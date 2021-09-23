VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long beats Dothan; HA wins area title

G.W. Long defeated Dothan 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 in varsity volleyball action on Thursday.
The Rebels improved to 20-3 with the victory.
Emma Claire Long had 15 kills, six digs and four aces for the Rebels. Breana Henning had 13 kills and seven aces. Ally Whitehead had four kills, Maleah Long had four kills, Makenna Long had 40 assists and three aces and Emmaline Hughes had 11 digs.
G.W. Long also won the JV match 25-23, 25-17.
For Dothan, Brielle Pannell had two aces, two kills, five assists and two digs and Kamyilah Thomas had three kills and two blocks. Lindsey Bright earned six digs and five assists. Jayda Blackmon and Maggie Benton both added two kills. Marah Delgado had four digs and Lori Bailey two digs.
Houston Academy wins area title: Houston Academy captured the Class 3A, Area 3 regular-season title, beating Wicksburg on Thursday to finish the area with a 3-0 record.
The Raiders won Thursday’s match 25-8, 25-12, 18-25, 25-10.
Leading HA were Mary Suzan Aman, Jaylee Strickland and Abby Caldwell. Aman had 10 kills and two blocks, Strickland had seven kills, six digs and two aces and Caldwell had 28 assists, three aces, three kills and nine digs. Rachel Watson earned five kills and three aces, Noor Yunis delivered six kills and Onika Sukoff had nine digs and four assists. Also for HA, Marley Conner had four aces and six digs and Ann Davis Sinquefield had three digs.
Rehobeth wins: The Rebels defeated Cottonwood 25-17, 25-22, 25-14.
For Rehobeth, Peyton Hartigan had six aces, three kills, 17 assists and six digs, Helen Williamson had five aces, four kills and two digs and Jaci Parker had two aces, six kills and one block.
Also for the Rebels, Jenna Hixson had three kills, two blocks and two digs, Kerigan Freeman had one ace, three kills and two digs, Emma Arnold had one ace, five kills and four digs, McKenna Linder had one kill and 10 digs, Addison Benton had seven digs and one kill and Adriana Delgado had one kills and six digs.
Enterprise sweeps PCS: Enterprise won its 12th straight match, beating Providence Christian 25-7, 25-18, 25-10.
Jadyn Britton earned a team-high 11 kills and Taylor Danford had nine kills and six digs to lead EHS (18-4). Hannah Chang earned seven blocks and five kills and Abigail Wiggins had a team-high four aces plus three blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 25 assists, while Lily Rhoades had a team-high nine digs. Kayden Taylor added two aces and three digs and Alivia Freeman had two blocks.
Goshen wins: Goshen defeated New Brockton 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24.
Tori Keller had. two aces, 14 assists and five kills, Jayleigh Adair had two aces, five kills and two blocks, Kaci Wilkes had eight aces, six kills, one block and nine digs and Mikala Mallard had eight kills and five blocks.
Barbour County falls: The Jaguars lost to Red Level 25-5, 25-22, 25-12.
For Barbour County, Enasia Ivory had six service points and three aces, Aaliyah Peterson had five points, one ace and one block and Shakilah Bryant had five points, three aces and two digs.
Junior Varsity
Rebels roll: Rehobeth JV defeated Cottonwood 25-19, 25-11.
For Rehobeth, Emerson Trotter had five aces and 10 assists, Carolyn Merrill had four kills, Myrical White had three kills and one block, Jaslyn Andrews had one ace, three kills and two digs and Emma Davis had three kills.
Houston Academy sweeps Wicksburg: Houston Academy swept Wicksburg 25-7, 25-10.
Avery Havas had eight aces, four assists and two kills and Haley Trawick had four aces and two kills to pace HA. Sofia Langford had three assists and Kaleigh Heard had two kills.
Enterprise downs PCS: Enterprise defeated Providence Christian 25-14, 25-18.
Ella Little had 12 assists and two aces, Karis Snell three aces and five digs and Katie Warren had three kills and four digs. Morgan Formosa earned four aces and Riley Stewart and Kaelynn Green had two kills each.
9th grade
Enterprise beats PCS: Enterprise beat Providence Christian 25-10, 25-7.
Lee Lott earned eight aces and Lily Darlington delivered eight assists and three aces. Madison Parker chipped in three aces and three kills and Ava Barkley had four kills.
Middle School
Headland downs Ashford: The Headland Middle School team defeated Ashford 25-8, 25-11.
Joli Johnson earned five aces and three kills and Carrigan Blaha had three aces and six kills. Kittrell Quinlivan had three aces, while Layla Goodwin had four kills and Stormi Clemmons and Kiley Jenkins had three kills each. Kiley Taylor pitched in three assists.