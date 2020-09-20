Volleyball roundup: G.W. Long wins Silver Bracket at Enterprise Invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

G.W. Long won four of its six matches and won the Silver Bracket of the 11th Annual Enterprise Invitational Saturday in Enterprise.

The Class 2A No. 2 ranked Rebels (15-3) lost to host Enterprise 25-22, 25-23, beat Houston Academy 13-25, 25-20, 15-13, lost to Central of Phenix City 25-17, 25-22 and beat Smiths Station 25-14, 25-19 in pool play.

Long then beat Opp 25-18, 22-25, 15-10 in the Silver Bracket semifinals before winning the bracket finals against Dothan 25-23, 25-14.

Overall in the six matches on the day, Breana Henning had 68 kills, four aces and 73 digs, Emma Claire Long had 48 kills and 46 digs and Makenna Long had 157 assists, nine aces, five kills and 51 digs.

Also for G.W. Long, Morgan Ferguson had 19 kills, three aces, seven blocks and 19 digs, Allie Whitehead 16 kills, five blocks and six digs and Kyndall Wallace 61 digs.

Wiregrass Kings split: The Wiregrass Kings volleyball team split with the Tuscaloosa Home Educators on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, losing the opener 21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9 and winning the second match 25-19, 25-19, 25-13.