Volleyball roundup: Barbour County loses match in return to athletics

Barbour County competed in an athletic event for the first time since February of 2020 but lost its varsity volleyball opener to Red Level, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15 on Thursday.
It was the first game competition for Barbour County since Feb. 28, 2020, when the boys basketball team lost in the Class 2A state championship game. The school elected not to have any athletics last school year because of COVID-19.
For Barbour County, Gabby Merrill had three service points and one ace, Aaliyah Peterson had two service points and Tamia Peterson, ZyQuoya Devose, Enasia Ivory and Shakila Bryant all had one service point. Ivory and Bryant each had an ace.
Headland beats Abbeville: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-6, 25-12, 25-16.
Kinley Armstrong led the Headland offense with 14 service points and six aces, along with Vanessa Fuqua who had 11 service points and three aces. Adding to the offense was Meryl Adams with 11 kills and Liza Varnum with six kills.
G.W. Long beats NMA: The No. 1-ranked, Class 2A G.W. Long Rebels won 25-7, 25-12.
For the Rebels, Breana Henning had seven kills, four digs and four aces, Emma Claire Long had six kills and four digs, Ally Whitehead had five kills and one dig, Makenna Long had 24 assists, two aces and five digs and Emmaline Hughes had 11 digs.
For NMA, Vanessa Davis had two aces and one kill, Kayden Williams had one ace and two kills, Rachel Gray had two kills and one aces, Mary Dennis had two kills and Ellie Williams had five assists.
Ashford beats Cottonwood: The Yellow Jackets won 25-20, 25-16, 25-15.
Katelynn Money had 13 aces, three kills and two digs. Emma Helms had five aces, two kills, 13 assists and one dig. Amiyah Lewis had three aces, five kills and five digs, Molly Carson Ingram had five aces, four kills and five digs and Olivia Vaught had two aces, one kill and six digs.
Eufaula falls to CHHS: Charles Henderson won 25-19, 26-24, 25-17.
For Eufaula, Colby Ellis had 15 digs and seven service points, Fantasia Jackson had 11 assists, four digs and six service points and Jordan Ward had six kills.
Goshen wins: Goshen rallied to defeat Trinity 25-27, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 15-13.
For the Eagles, Tori Keller had seven aces, two kills and 22 assists. Ella Tatum had one ace, eight kills and one block. Jayleigh Adair had four aces and seven kills. Kaci Wilkes had 10 aces, seven kills and two assists. Emily Hussey had seven aces.
Junior Varsity
Knights win: Northside Methodist defeated G.W. Long 25-15, 22-25, 15-9 in JV action.
For NMA, Anna Griggs had three aces, six assists and four kills, Lillian Slaick had four kills and two blocks, Emilee Quintero had four assists, four kills and one ace, Dana Cool had three kills and one ace and Karleigh Mills had five aces and two kills.
Eufaula wins: Eufaula defeated Charles Henderson 25-17, 25-10 in a JV match.
Maddie Dowling had eight assists, Arrianna Turner had eight kills and two blocks and Shelby Streeter had five digs and two aces.
Yellow Jackets win: Ashford beat Cottonwood 25-20, 25-12 as Ella Helms had four assists and three kills and Carsyn McArdle had 11 assists and one kill.
Junior High
NMA wins: The Knights beat G.W. Long 25-16, 25-20 in junior high play.
For Northside Methodist, Addie Forrester had four kills, one block and one ace, Mary Claire Morgan had three aces and two kills and Rylie Andrews had nine aces, two kills and two digs.
Also for the Knights, Sydney Freeman had two assists, Addy Barfield had two assists and one ace and Ally Holland had two assists.
Providence beats HA: The Eagles defeated the Raiders 25-14, 25-19 in junior high play.