Volleyball roundup: G.W. Long wins tri-match with HA, NMA

G.W. Long wins tri-match
Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long Rebels defeated Houston Academy 25-20, 25-18 and Northside Methodist 25-20, 25-11 in a tri-match Thursday in Dothan, improving to 23-3 on the season.
Emma Claire Long earned 25 kills and 10 digs, Breana Henning contributed 14 kills and eight digs and Makenna Long delivered 48 assists and four digs for G.W. Long. Also for the Rebels, Miranda Smith had three kills and a team-high five blocks and Maleah Long had five kills. Emmaline Hughes led the defense with 18 digs and Ainsley Watts added nine digs.
Houston Academy beat Northside Methodist 25-14, 25-21.
In the tri-match for HA, Abby Caldwell delivered 35 assists, five aces, seven kills and seven digs, Rachel Watson 14 kills and Mary Suzan Aman seven kills and two blocks. Marley Conner had five digs and two assists, Carryne Chance had 10 kills and three digs and Tylaya Lingo had five kills.
Also for HA, Jaylee Strickland had four aces, three digs, two kills and two blocks, Onika Sukoff had three aces and three digs, Melisa Man five aces and Ann Davis Sinquefield had four digs.
In the tri-match for NMA, Ellie Williams 13 assists, six aces, three kills and three blocks. Mary Dennis had seven kills, 10 digs, three blocks and one ace. Vanessa Davis had four kills and three blocks. Kayden Williams had six kills and three blocks. Emily Calhoun had two blocks, one ace and one kill. Rachel Gray had two aces and one kill. Layna Grooms had one ace and one block. Emily Odom had 17 digs.
Geneva County beats Cottonwood: Geneva County defeated Cottonwood 25-12, 25-19, 25-4 on Thursday to win the Class 2A, Area 2 title.
Hailey Archer had 11 aces, eight assists and two digs and Anri Davis eight kills, seven aces and three digs to pace Geneva County. Amelia Long earned five kills, 12 assists and two digs and Ebonie Wright seven kills and two blocks.
Providence wins: Providence defeated Carroll 25-17, 25-16, 25-19.
Ella Houston had three aces, 21 assists, one kill and eight digs and Megan Stewart had 10 kills and four blocks. Olivia Bruner had five kills and three digs, Lucy Griffin had four kills, Vivian Crump had seven kills, seven digs and one block, Anna Grace O’Bryan had seven aces, three assists and 11 digs and Regan Stevens had two kills and one dig.
Ariton wins: The Purple Cats beat Dale County 25-9, 25-15, 25-18.
Hollis Cherry had 18 assists, Kaydee Phillips had 11 kills, Blair Hughes had seven kills and Ansleigh Herring had five kills.
Slocomb wins: Slocomb beat Wicksburg 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 18-25, 16-14.
Faith Brookshire had 11 kills, three aces, eight digs and three blocks. Cieara Baker had seven kills and 13 digs. Chesnee Aplin had 10 digs, two aces and two kills. Arianna Knox had four kills and four blocks. Lainee Thomas had 27 assists and 17 digs. Sheba Hagler had 10 digs and Abigail Goodman had eight digs.
Enterprise defeats Dothan: Enterprise defeated Dothan 25-6, 25-13, 25-7 on Wednesday night to finish the regular season undefeated in Class 7A, Area 3 play at 6-0.
Jadyn Britton had team-highs of five aces and eight kills plus five digs to lead EHS. Heather Holtz had four aces and 22 assists and Hannah Change had five kills and three blocks. Taylor Danford had six kills, Kayden Taylor three aces and Zationna Horne two blocks. Lily Rhoades had a team-high six digs.
For Dothan, Zaele Curry had three kills and three blocks. Hadley Williams had three assists and Lauren Yu two assists, while Kayla Hill had two blocks. Mattie Dodson had nine digs and Kayden Martin and Arianah Lomnick had three digs each. Yu added two assists.
Eufaula falls to Opelika: Eufaula won the first two sets, but Opelika rallied for the win and also clinched the Class 6A, Area 4 title with a 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-8 comeback victory.
For Eufaula, Fantasia Jackson earned four aces, four kills, 10 assists and six digs and Jordan Ward five kills and five blocks. Colby Ellis contributed four aces and 13 digs and Kyla Richardson two kills and nine digs.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian downs Carroll: Providence Christian JV defeated Carroll 25-19, 25-16.
Leading PCS were Maddie Claire McNeil with four kills, six digs, two blocks assists and one block assist, Olivia Littlefield with two aces, six assists and five digs. Jillian Howard with a team-high seven kills and Sydney Gallarado and Maddison Threatt both had a team-high eight digs.
Enterprise sweeps Dothan: Enterprise defeated Dothan 25-16, 25-19.
Lily Stracener earned a team-high four aces plus four assists, Karis Snell delivered two aces and five digs to pace Enterprise. Ava Frizzell also had two aces. Annalynn Hanson had a team-high four kills, while Kaelynn Green had three kills and Riley Stewart two kills Mary Ellen Morris had a team-high six digs, Ella Little had a team-high six assists and Morgan Williams a team-high three blocks.
Eufaula downs Opelika: Eufaula defeated Opelika 25-18, 25-15.
Arrianna Turner had 10 kills and two aces, Zanterria Lasseter had eight kills, three aces and two digs and Maddie Dowling had three aces, 11 assists and three digs for EHS.
Geneva County downs Cottonwood: Geneva County rallied past Cottonwood 10-25, 25-12, 15-5. Addison Calhoun had four kills and three blocks, Kaylee Watson four aces and three digs, Kyleigh Saunders five blocks and Addi Mae Habbard two kills for Geneva County.
Wiregrass Kings fall to ACA: The Kings JV team lost to Abbeville Christian 16-25, 25-23, 15-9.
For the Kings, Anna Ryan Sharp had eight kills, three aces and nine digs, Amy Sexton had seven kills, four aces and five digs. KB Weed had four aces, 20 assists and three digs, while Ella Carlson earned four kills, two aces and four digs. Becca Wise added four kills and two digs and Joycelyn Andrews chipped in four digs.
In the middle school match, the Kings fell to Abbeville Christian 25-20, 25-15.
Emma Schulman led the Kings with four digs and two kills. Lily Barrett had four kills and Josalyn Howe had six assists and one ace. Jayla Solomon added two digs.