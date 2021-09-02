Volleyball roundup: Barbour County loses match in return to athletics

Barbour County competed in an athletic event for the first time since February of 2020 but lost its varsity volleyball opener to Red Level, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15 on Thursday.

It was the first game competition for Barbour County since Feb. 28, 2020, when the boys basketball team lost in the Class 2A state championship game. The school elected not to have any athletics last school year because of COVID-19.

For Barbour County, Gabby Merrill had three service points and one ace, Aaliyah Peterson had two service points and Tamia Peterson, ZyQuoya Devose, Enasia Ivory and Shakila Bryant all had one service point. Ivory and Bryant each had an ace.

Headland beats Abbeville: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-6, 25-12, 25-16.

Kinley Armstrong led the Headland offense with 14 service points and six aces, along with Vanessa Fuqua who had 11 service points and three aces. Adding to the offense was Meryl Adams with 11 kills and Liza Varnum with six kills.

G.W. Long beats NMA: The No. 1-ranked, Class 2A G.W. Long Rebels won 25-7, 25-12.