VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Ashford gets hard-fought win over Wicksburg

Ashford defeated Wicksburg 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 in varsity volleyball action on Monday.

Katelynn Money had six aces, six kills and three digs and Emma Helms had eight kills, two aces, 24 assists and eight digs to lead Ashford. Amiyah Lewis earned 11 kills, three aces and 11 digs, Molly Carson Ingram delivered five kills, two aces, six blocks and eight digs. Maddy Decker had seven digs and Ella Helms contributed two aces and two digs. Olivia Vaughn added four aces, two kills and nine digs and Eriza Rice had 15 digs and two kills.

Enterprise gets win: Enterprise defeated Dothan in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20.

For Dothan, Amara Menefee had three kills and seven blocks and Zaele Curry had three kills and two blocks, while Arianah Lomnick, Lauren Yu and Kamri White all had seven digs. Yu added four assists. Mattie Dodson earned 21 digs, while Peyton Preston had three blocks and Kayla Hill two blocks. Ella Wood had three digs and two assists and Hadley Williams had two digs and three assists.