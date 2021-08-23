Volleyball roundup: Cottonwood downs Abbeville

Cottonwood defeated Abbeville in varsity volleyball, 25-11, 25-10, 22-25, 25-17 on Monday.

For the Bears, Saniya Keys had 10 kills and five aces and Laney Strange had 14 aces and 10 assists to lead the way.

Also for Cottonwood, Lydia Strange had nine kills and Xoie Vickers had four aces.

Kristyle Contreras had 11 digs, while Mischa Ward had five digs and Vivian McDonald and Bailey Lackey each had four digs.

Junior High

Providence Christian downs Geneva, Coppinville: Providence Christian junior high defeated Geneva 25-18, 24-26, 15-13 and Coppinville 25-8, 22-25, 15-10.

In the win over Geneva, Haisten Grace Price delivered eight aces and six assists and Lauren Bailey had nine aces and three kills. Leighton Frazier had five aces and Gracie Johnston, Reese Colbert and Clara Reese Nixson all had two aces each.

In the win over Coppinville, Abby Bancroft had seven aces and two kills and Bailey and Frazier both had six aces. Addison Russ had two aces and Price two kills.