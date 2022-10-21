VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long reaches regional semifinals

G.W. Long’s volleyball team reached the Class 2A South Super Regional championship match before losing to No. 3 ranked Bayshore Christian 25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23 on Friday at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The Rebels beat Washington County 25-12, 17-25, 26-24, 26-24 to advance to the finals.

On the day, Emma Claire Long earned 50 kills, five aces, 25 digs and six blocks, Ally Whitehead had 11 kills, three aces, 20 digs and six blocks and Miranda Smith had 11 kills, two aces, six digs and eight blocks. Maleah Long delivered seven kills, three aces, 25 assists, five digs and five blocks, Sawyer Hughes 45 assists, three aces and 10 digs and Ainsley Watts 27 digs and three aces.

The Rebels (28-10) advance to next week’s 2A State Tournament in Birmingham as the No. 2 seed and plays North No. 3 seed Lindsey Lane Tuesday at noon in the opening round.

HA finishes third in 3A: Houston Academy finished third at the Class 3A South Super Regional Tournament on Friday, beating Opp in a consolation match 25-12, 25-20, 25-14.

The Raiders lost to St. Luke’s in the semifinal 25-16, 25-8, 27-25.

For the day, Mary Suzan Aman had 23 kills, six aces and seven digs, Carryne Chancey had 19 kills and 10 digs and Abby Caldwell delivered 54 assists, 11 aces and 34 digs. Kaleigh Heard earned six aces and three digs and Onika Sukoff seven digs and two assists against Opp and Whiddon Armstrong had five kills and two blocks and Tylaya Lingo five blocks and two digs versus St. Luke’s.

Houston Academy (28-15) advances to next week’s state tournament in Birmingham. As the No. 3 seed, the Raiders play the North’s No. 2 seed Plainview in the opener on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Opp finishes fourth: Opp finished fourth at the Class 3A South Super Regional after being swept by Prattville Christian in the semifinals and by Houston Academy (25-12, 25-20, 25-14) in the consolation match.

Against Prattville Christian, Megan Pinson had two aces and five digs, Amaya Womack had four kills, Amiya Thompson had three kills and Brooke Moseley had five assists and five digs.

Against HA, Thompson had six kills, Cuba Wiggins had four kills and three blocks, Womack had three kills and five digs, Moseley had five assists and four digs and Shelby Greenacre had five digs.

In finishing fourth at the regional, Opp (13-17) faces the North’s top seed Ohatchee in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament next week in Birmingham on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Class 7A

Enterprise finishes third: Enterprise finished third at the Class 7A South Super Regional Tournament after beating Auburn in the consolation match 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13.

The Wildcats lost earlier to St. Paul’s 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13.

As the third-place finisher, Enterprise (41-8) advances to next week’s state meet in Birmingham to face Hoover, the North’s No. 2 seed, in the opening round Wednesday at noon.

In Friday’s two matches, Taylor Danford had 17 kills, 23 digs and three aces, Heather Holtz had 72 assists and two aces and Abigail Wiggins had seven aces, 13 kills and 11 digs. Jaydyn Britton had 23 kills, Alivia Freeman had 13 kills and Morgan Williams had eight kills. Freeman also had eight blocks, Wiggins four blocks and Williams three blocks. Karis Snell had two aces.

Late Thursday

Class 5A

Providence Christian finishes fourth: Providence Christian lost its semifinal match to No. 2 ranked Montgomery Academy 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 and lost a consolation match to No. 10 Faith Academy 25-19, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23.

For the two matches, Reagan Stevens had 25 kills, 18 digs and two aces, Olivia Bruner had 19 kills and 19 digs and Ella Houston delivered 54 assists, two aces and 12 digs. Ella Brown had 15 kills, 23 digs and four aces and Madison Stevens had 39 digs and six assists. Both Mary Beth Arnold and Elizabeth Ann Ingram had two kills and three digs and Maggie McCollough had four digs.

Providence (20-25) advances to the state tournament and plays top-ranked Westminster Christian on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Class 2A

Wicksburg goes 1-1: Wicksburg beat Highland Home 25-8, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, but lost to Tuscaloosa Academy in the second round 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 in the Class 3A South Super Regional Tournament.

On the day, Bella Hicks had 55 assists, 10 aces and nine kills, Emily Espinoza had seven kills and seven blocks, Ella Grace Kelley had 19 kills and five aces and Bella Sellers had 12 kills. Lana Carpenter earned seven kills and four blocks in the win over Highland Home and Reagan Bull had five aces and two kills against Tuscaloosa Academy.

Samson falls in opener: Samson lost in its opening match at the South Super regional, falling in five sets to Pike Liberal Arts, 25-23, 12-25, 19-25, 25-22, 19-17.

Paige Norris had five aces, five kills and two blocks, Holly Warren 10 kills and Shaylei Mock 15 assists and two digs to lead Samson. Ava Robertson had 10 assists, while Allie Brooke Godwin had eight kills and Makayla Phillips five kills.

Class 1A

Kinston falls twice: Kinston was swept in the regional semifinals by Pleasant Home and lost a consolation match to Brantley in five sets.

The Bulldogs (16-15) finished fourth in the regional and faces the north’s top seed, Addison, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at next week’s state tournament.