Volleyball roundup: Dothan takes win over Carroll

Dothan defeated Carroll 25-9, 25-18, 25-11 in high school volleyball action on Thursday, improving to 19-15 on the season.

Collier Peaden had eight kills, five digs and four blocks and Nicole Turner had four kills and 10 assists to lead Dothan, which also got eight kills and two digs from Kamri White and three kills, two aces and 13 digs from Natalie Turner.

Also for DHS, Zaele Curry had four kills and two digs, Katelyn Headland had two aces and two digs and Hadley Williams had six assists. Marion Green added four digs and Landrie Wiggins chipped in two assists.

Geneva County wins two: Geneva County defeated Dale County 25-16, 25-14 and Samson 25-22, 25-22 to improve to 17-4 on the season.

In the win over Dale County, Anri Davis had nine aces and five kills, Amelia Long six aces and five assists, Karoline Striplin 11 kills and three blocks and Hailey Archer six assists.

Against Samson, Striplin had seven kills, four blocks and three aces, Long four aces and seven assists and Archer four aces and six assists, while Davis earned six kills and five blocks and Andrea Wright five digs.