Volleyball roundup: Enterprise defeats Prattville

Enterprise defeated Prattville 25-9, 25-5, 25-19 in varsity volleyball on Tuesday.

Sammie Neuwien had six aces and 18 assists, Taylor Danford had three aces, nine kills and two digs and Heather Holtz had two aces, 12 assists and two digs. Hannah Chang had nine kills and one block. Lily Rhoades had nine kills and two aces. Zationna Horne had two blocks.

Enterprise won the JV match 25-11, 25-13 as Karis Snell had six aces and two digs, Ella Little had four aces and four assists and Morgan Formosa had three aces. Riley Stewart and Alivia Freeman each had three kills. Freeman had two blocks. Mary Ellen Morris had three digs.

Rehobeth wins: The Rebels beat Houston County 25-11, 25-15, 25-7.

Helen Williamson had eight aces, 12 kills, two blocks and three digs and Jaci Parker had two aces, seven kills and four digs. Emma Arnold had three blocks, one ace, five kills and three digs, Kerigan Freeman had one ace, four kills, one block and two digs. Adriana Delgado had two aces, one kill and two digs. Peyton Hartigan had one ace, 30 assists and two kills and Jenna Hixson had one ace and three kills. Allie Bedsole had four kills and McKenna Linder two kills and six digs.