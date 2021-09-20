VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Ashford gets hard-fought win over Wicksburg

Ashford defeated Wicksburg 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 in varsity volleyball action on Monday.
Katelynn Money had six aces, six kills and three digs and Emma Helms had eight kills, two aces, 24 assists and eight digs to lead Ashford. Amiyah Lewis earned 11 kills, three aces and 11 digs, Molly Carson Ingram delivered five kills, two aces, six blocks and eight digs. Maddy Decker had seven digs and Ella Helms contributed two aces and two digs. Olivia Vaughn added four aces, two kills and nine digs and Eriza Rice had 15 digs and two kills.
Enterprise gets win: Enterprise defeated Dothan in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20.
For Dothan, Amara Menefee had three kills and seven blocks and Zaele Curry had three kills and two blocks, while Arianah Lomnick, Lauren Yu and Kamri White all had seven digs. Yu added four assists. Mattie Dodson earned 21 digs, while Peyton Preston had three blocks and Kayla Hill two blocks. Ella Wood had three digs and two assists and Hadley Williams had two digs and three assists.
Ariton routs Elba: Ariton won a Class 2A, Area 3 contest over Elba, 25-9, 25-12, 25-11 as Kaydee Phillips had 12 kills and two aces and Hollis Cherry had 13 assists and three aces. Ansleigh Herring had five assists and two aces and Averi Andrews had five kills, two aces and two blocks. Blair Hughes added four kills.
Ariton also won the junior varsity contest 25-10, 25-7 and the junior high contest 25-11, 25-16.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise downs Dothan: Enterprise defeated Dothan 25-19, 25-12.
For Dothan, Maggie Benton had two kills and three blocks, Brielle Pannell two aces, two assists and six digs and Kierra Farrier had two aces. Lindsey Bright had two assists and two digs and Marah Delgado had eight aces.
Junior High
Providence goes 2-2: Providence Christian went 2-2 in the Houston Academy Junior High Tournament on Saturday.
The Eagles beat Dothan Prep 25-15, 25-20 and Ashford 25-10, 25-13. Providence lost to Floyd Magnet 21-25, 14-25 and to Houston Academy 24-26, 25-16, 12-15.
For the tournament, Haisten Grace Price had 13 aces and two assists, Reese Colbert had six aces, Abby Bancroft, Clara Reese Mixson and Lauren Bailey had two aces each and Addison Russ and Leighton Frazier had one ace each.
Dantzler Dowling had three kills, Sadie Wilkes had three kills and one block and Ella Atkinson had three kills.