Volleyball roundup: Curry, Peaden lead Dothan to victory

Zaele Curry had six kills and four blocks and Collier Peaden had five kills, seven digs, two assists and a block to lead Dothan over Ashford 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday night.
Nicole Turner had nine assists and six digs, while Kamri White had five kills, Arianah Lomick three kills and Natalie Turner two kills. Hadley Williams had four assists, Landrie Wiggins two assists and Marion Greene three digs.
Opp sweeps Andalusia: Opp swept Andalusia on Thursday 28-26, 25-23, 25-11 behind seven aces, 27 assists and 13 digs from Taylor Carnley and nine kills each form Amaya Womack and Enley Carnley.
Also for Opp (9-12), Emily Mitchell had eight kills and 12 digs, Alli Butler three blocks and Evie Younce 12 digs.
Goshen edges New Brockton: Goshen edged New Brockton on Thursday night, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 15-7.
For New Brockton, Anna Clark had 13 kills, Justie Ellis 17 assists and Shelby Hobbs 32 digs.
New Brockton won both the junior high and junior varsity matches, taking the junior high 25-16, 25-23 and the JV 25-23, 25-13.
Elba falls to Zion Chapel: Elba fell to Zion Chapel 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 on Thursday.
Andrya Chism had three aces, three digs and two blocks, Nevaeh Sanders two aces and three digs and Danaejah Flowers five kills and two blocks.
Victori Edwards and Mikenzey Hooks both had two aces with Edwards earning seven digs and and Hooks six digs. Jasmine Magwood had eight digs, Sha’Vaughnie Smith four digs, Callie Pope three digs and Whitney Rayborn two digs.
Opp teams both win: Opp’s junior varsity team beat Andalusia 25-17, 16-25, 17-15, improving to 11-1 on the season.
Reese Cauley had 10 kills, four aces and 12 digs, Allie Wismer four aces, Brooke Moseley 12 assists and McKinley Hill 17 digs.
Opp’s junior high team defeated Andalusia 25-14, 19-25, 15-6. Madie Wilson had seven aces and four assists and CB Johnson four kills.
Elba Junior High wins: Elba’s junior high team beat Zion Chapel on Thursday 25-11, 28-26.
A’Lyric Whitefield had six aces and a kill, Ayrika Caldwell had three kills and an ace and Destinee Tidwell had an ace and a dig.
