Volleyball roundup: Enterprise downs Providence, NMA beats Ashford

ENTERPRISE – Enterprise shook off a slow start, then rallied to win the final two sets and defeat Providence Christian 10-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12 in the volleyball season opener for both teams Thursday night.
Zationna Horne led the Wildcats with 10 kills and teammates Kamira Cooper and Hannah Chang added eight and seven, respectively. Sammie Neuwien had 17 assists and Heather Holtz added 13.
Kayden Taylor had 17 digs, Lily Rhoades added 14 and Yasmeen Stallworth had 10 digs. Jaden Williams had four blocks and Chang and Horne had three each. Taylor added four aces.
For Providence, Anna Riley led the Eagles with 18 kills. Lucy Griffin added 13. Adleigh Mayes had 35 assists and libero Anna Grace O’Bryan had 25 digs. Griffin had four blocks and Riley had three.
Vivian Crump for Providence was serving when the Eagles ran off 12 straight points to win the first set 25-10.
NMA wins: Northside Methodist Academy won its opener in the AHSAA ranks, defeating Ashford 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13.
Elizabeth Helms had 20 kills, one block and seven aces for NMA. Anna Lee Hathcock had 14 assists, three kills and five aces. Ellie Williams had 14 assists and four kills.
Mary Dennis had eight kills and two aces for the Knights, Kaylin McMahen had five kills, one block and four aces and Kayden Williams had three kills and five aces.
For Ashford, Savannah Homey had seven blocks, 13 aces and 11 assists, Lexie Glover had nine kills, three blocks and 14 digs, Emma Helms had eight kills and eight assists, Maddy Decker had nine digs, Molly Carson Ingram had three kills and six digs and Olivia Vaughn had six digs.
NMA won the JV match 25-18, 25-17 as Emily Calhoun had five kills and one ace, Rachel Gray had two kills and five aces and Mary Helms had two kills and three aces.
For Ashford, Ella Helms had two aces and one kill, Amiyah Lewis had one kill and seven digs, Makalyn Gainey had two kills and Ezra Rice had two kills.
Houston Academy splits: Houston Academy fell to Class 4A No. 4 LAMP 25-17, 25-22 and defeated St. James 25-21, 26-24 in a tri-match Thursday in Montgomery.
In the LAMP match, Lizzy Kate Skinner and Mattie Havas had six kills each with Havas also earning seven digs and two blocks. Skinner added two digs. Abby Caldwell had 16 assists, four digs and three aces, Carryne Chancey had two kills and five digs and Rachel Watson two kills. Bailey Dykes had eight digs and Caley Caldwell seven digs.
In the win over St. James, Abby Caldwell had 11 assists, seven digs and two aces, Caley Caldwell had six digs and two assists and Havas four kills and nine digs. Watson had four kills, Chancey three kills and eight digs and Skinner two digs.
G.W. Long wins: The Rebels defeated Geneva 25-12, 25-15, 25-7 as Breana Henning had four aces, 14 digs, 20 kills and two blocks.
Makenna Long had 45 assists and two aces, Emma Claire Long and Allie Whitehead each had 10 kills, Moran Ferguson had two aces and five kills, Maleah Long had three kills and four blocks and Knydall Wallace had eight digs.
Geneva won the JV match 20-25, 25-9, 15-7.
Eufaula wins: The Tigers beat Houston County 25-14, 13-25, 25-13, 25-22 as Savannah Simmons had 10 aces and 22 assists to lead Eufaula.
Taylor Hicks had seven kills and four digs, while Jada Woods and Maggie White each had seven kills.
For Houston County, Jaden Bridges had seven aces and Gracie Bridges six aces. Diamond Ealey-Carter had two kills and one ace, while Kiersten French had a kill and an ace. Lexi Sims added one kill.
Geneva County splits: Geneva County won an area contest over Abbeville 25-10, 25-4, 25-15 and lost to Dale County 25-22, 14-25, 15-8.
For the Bulldogs on the day, Karoline Striplin and Anri Davis had 12 kills each and Hailey Archer earned 20 assists and 14 aces.
Kinston beats New Brockton: Faith Peters had 13 kills and six blocks and Addison Musgrove had 28 assists to lead Kinston in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over New Brockton to open the season on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs also won the JV match, 25-13, 25-9 and the junior high contest 25-14, 25-14. Leading the JV was Claire McReynolds with eight assists and six kills and Danielle Cain had eight assists. In junior high, Lilli Sumblin had seven assists.
Pike Lib falls to Fort Dale: Pike Liberal Arts lost its season opener, falling to Fort Dale 25-17, 12-25, 25-23, 25-20.
For Pike Lib, Dannah Dawson had 16 assists and four aces, Ally Rushing 10 assists and four aces, Grace Rushing six aces and 10 kills and Mikalah Griffin had nine kills and two blocks.
Abbeville Christian sweeps Emmanuel Christian: Abbeville Christian swept Emmanuel Christian 25-23, 25-11, 28-26 on Thursday night.
The ACA JV also beat ECS, winning 25-11, 25-12.
No stats were available for either team.
Dauphin wins two: In junior high action, Dauphin defeated Providence 25-123, 25-9 and beat Dothan Prep Academy 25-13, 25-17.
Dothan Prep beat Providence 25-23, 25-16.
For Providence, Caroline Wells had two aces, while Elizabeth Ann Ingram and Haisten Grace Price each had one ace.
