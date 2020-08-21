Volleyball roundup: HA downs 5A No. 2 Guntersville, falls to No. 1 Bayside

The Houston Academy Raiders rallied past Class 5A No. 2 ranked Guntersville and lost to 5A top-ranked Bayside Academy in volleyball action at the Juanita Boddie Memorial Tournament in Hoover Friday night.
The Raiders (2-2) lost the opening set to Guntersville 25-15 but won the next two 25-15, 15-6 to win the match. Earlier, they lost to 5A top-ranked Bayside 25-15, 26-24.
In the win over Guntersville, Mattie Havas had 10 kills and two digs and Abby Caldwell 13 assists, two aces and two digs. Both Caley Caldwell and Carryne Chancey had two aces and three digs. Rachel Watson had two kills as did Lizzy Kate Skinner, who also had two digs. Marley Conner had three aces and Bailey Dykes two digs.
In the loss to Bayside, Havas had five kills, four digs and two aces, Chancey had three kills, three aces and eight digs and Abby Caldwell had 11 assists, six digs and two aces. Caley Caldwell earned seven digs and Dykes five assists.
On Thursday, Houston Academy fell to Class 4A No. 4 LAMP 25-17, 25-22 and defeated St. James 25-21, 26-24 in a tri-match Thursday in Montgomery.
In the LAMP match, Skinner and Havas had six kills each with Havas also earning seven digs and two blocks. Skinner added two digs. Abby Caldwell had 16 assists, four digs and three aces, Chancey had two kills and five digs and Watson two kills. Dykes had eight digs and Caley Caldwell seven digs.
In the win over St. James, Abby Caldwell had 11 assists, seven digs and two aces, Caley Caldwell had six digs and two assists and Havas four kills and nine digs. Watson had four kills, Chancey three kills and eight digs and Skinner two digs.
Geneva County wins: The Bulldogs defeated Cottonwood 25-10, 25-16, 25-15 as Karoline Striplin had 10 kills, eight blocks and 11 aces.
Andi Davis had three kills and five blocks, Amelia Long had 10 aces and 12 assists and Hailey Archer had 18 assists.
Geneva County also won the JV match 26-24, 28-26 as Elizabeth Reynolds had three kills and six aces, Bailey Haggard had eight assists, Daylynn Long had six aces and seven aces and Carlie Davis had eight digs.
Dale County wins two: Dale County defeated Abbeville 25-12, 25-21 and Geneva County 25-22, 14-25, 15-8 on Thursday at home in Midland City.
On the day, Whiddon Armstrong had nine kills and Kaydence Creech three kills. Caroline Underwood and Chyann Beasley had strong serving efforts and Madison Penley led the defense in digs.
Elba falls to Florala: Elba lost to Florala in the season opener Thursday, 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20.
For Elba, Jasmine Magwood had four digs and Danaejah Flowers and Nevaeh Sanders had two digs each. Andrya Chism had one ace and one dig.
Elba’s junior high beat Florala 26-24, 19-25, 15-12.
Kinston beats New Brockton: Faith Peters had 13 kills and six blocks and Addison Musgrove had 28 assists to lead Kinston in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over New Brockton to open the season on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs also won the JV match, 25-13, 25-9 and the junior high contest 25-14, 25-14. Leading the JV was Claire McReynolds with eight assists and six kills and Danielle Cain had eight assists. In junior high, Lilli Sumblin had seven assists.
Opp loses to Brantley: Opp lost a tough, five-set match to Brantley 15-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12.
Opp’s junior varsity defeated Brantley 25-12, 25-10.
No details were available on either match.
Pike Lib falls to Fort Dale: Pike Liberal Arts lost its season opener, falling to Fort Dale 25-17, 12-25, 25-23, 25-20.
For Pike Lib, Dannah Dawson had 16 assists and four aces, Ally Rushing 10 assists and four aces, Grace Rushing six aces and 10 kills and Mikalah Griffin had nine kills and two blocks.
Abbeville Christian sweeps Emmanuel Christian: Abbeville Christian swept Emmanuel Christian 25-23, 25-11, 28-26 on Thursday night.
For ECS, Katie Wheeler had 14 assists and two aces, Emma German five kills and an ace, Maddy Hall three kills and Katie Butler two kills.
The ACA JV also beat ECS, winning 25-11, 25-12. For ECS, Soleia Copeland had two digs, while Katie Robbins and Rileigh McDonald had one kill each and Emma Brannon one ace. Ella Rodgers had one ace and one assists and Cheynne Redmond had one dig.
No stats were available for ACA.
