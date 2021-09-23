VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long beats Dothan; HA wins area title

Rehobeth wins: The Rebels defeated Cottonwood 25-17, 25-22, 25-14.

For Rehobeth, Peyton Hartigan had six aces, three kills, 17 assists and six digs, Helen Williamson had five aces, four kills and two digs and Jaci Parker had two aces, six kills and one block.

Also for the Rebels, Jenna Hixson had three kills, two blocks and two digs, Kerigan Freeman had one ace, three kills and two digs, Emma Arnold had one ace, five kills and four digs, McKenna Linder had one kill and 10 digs, Addison Benton had seven digs and one kill and Adriana Delgado had one kills and six digs.

Enterprise sweeps PCS: Enterprise won its 12th straight match, beating Providence Christian 25-7, 25-18, 25-10.

Jadyn Britton earned a team-high 11 kills and Taylor Danford had nine kills and six digs to lead EHS (18-4). Hannah Chang earned seven blocks and five kills and Abigail Wiggins had a team-high four aces plus three blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 25 assists, while Lily Rhoades had a team-high nine digs. Kayden Taylor added two aces and three digs and Alivia Freeman had two blocks.

Goshen wins: Goshen defeated New Brockton 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24.