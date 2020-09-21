Volleyball roundup: Ashford sweeps Geneva

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ashford swept Geneva 25-10, 25-20, 25-18 in a Class 4A, Area 2 volleyball contest on Monday.

Ashford improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in area play.

For Ashford, Emma Helms had nine aces, two kills and three assists. Lexie Glover had four aces, eight kills and one dig. Savannah Money had three aces, three kills, six assists and one block. Katelynn Money had two aces and one kills, Molly Carson Ingram had seven aces, three kills and one block and Amiyah Lewis had three aces, one kill, one assist, two blocks and one dig.

For Geneva (4-5, 0-2), Cheyenne Hammock had two aces and five assists, Aubree Lamb had three aces and four digs and Camryn Stafford had three kills. Karlee Coskrey had two kills, while Taylor Perry had five digs and Tori Windham three digs.

Rams win: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-6, 25-13, 25-15. Emma Dixon had 18 aces with Callie Suggs adding five aces and three kills. Ali Starwarz contributed five kills in the victory.

Pike Liberal Arts sweeps: Pike Liberal Arts swept Fort Dale Academy 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 to improve to 7-3 on the season.