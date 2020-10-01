Volleyball roundup: Dothan takes win over Carroll

Dothan defeated Carroll 25-9, 25-18, 25-11 in high school volleyball action on Thursday, improving to 19-15 on the season.
Collier Peaden had eight kills, five digs and four blocks and Nicole Turner had four kills and 10 assists to lead Dothan, which also got eight kills and two digs from Kamri White and three kills, two aces and 13 digs from Natalie Turner.
Also for DHS, Zaele Curry had four kills and two digs, Katelyn Headland had two aces and two digs and Hadley Williams had six assists. Marion Green added four digs and Landrie Wiggins chipped in two assists.
Geneva County wins two: Geneva County defeated Dale County 25-16, 25-14 and Samson 25-22, 25-22 to improve to 17-4 on the season.
In the win over Dale County, Anri Davis had nine aces and five kills, Amelia Long six aces and five assists, Karoline Striplin 11 kills and three blocks and Hailey Archer six assists.
Against Samson, Striplin had seven kills, four blocks and three aces, Long four aces and seven assists and Archer four aces and six assists, while Davis earned six kills and five blocks and Andrea Wright five digs.
Kinston sweeps Florala: Kinston swept Florala in a Class 1A, Area 2 contest, 25-15, 25-6, 25-10, improving to 7-4 overall and 3-1 in area play.
Macie Smith had seven aces, Faith Peters five kills and Sarah Beth Long 22 assists for Kinston.
G.W. Long rolls: The Rebels beat Elba 25-4, 25-10, 25-14 to improve to 25-3 overall, 6-0 in area play.
Makenna Long had three kills, seven aces, four digs and 42 assists.
Breana Henning had 13 kills and two aces, Emma Claire Long had 10 kills, four aces and two blocks and Morgan Ferguson, Maleah Long and Allie Whitehead each had five kills.
Slocomb wins: The RedTops beat Daleville 25-13, 25-19, 25-18.
Cieara Baker had six kills and six aces, Lainee Thomas had 24 assists and three aces, Faith Brookshire had eight kills and two blocks and Shelba Hagler had seven kills and six aces.
Slocomb won the JV match 25-5, 25-23.
Rehobeth takes win: The Rebels defeated Headland 25-14, 25-11, 25-18.
Jenna Hixson and Jaci Parker each had 10 kills and two blocks. Peyton Hartigan had six kills and nine assists, Claire Watson had three aces, 13 assists and two kills, Grayci Webb had five aces and six kills and Caitlyn Jackson had 13 digs for Rehobeth.
Headland wins two: On Wednesday, Headland defeated Eufaula 25-15, 18-25, 15-9 and Houston County 25-14, 19-25, 15-13 in a tri-match.
In the win over Eufaula, Ali Stawarz led the Rams with nine kills, while Callie Suggs had eight assists and Emma Dixon six assists.
In the win over Houston County, Emma Dixon had six aces and seven assists for Headland and Meryl Adams and Vanessa Fuqua combined for nine kills.
Junior Varsity
Dothan sweeps Carroll: Dothan’s JV team swept Carroll 25-7, 25-15 as AnnaKay Karabin had three aces, two kills and two digs, Ella Wood four kills and Madison Granberry two aces, three assists and three digs.
Also for the Wolves, Liberty Ebikake had three kills and two blocks and Jayvia Carter two assists and two digs. Kayden Martin added three digs and Avery Vann two digs.
Kinston downs Florala: Kinston defeated Florala 25-6, 25-15, improving to 7-4 on the season. Aubrie Brown had four kills and Cameran Whigham seven assists.
Junior High
Providence falls: In a tri-match, the Eagles lost to Houston Academy 25-5, 25-17 and to Northside Methodist 25-12, 20-25, 15-9.
For Providence against HA, Haisten Grace Price had two aces, Sydney Warren had one assist, Rylie Spence had one assist and Elizabeth Ann Ingram had two kills.
For Providence against NMA, Lauren Bailey had one ace, Caroline Wells had four aces, Price and Spence each had three aces, Ingram had one ace and one kill and Warren had one kill.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!