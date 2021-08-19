Volleyball roundup: G.W. Long defeats Geneva

G.W. Long defeated Geneva 25-10, 25-7, 25-15 to open the varsity volleyball season on Thursday.
Breana Henning had 14 kills and six digs for the Rebels, while Emma Claire Long had 12 kills and eight digs and Ally Whitehead had five kills and four digs.
Also for G.W. Long, Miranda Smith had four kills, two blocks and two digs, Makenna Long had 37 assists and 18 service points and Emmaline Hughes had nine digs.
Eufaula downs Abbeville: The Tigers took a 25-6, 25-17, 25-19 win in the season opener.
Tyonna Respress had 20 assists for Eufaula, while Breanna Paige had 10 kills and Jordan Ward had seven kills.
Eufaula also won the JV match 25-6, 25-8.
Dothan falls twice: Dothan lost to Jemison 25-19, 25-16 and to Calera 25-22, 25-19 on the road at Calera Thursday.
In the loss to Jemison, Kamri White had five kills and five digs, Ella Wood had four digs and six assists, while Peyton Preston had five blocks. Mattie Dodson had nine digs and Arianah Lommick four digs.
Against Calera, White had four kills and six digs, Dodson 11 digs and two assists and Lommick two kills and three digs. Wood added two aces, two assists and three digs and Kayla Hill had two blocks and AnnaKay Karabin two digs.
Charles Henderson sweeps Dale County: Charles Henderson defeated Dale County 25-19, 25-19, 25-14.
Madison Stewart led CHHS with 11 kills and seven digs and Hannah Sparrow had team-highs of four aces and 12 assists plus seven digs. Kelci Hicks had seven kills and five digs and Madison Allen had a team-high eight digs plus three aces.
Rehobeth wins: The Rebels beat Ashford 25-10, 25-19, 25-21.
Peyton Hartigan had three aces, two kills, 14 assists and two digs. Helen Williamson had three aces, eight kills and two digs, Jaci Parker had six kills and two blocks and Emma Arnold had four kills and two blocks.
Also for Rehobeth, McKenna Linder had four kills and five digs, Jenna Hixson had four aces and two blocks and Adriana Delgado had three digs.
NMA wins: The Knights beat Wicksburg 25-19, 25-23, 25-13.
Mary Dennis had two aces and six kills, Vanessa Davis had four aces, five kills and one block and Kayden Williams had five kills and one block.
Also for NMA, Rachel Gray had seven aces and three kills, Layna Grooms had two aces, two kills and one block and Mary Morgan Helms had six assists and one ace.
JV
Wiregrass Kings down Emmanuel Christian: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Emmanuel Christian 25-6, 25-20.
Amy Sexton had seven aces and four kills, Becca Wise five aces and Lily Barrett four aces. Jocelyn Andrews had two aces. KB Weed had four assists and Anna Ryan Sharp had three digs.
Dothan JV drops two: Dothan’s junior varsity fell to Calera 25-17, 25-21 and to Jemison 17-25, 25-22, 16-14.
Lauren Yu had six aces and three assists, Marah Delgado five aces, three kills and two digs and Sara Harris four aces and two kills. Brielle Pannell had three kills and Aailyah Taylor two kills.
Rehobeth JV rolls: The Rebels beat Ashford 25-13, 25-13 as Kryslin Lane had three kills, two digs and two blocks, Emerson Trotter had two aces, two kills and five assists and Anna Lee Walker had three aces.
NMA wins: The Knights' JV won over Wicksburg 25-20, 25-23 as Karleigh Mills had seven aces, Anna Griggs had five aces, four assists and two kills and Dana Cool had four kills and one block.
Junior High
Providence splits: The Eagles defeated Dothan Prep 25-3, 29-27 and lost to Dauphin 25-7, 25-12 in junior high action.
In the win over Dothan, Providence was led by Lauren Bailey with 18 aces. Abby Bancroft had one kill and one ace. Leighton Frazier and Dantzler Dowling each had one kill. Sadie Wilkes had two blocks. Haisten Grace Price, Ella Atkinson and Reese Colbert each had two aces, while Gracie Johnston and Frazier added an ace each.
In the loss to Dauphin, Wilkes had two kills, Addison Russ, Bailey, Colbert and Clara Reese Mixson each had one dig, Dowling had one kill and Atkinson and Bancroft each had an assist.