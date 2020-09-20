Volleyball roundup: G.W. Long wins Silver Bracket at Enterprise Invitational

G.W. Long won four of its six matches and won the Silver Bracket of the 11th Annual Enterprise Invitational Saturday in Enterprise.
The Class 2A No. 2 ranked Rebels (15-3) lost to host Enterprise 25-22, 25-23, beat Houston Academy 13-25, 25-20, 15-13, lost to Central of Phenix City 25-17, 25-22 and beat Smiths Station 25-14, 25-19 in pool play.
Long then beat Opp 25-18, 22-25, 15-10 in the Silver Bracket semifinals before winning the bracket finals against Dothan 25-23, 25-14.
Overall in the six matches on the day, Breana Henning had 68 kills, four aces and 73 digs, Emma Claire Long had 48 kills and 46 digs and Makenna Long had 157 assists, nine aces, five kills and 51 digs.
Also for G.W. Long, Morgan Ferguson had 19 kills, three aces, seven blocks and 19 digs, Allie Whitehead 16 kills, five blocks and six digs and Kyndall Wallace 61 digs.
Wiregrass Kings split: The Wiregrass Kings volleyball team split with the Tuscaloosa Home Educators on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, losing the opener 21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9 and winning the second match 25-19, 25-19, 25-13.
In the two matches, Kaylin Worthy had five aces, 17 kills, 13 digs and five blocks, Katie Byrd had four aces and 10 digs and Anna Ryan Sharp had four aces, a team-high 16 assists and 30 digs. Amy Sexton had four aces, six kills and 11 digs and Emily Edwards had four aces, six assists, five kills and 30 digs, while Harper Bray three aces, four kills, five digs and three assists and Emma Graham had three kills.
Kings JV win two: The Wiregrass Kings won on Saturday two matches, beating the Tuscaloosa Home Educators, 25-18, 25-18 in the opener and 25-20, 8-25, 15-5 in the second match.
Amy Sexton had 14 aces, three digs and two kills over the two matches, Ally Davis had four aces and three kills and Anna Ryan Sharp had nine aces, three digs and two assists. Klara Beth Weed had four aces and Emma Graham had four digs. Joycelyn Andrews had four aces in the opening win and Jessie Tedder two aces.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!