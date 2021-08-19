Volleyball roundup: G.W. Long defeats Geneva

G.W. Long defeated Geneva 25-10, 25-7, 25-15 to open the varsity volleyball season on Thursday.

Breana Henning had 14 kills and six digs for the Rebels, while Emma Claire Long had 12 kills and eight digs and Ally Whitehead had five kills and four digs.

Also for G.W. Long, Miranda Smith had four kills, two blocks and two digs, Makenna Long had 37 assists and 18 service points and Emmaline Hughes had nine digs.

Eufaula downs Abbeville: The Tigers took a 25-6, 25-17, 25-19 win in the season opener.

Tyonna Respress had 20 assists for Eufaula, while Breanna Paige had 10 kills and Jordan Ward had seven kills.

Eufaula also won the JV match 25-6, 25-8.

Dothan falls twice: Dothan lost to Jemison 25-19, 25-16 and to Calera 25-22, 25-19 on the road at Calera Thursday.

In the loss to Jemison, Kamri White had five kills and five digs, Ella Wood had four digs and six assists, while Peyton Preston had five blocks. Mattie Dodson had nine digs and Arianah Lommick four digs.