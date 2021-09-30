Volleyball roundup: G.W. Long wins tri-match with HA, NMA

G.W. Long wins tri-match

Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long Rebels defeated Houston Academy 25-20, 25-18 and Northside Methodist 25-20, 25-11 in a tri-match Thursday in Dothan, improving to 23-3 on the season.

Emma Claire Long earned 25 kills and 10 digs, Breana Henning contributed 14 kills and eight digs and Makenna Long delivered 48 assists and four digs for G.W. Long. Also for the Rebels, Miranda Smith had three kills and a team-high five blocks and Maleah Long had five kills. Emmaline Hughes led the defense with 18 digs and Ainsley Watts added nine digs.

Houston Academy beat Northside Methodist 25-14, 25-21.

In the tri-match for HA, Abby Caldwell delivered 35 assists, five aces, seven kills and seven digs, Rachel Watson 14 kills and Mary Suzan Aman seven kills and two blocks. Marley Conner had five digs and two assists, Carryne Chance had 10 kills and three digs and Tylaya Lingo had five kills.

Also for HA, Jaylee Strickland had four aces, three digs, two kills and two blocks, Onika Sukoff had three aces and three digs, Melisa Man five aces and Ann Davis Sinquefield had four digs.