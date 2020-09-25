Volleyball roundup: Curry, Peaden lead Dothan to victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zaele Curry had six kills and four blocks and Collier Peaden had five kills, seven digs, two assists and a block to lead Dothan over Ashford 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday night.

Nicole Turner had nine assists and six digs, while Kamri White had five kills, Arianah Lomick three kills and Natalie Turner two kills. Hadley Williams had four assists, Landrie Wiggins two assists and Marion Greene three digs.

Opp sweeps Andalusia: Opp swept Andalusia on Thursday 28-26, 25-23, 25-11 behind seven aces, 27 assists and 13 digs from Taylor Carnley and nine kills each form Amaya Womack and Enley Carnley.

Also for Opp (9-12), Emily Mitchell had eight kills and 12 digs, Alli Butler three blocks and Evie Younce 12 digs.

Goshen edges New Brockton: Goshen edged New Brockton on Thursday night, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 15-7.

For New Brockton, Anna Clark had 13 kills, Justie Ellis 17 assists and Shelby Hobbs 32 digs.

New Brockton won both the junior high and junior varsity matches, taking the junior high 25-16, 25-23 and the JV 25-23, 25-13.

Elba falls to Zion Chapel: Elba fell to Zion Chapel 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 on Thursday.