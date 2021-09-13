Volleyball roundup: HA defeats Daleville

Houston Academy captured a Class 3A, Area 3 volleyball contest over Daleville on Monday, winning 25-7, 25-10 25-2.

Onika Sukoff earned 12 aces, part of 25 for the Raiders overall in the match. Carryne Chancey delivered five aces and Melisa Man four aces. Also for HA, Rachel Watson had seven kills and two aces, Abby Caldwell 17 assists and two aces and Mary Suzan Aman six kills. Jaylee Strickland added two kills and two digs and Ann Davis Sinquefield chipped in two kills.

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy sweeps Daleville: Houston Academy defeated Daleville 25-12, 25-6.

Emily Maddox had 10 aces and three kills and Molly Rutland had six aces and eight assists to lead the Raiders, who scored half of their points (25 of 50) off aces. Kenza Bilbeisi earned four aces and four kills and Avery Havas had three aces. Kaleigh Heard added two aces and Makaria McGriff chipped in two kills.

Enterprise JV wins Raider Invitational

Enterprise’s junior varsity volleyball team won Houston Academy’s Raider JV Invitational on Saturday, going undefeated in five matches.