Volleyball roundup: Eufaula wins hard-fought region match

Eufaula defeated Valley in a hard-fought 26-24, 24-26, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9 victory in varsity volleyball action on Thursday.
Kyla Richardson had 11 aces, three kills, three blocks and two digs for the Tigers. Fantasia Jackson had 14 assists, seven aces and 24 service points. Colby Ellis had 11 digs and four aces and Breanna Paige had seven kills.
Eufaula also won the JV match 25-22, 25-9 as Arrianna Turner had six kills and two aces, Shelby Streeter had two kills and three aces and Maddie Dowling had six assists and one ace.
Providence wins: Providence Christian defeated Carroll 25-9, 25-16, 25-17.
Megan Stewart had eight kills, two aces, one dig and one block. Reagan Stevens had four aces, three kills and two digs. Anna Grace O’Bryan had 12 digs and four aces. Lucy Griffin had two aces, six kills, three digs and one assist. Vivian Crump had two aces and one kill. Ella Houston had 13 assists, one kill and two digs. Olivia Bruner had five assists, one kill and four digs. Marlie Kate Maddox had one aces and fid digs.
Geneva wins: The Panthers defeated Dale County 24-23, 25-6, 25-9.
For Geneva, Cheyenne Hammock had two aces and 17 assists. RayAnna Ausley had eight assists and seven kills. Emma Griffin had 20 kills. Ella Dale had two aces and eight digs. Aubree Lamb had eight digs. Tori Windham had seven digs. Taylor Perry had two aces and three digs.
Kinston beats Opp: Kinston defeated Opp 25-20, 25-14, 25-18.
For Opp, Kaylie Whitehead had two aces and three kills, Sami Luterman had five kills, Brittany Strickland had two assists, Megan Pinson had 17 digs and Falen Davis and Taylor Osborn each had two blocks.
Junior Varsity
Providence JV beats Carroll: Providence won 25-13, 25-17.
For Providence, Ella Brown had five aces, two kills and one digs. Rylie Spence had 12 assists, one kill and four digs. Olivia Littlefield had two aces and two assists. Natalie Cole had three kills and one dig. Mary Beth Arnold had two kills. Elizabeth Ann Ingram had three kills. Sydney Gallardo had one ace and three digs. Caroline Wells had one ace, one kill and one dig. Madison Threatt had two aces, one kill and one dig.
HA beats NMA: Houston Academy defeated Northside Methodist Academy 21-25, 25-23, 15-12.
Kaleigh Heard had eight kills and one ace for the Raiders. Avery Havas had five kills and one ace. Sofia Langford had two aces. Haley Trawick had six kills, Emily Maddox had three kills and Magaret Pompa had one kill and one ace.