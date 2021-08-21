Volleyball roundup: Enterprise varsity goes 2-3 in Hoover; HA wins JV tourney

Enterprise went 2-3 at the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover over the weekend.
The Wildcats beat Ramsay 25-16, 25-17, lost to Athens 15-25, 25-15, 15-12, beat Jasper 18-25, 25-12, 15-13 and lost to Homewood 25-18, 25-22 in pool play before losing in bracket play to Buckhorn 20-26, 26-24, 15-12.
Jadyn Britton had a team-high 28 kills plus four digs for EHS. Zationna Horne had a team-high 11 aces to go with 11 blocks and 14 kills. Hannah Chang had 20 kills and a team-high 12 blocks, Abigail Wiggins had 18 kills and nine aces and Lilly Rhoades had 24 digs, five assists and four aces, Heather Holtz delivered 42 assists, 10 kills, eight blocks and four aces and Sammie Neuwien earned 35 assists. Taylor Danford had 13 kills and Kayden Taylor had 12 digs.
Wiregrass Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings varsity team swept Southern Christian of Opelika 25-13, 25-11, 25-8 on Saturday.
The Kings earned 36 aces, led by Anna Ryan Sharp’s 17. Anna Waddell had seven, Amy Sexton six, Joycelyn Andrews three and KB Weed two. Emily Edwards had the other ace.
Edwards had nine assists and two digs. Sharp also had two digs and earned three kills. Sexton had four kills and Harper Bray two kills.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy wins PCS tourney: Houston Academy defeated Northside Methodist 25-14, 25-15 in the championship game to win the Providence Christian JV Tournament on Saturday.
The Raiders beat host Providence Christian in the semifinal 25-14, 25-15.
In pool play, HA lost its opener to Northside Methodist 25-16, 25-21, but bounced back to beat Cottonwood 25-16, 25-14 and G.W. Long 25-20, 25-13 to advance to the semifinals.
For the Raiders in the tournament, Sofia Langford had 60 assists, Avery Havas had 18 kills and 20 aces, Kaleigh Heard had 19 kills and 12 aces and Haley Trawick had 23 kills.
Also for HA, Emily Adams had eight kills and four aces, Molly Rutland had 20 assists, Nadia Batts had 32 digs, three aces and two kills, Mallory Magrino had 18 digs and six aces, Kenza Bilbeisi had three kills and three aces, Emily Maddox had five kills and one ace and Margaret Pompa had three kills and four aces.
NMA finishes runner-up: Northside Methodist, the tournament runner-up, went 4-1 at the event. In addition to the 25-16, 25-21 win over Houston Academy, the Knights beat G.W. Long 25-6, 25-19 and Cottonwood 25-14, 21-25, 15-8 to finish pool unbeaten. NMA then beat Dothan in the semifinals 25-10, 25-13 to reach the finals before losing to Houston Academy 25-15, 25-16.
Providence finishes 2-2: Providence Christian advanced to the semifinals and went 2-2 at its tournament.
The Eagles beat Dothan 25-11, 21-25, 17-15 and Ashford 25-18, 25-18 before losing the final pool match to Rehobeth 25-17, 19-25, 15-9. They then lost to Houston Academy in the semifinal 25-14, 25-15.
For the Eagles, Olivia Littlefield had nine aces, seven assists and three digs at the tournament, Natalie Cole had three aces, four kills, nine digs and two solo blocks, Madison Threatt had five aces and four digs. Kaitlyn Russ had four aces and 10 digs, Elizabeth Ann Ingram four kills, two aces and three solo blocks and Ella Brown 10 kills, four aces and three digs. Rylee Spence had 13 assists. Maddie Clair McNeal and Mary Beth Arnold both had five kills and Caroline Wells had four kills
Dothan goes 2-2 at tourney: Dothan’s JV team went 2-2 at the Providence Christian JV Tournament on Saturday.
The Wolves lost to Providence 25-11, 21-25, 17-15 then beat Rehobeth 24-26, 25-11, 15-4 and Ashford 27-25, 25-15 before being eliminated by Northside Methodist in the bracket semifinals 25-10, 25-13.
For the tournament, Lauren Yu had six aces, 13 digs, five kills and 14 assists, Marah Delgado had 13 aces, 19 digs, seven kills and two assists and Maggie Benton had five aces, five kills, four blocks and two digs. Brielle Pannell had two aces, two digs and four assists. Sara Harris had three aces and seven digs. Aaliyah Taylor had six kills and Jayda Blackmon four kills
Kings down Southern Christian: The Wiregrass Kings JV took a 25-18, 25-6 win over Southern Christian.
Amy Sexton had five aces, three digs and two kills, KB Weed had four aces, eight assists and two digs. Joycelynn Andrews and Becca Wise both had three aces and Ella Carlson had two aces. Anna Ryan Sharp had six kills.
Ashford goes 1-2: Ashford beat Rehobeth 25-23, 25-21 and lost to Providence Christian 25-15, 25-18 and to Dothan 27-25, 25-15 at the Providence Christian JV Tournament.
Ella Helms had 12 assists, three kills and two aces, Camden McArdle had four aces and two digs, Sara Brooke Cochran eight kills, Ezaliah Moore five kills and Kadence Carroll seven aces and two digs. Baylee Brock had three aces in the loss to Providence.