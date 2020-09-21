Volleyball roundup: Ashford sweeps Geneva

Ashford swept Geneva 25-10, 25-20, 25-18 in a Class 4A, Area 2 volleyball contest on Monday.
Ashford improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in area play.
For Ashford, Emma Helms had nine aces, two kills and three assists. Lexie Glover had four aces, eight kills and one dig. Savannah Money had three aces, three kills, six assists and one block. Katelynn Money had two aces and one kills, Molly Carson Ingram had seven aces, three kills and one block and Amiyah Lewis had three aces, one kill, one assist, two blocks and one dig.
For Geneva (4-5, 0-2), Cheyenne Hammock had two aces and five assists, Aubree Lamb had three aces and four digs and Camryn Stafford had three kills. Karlee Coskrey had two kills, while Taylor Perry had five digs and Tori Windham three digs.
Rams win: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-6, 25-13, 25-15. Emma Dixon had 18 aces with Callie Suggs adding five aces and three kills. Ali Starwarz contributed five kills in the victory.
Pike Liberal Arts sweeps: Pike Liberal Arts swept Fort Dale Academy 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 to improve to 7-3 on the season.
Mikalah Griffin led Pike Lib with five aces and eight kills and Ally Rushing followed with seven aces, 10 assists and three digs. Grace Rushing had two aces, four kills and two digs, Amity White had two aces, four assists and five digs and Emily Bryan had two kills and two digs. Kaylee Copeland earned 18 digs.
JV/Junior High
Houston Academy wins: Houston Academy edged Dothan in three tight sets, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21 on Monday.
For Houston Academy, Noor Yunis and Avery Havas both had eight kills. Kate Braswell had six kills and added a team-high three aces. Ansleigh Smith had 16 assists and two aces, while Onika Sukuoff had four digs. Tylaya Lingo had six assists and Kaleigh Heard had two aces.
For Dothan, Zaele Curry had three kills and 15 digs, Madison Granberry had 13 assists and two aces and Kayden Martin had three assists and seven digs. Lilly Bright chipped in six digs and Amara Menefee had five digs. Peyton Preston had five kills and two digs.
Geneva County splits: Geneva County’s junior high defeated Wicksburg 25-23, 18-25, 16-14, but its JV team fell to the Panthers 25-23, 25-16.
Combined in the matches, Hannah Beasley had four kills, three aces and two blocks and Elizabeth Reynolds had six blocks, two aces and two kills. Addi Mae Habbard had seven aces and Maci Strickland had five aces, three digs and two digs. Daylynn Long delivered nine assists and Bailey Habbard seven assists.
Coppinville wins: Coppinville won a junior high tri-match against Providence Christian and Dothan Prep Academy.
Coppinville beat Providence 25-15, 25-13 and beat DPA 25-17, 26-24.
DPA defeated Providence 25-18, 25-10.
For Providence against Coppinville, Mary Beth Arnold and Rylie Spence each had one ace. For Providence against DPA, Lauren Bailey had one ace, Haisten Grace Price had two aces and one assist, Claire Coffman had one kill, Spence had one assist and Arnold had one kill.
