Volleyball roundup: G.W. Long wins tri-match

G.W. Long defeated Dothan 25-7, 25-17 and Calera 25-12, 25-13 in a regular season tri-match Tuesday in high school volleyball.

In the win over Dothan, Emma Claire Long had 10 kills, two digs and two assists. Breana Henning had six kills and nine digs. Ally Whitehead had six kills and one dig. Maleah Long had six kills and Makenna Long had 29 assists and four digs.

In the win over Calera, Emma Claire Long had 12 kills and three digs, Henning had nine kills, three digs and two aces and Makenna Long had 27 assists and two digs.

Enterprise falls: Enterprise lost to Montgomery Academy 18-25, 28-26, 3-15 and to Pelham 25-22, 23-25, 7-5 in a tri-match.

For the Wildcats against MA, Heather Holtz had 24 assists, Lily Rhoades had 19 digs, Zationna Horne had four blocks and Jadyn Britton had nine kills.

Against Pelham, Kayden Taylor and Holtz each had an ace, Horne and Britton each had four kills, Holtz had 20 assists and Rhoades had 15 digs.

Barbour County falls: The Jaguars ended their season with a 25-4, 25-17, 25-8 loss to Brantley in the Class 1A, Area 3 tournament.

For Barbour County, Aaliyah Peterson had four service points, Enasia Ivory had three, Zy’Quoya Devose had two and Brakiah Russell had one point and three digs.