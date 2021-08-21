Volleyball roundup: Enterprise varsity goes 2-3 in Hoover; HA wins JV tourney

For the Eagles, Olivia Littlefield had nine aces, seven assists and three digs at the tournament, Natalie Cole had three aces, four kills, nine digs and two solo blocks, Madison Threatt had five aces and four digs. Kaitlyn Russ had four aces and 10 digs, Elizabeth Ann Ingram four kills, two aces and three solo blocks and Ella Brown 10 kills, four aces and three digs. Rylee Spence had 13 assists. Maddie Clair McNeal and Mary Beth Arnold both had five kills and Caroline Wells had four kills

Dothan goes 2-2 at tourney: Dothan’s JV team went 2-2 at the Providence Christian JV Tournament on Saturday.

The Wolves lost to Providence 25-11, 21-25, 17-15 then beat Rehobeth 24-26, 25-11, 15-4 and Ashford 27-25, 25-15 before being eliminated by Northside Methodist in the bracket semifinals 25-10, 25-13.

For the tournament, Lauren Yu had six aces, 13 digs, five kills and 14 assists, Marah Delgado had 13 aces, 19 digs, seven kills and two assists and Maggie Benton had five aces, five kills, four blocks and two digs. Brielle Pannell had two aces, two digs and four assists. Sara Harris had three aces and seven digs. Aaliyah Taylor had six kills and Jayda Blackmon four kills

Kings down Southern Christian: The Wiregrass Kings JV took a 25-18, 25-6 win over Southern Christian.