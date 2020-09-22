Volleyball roundup: HA gets close win over Opp

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Houston Academy defeated Opp 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19 in high school volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Raiders, Mattie Havas had 19 kills, three aces, eight digs and one block and Lizzy Kate Skinner had eight kills, six digs, one ace and one block.

Also for HA, Rachel Watson had six kills, two blocks and one dig and Carryne Chancey had three kills, eight digs and one ace. Bailey Dykes had three kills, five digs and three aces, Abby Caldwell had 41 assists, 11 digs three aces and one kill, Caley Caldwell had four aces and three digs and Marley Conner had three digs.

For Opp, Taylor Carnley had five kills, 11 digs and 15 assists, while Emily Mitchell had two aces, Caroline Courson five blocks and Evie Younce 11 digs.

NMA wins: Northside Methodist Academy defeated Headland 25-12, 25-21, 25-16.

Anna Lee Hathcock had 17 assists and three aces for NMA. Vanessa Davis had five aces and five kills, Elizabeth Helms had four aces and 11 kills, Kayden Williams had seven kills and three aces and Mary Dennis had two aces and four kills.

For Headland, Alexus Neal had four blocks and four kills and Maria Martinez had seven aces.