath earned 11 aces, Hollis Cherry delivered 16 assists and six aces and April Munn had five aces and five kills to lead Ariton (23-2). Caitlyn Webb amassed six aces, while Kaydee Phillips notched seven kills and Blair Hughes five kills.

Goshen falls: Goshen lost at Highland Home 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.

For Goshen, Kaci Wilks had four aces, five assists, nine kills and 11 digs. Jaci Rushing had 12 assists and six digs. Alyssa Pippens had one ace, four kills and four digs.