Volleyball roundup: Dothan wins tri-match over Rehobeth and Geneva County

Dothan defeated Geneva County 25-12, 25-18 and Rehobeth 25-11, 25-5 in a tri-match Monday at Dothan High.
In the win over Geneva County, Nicole Turner had two kills and 12 assists and Natalie Turner had three kills and four digs. Kamri White and Kayla Hill both had two kills, while Collier Peaden had two blocks. Mattie Dodson had six digs and Katelynn Headland four digs.
Against Rehobeth, Nicole Turner had two kills and 11 assists, Peaden four kills and two blocks and Natalie Turner five kills. Headland had four digs and Landrie Wiggins three digs.
Dothan’s junior varsity took an 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 win over Rehobeth.
AnnaKay Karabin had six kills, three blocks and two assists, Madison Granberry had three aces and five assists and Avery Vann earned three kills and two assists.
Geneva County defeated Rehobeth 20-25, 25-22, 16-14 as Karoline Striplin had 12 kills, seven blocks and seven aces.
Hailey Archer had 14 assists and Amelia Long had 12. Anri Davis had eight kills and seven digs.
For Rehobeth, Jaci Parker had six kills and two blocks and Peyton Hartigan had five aces and seven assists. Helen Williamson had three kills and four digs, Grayci Webb had four aces, Jenna Hixson had two aces, Claire Watson had there kills, Caitlyn Jackson had 12 digs and Adriana Delgado had five digs.
For Rehobeth in the loss to Dothan, Hixson had three kills, Williamson had six digs, Jackson had five digs and Delgado had two digs.
For Geneva County in the loss to Dothan, Striplin had nine kills, five blocks and three aces, Archer had six assists, two kills and three aces and Davis had four blocks and three digs.
Geneva sweeps New Brockton: Geneva swept New Brockton 25-14, 25-7, 25-13.
Madison Johnson had nine aces, five kills, 16 assists and three digs and RayAnna Ausley had two aces, six assists and four digs to lead Geneva. Melody Watson had six kills, Camryn Sanders two aces and two kills and Emma Griffin five kills and four digs. Shelby Hammock earned three kills and three digs for GHS and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had two kills.
Slocomb sweeps: Slocomb defeated Houston County 25-10, 25-14, 25-15.
Lainee Thomas has 30 assists and three digs. Cieara Baker had six kills and two aces, Breanna Jones had seven kills, eight aces and three digs and Madison Baloch had five kills and three aces.
Also for Slocomb, Chesnee Aplin had four kills and two aces, Shelba Hagler had five aces and Faith Brookshire had four aces.
Enterprise loses: Enterprise lost a tough match to Brewbaker Tech, 23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 20-25.
For Enterprise, Sammie Neuwien had 13 digs, five blocks, four aces and 17 assists. Lily Rhoades had 22 digs and two aces. Heather Holtz had 10 digs and 12 assists. Hannah Chang had nine blocks and 10 kills. Zationna Horne had three blocks and eight kills. Kamira Cooper had nine kills. Yasmeen Stallworth had two aces.
Enterprise won the JV match 25-14, 25-23. Makenna Kennedy had four aces and three assists. Shakayla Flowers had two blocks. Jaydin Williams had five assists. Emma Warren had six digs. Taylor Danford had three kills.
Junior High
NMA splits: Northside Methodist lost to Admiral Moorer 25-9, 20-25, 15-6 and defeated Headland Middle School 25-19, 25-15.
