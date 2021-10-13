Volleyball roundup: Ashford finishes runner-up in area tourney

Ashford finished as the Class 4A, Area 2 Tournament runner-up, beating Geneva 25-19, 25-13, 25-23 in the semifinals and falling to Straughn in the finals, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23.

Straughn defeated Dale County 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 in the other semifinal.

For Ashford versus Geneva, Katelynn Money earned five aces, six kills and 15 digs and Emma Helms had four aces, 27 assists and seven digs. Amiyah Lewis had 21 kills and 14 digs, while Oliva Vaughn had three kills, three assists and three digs and Ezra Rice had three aces, two kills and seven digs. Maddy Decker added 10 digs and Molly Carson Ingram three kills and four blocks.

In the loss to Straughn, Money had 14 kills and 14 digs, Helms 27 assists and 14 digs and Lewis 11 kills and 15 digs. Ingram had three kills, four blocks and 13 digs, Rice four kills and 15 digs and Decker 16 digs. Vaughn added three digs.