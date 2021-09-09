Volleyball roundup: Eufaula wins hard-fought region match

Eufaula defeated Valley in a hard-fought 26-24, 24-26, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9 victory in varsity volleyball action on Thursday.

Kyla Richardson had 11 aces, three kills, three blocks and two digs for the Tigers. Fantasia Jackson had 14 assists, seven aces and 24 service points. Colby Ellis had 11 digs and four aces and Breanna Paige had seven kills.

Eufaula also won the JV match 25-22, 25-9 as Arrianna Turner had six kills and two aces, Shelby Streeter had two kills and three aces and Maddie Dowling had six assists and one ace.

Providence wins: Providence Christian defeated Carroll 25-9, 25-16, 25-17.

Megan Stewart had eight kills, two aces, one dig and one block. Reagan Stevens had four aces, three kills and two digs. Anna Grace O’Bryan had 12 digs and four aces. Lucy Griffin had two aces, six kills, three digs and one assist. Vivian Crump had two aces and one kill. Ella Houston had 13 assists, one kill and two digs. Olivia Bruner had five assists, one kill and four digs. Marlie Kate Maddox had one aces and fid digs.

Geneva wins: The Panthers defeated Dale County 24-23, 25-6, 25-9.