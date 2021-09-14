Volleyball roundup: Enterprise defeats Prattville

Enterprise defeated Prattville 25-9, 25-5, 25-19 in varsity volleyball on Tuesday.
Sammie Neuwien had six aces and 18 assists, Taylor Danford had three aces, nine kills and two digs and Heather Holtz had two aces, 12 assists and two digs. Hannah Chang had nine kills and one block. Lily Rhoades had nine kills and two aces. Zationna Horne had two blocks.
Enterprise won the JV match 25-11, 25-13 as Karis Snell had six aces and two digs, Ella Little had four aces and four assists and Morgan Formosa had three aces. Riley Stewart and Alivia Freeman each had three kills. Freeman had two blocks. Mary Ellen Morris had three digs.
Rehobeth wins: The Rebels beat Houston County 25-11, 25-15, 25-7.
Helen Williamson had eight aces, 12 kills, two blocks and three digs and Jaci Parker had two aces, seven kills and four digs. Emma Arnold had three blocks, one ace, five kills and three digs, Kerigan Freeman had one ace, four kills, one block and two digs. Adriana Delgado had two aces, one kill and two digs. Peyton Hartigan had one ace, 30 assists and two kills and Jenna Hixson had one ace and three kills. Allie Bedsole had four kills and McKenna Linder two kills and six digs.
Rehobeth won the JV match 25-8, 25-7. Emmerson Trotter had seven assists, Carolyn Paulk had four kills, Annalee Walker nine aces, Emma Davis eight aces, Kryslin Lane three aces and two kills and Alana Andrews five aces.
Eufaula defeated: Russell County defeated Eufaula 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 15-12.
For the Tigers, Fantasia Jackson had 19 assists and four digs, Breanna Paige had nine kills, Jordan Ward had seven kills and Breanna Kline had four aces.
Eufaula won the JV match 25-18, 25-13 as Zanterria Lasseter had six kills, three aces and two assists, Arianna Turner had six kills and five aces and Maddie Dowling had seven assists and one ace.
Slocomb downs Samson: Slocomb defeated Samson 25-15, 25-22, 25-12.
For Slocomb, Lainee Thomas had six aces, seven digs and 22 assists, Chesnee Aplin had four kills and four digs, Shelba Hagler had three aces and eight kills, Adrianna Knox had six kills and three blocks and Abigail Goodman had two kills and eight digs.
Barbour County falls: The Jaguars lost to Pike County 9-25, 19-25, 25-21, 14-25.
For Barbour County, Aaliyah Peterson had 11 service points and three aces, Gabby Merrill had seven service points and one ace and Zoi Grubbs had seven service points, one ace and two blocks.
Goshen defeated: Goshen lost to Highland Home 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 12-25, 12-15.
Tori Keller had three aces, five kills and 16 assists, Kaci Wilkes had three aces, nine kills and three digs, Mikala Mallard had seven kills and two blocks and Emily Hussey had one kill and 17 digs.
Houston Academy sweeps Dothan: Houston Academy swept Dothan 25-19, 25-20, 25-10.
For Houston Academy, Mary Suzan Aman had 14 kills and two blocks, Rachel Watson had seven kills and two digs and Abby Caldwell earned 28 assists, four aces, three digs and two kills. Tylaya Lingo had five kills and Carryne Chancey four kill. Chancey also had two digs. Onika Sukoff had seven digs, Melisa Man four digs and Jaylee Strickland had two kills and two digs.
For Dothan, Zaele Curry had two aces, six digs and three blocks, Hadley Williams had three aces, two digs and two assists, AnnaKay Karabin had two blocks, Kamri White had three kills and Mattie Dodson had 11 digs.
JV
HA wins: Houston Academy defeated Dothan 25-8, 25-12 in JV action.
Avery Havas had three aces, one dig and two kills, Molly Rutland had two aces and nine assists, Kaleigh Heard had four aces and one kill, Haley Trawick had five kills and one ace and Kenza Bilbeisa had one ace and one kill.
Late Monday
Emmanuel wins thriller over ACA: Emmanuel Christian beat Abbeville Christian in five sets, taking the decisive last one in extra time. The Warriors won 25-21, 24-26, 10-25, 25-22, 17-15.
Emma Gurman had four aces, six kill and two blocks, Katie Wheeler six assists and Katie Butler four kills and two blocks. Schelby Caldwell had four kills, Kelsey Sammons three kills and Ella Rodgers four assists and two kills.
Pike Lib falls to Chambers: Pike Liberal Arts lost to Chambers Academy 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.
Mikalah Griffin had four aces, six kills and three blocks, while Ella Baker had 16 assists and Addie Renfroe 14 assists. Emily Bryan had two aces, two kills and two blocks.
Junior Varsity
Emmanuel downs ACA: Emmanuel Christian beat Abbeville Christian 25-18, 25-15.
Ansley Reed had four aces and three assists, Kayln Brown two kills and a block and Cheyanne Redmond two aces to lead the way for ECS. Emma Brannon and Maddy Hall both added one ace, Lizzie Stewart one kill and one block and Maddie Williams one kill.
Junior High
Headland Middle wins two: Headland Middle School defeated Russell County 25-12, 25-16 and Admiral Moorer Middle School 25-7, 25-12.
In the win over Russell County, Carrigan Blaha had five aces and nine assists, Joli Johnson had five aces and two kills and Layla Goodwin four aces and two kills to lead Headland. Kittrell Quinlivan added two aces and three kills and Kiley Jenkins earned four kills.