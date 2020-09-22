Volleyball roundup: HA gets close win over Opp

Houston Academy defeated Opp 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19 in high school volleyball on Tuesday.
For the Raiders, Mattie Havas had 19 kills, three aces, eight digs and one block and Lizzy Kate Skinner had eight kills, six digs, one ace and one block.
Also for HA, Rachel Watson had six kills, two blocks and one dig and Carryne Chancey had three kills, eight digs and one ace. Bailey Dykes had three kills, five digs and three aces, Abby Caldwell had 41 assists, 11 digs three aces and one kill, Caley Caldwell had four aces and three digs and Marley Conner had three digs.
For Opp, Taylor Carnley had five kills, 11 digs and 15 assists, while Emily Mitchell had two aces, Caroline Courson five blocks and Evie Younce 11 digs.
NMA wins: Northside Methodist Academy defeated Headland 25-12, 25-21, 25-16.
Anna Lee Hathcock had 17 assists and three aces for NMA. Vanessa Davis had five aces and five kills, Elizabeth Helms had four aces and 11 kills, Kayden Williams had seven kills and three aces and Mary Dennis had two aces and four kills.
For Headland, Alexus Neal had four blocks and four kills and Maria Martinez had seven aces.
G.W. Long sweeps: G.W. Long took a 25-6, 25-7, 25-16 win over Zion Chapel.
Breana Henning had 10 kills, Emma Claire Long had six kills and four aces, Ally Whitehead had eight kills and two blocks, Maleah Long had four kills, Makenna Long had 31 assists, three aces and four digs and Morgan Ferguson had six aces and three kills.
Ariton rolls: Ariton defeated Elba 25-17, 25-6, 25-7.
Caroline Hughes had 20 assists and five aces, Zhee Oliver had eight kills and three blocks, Sarah Snyder had seven kills and Kayleigh Hagler had seven aces for the Purple Cats.
Houston County wins: Houston County defeated Cottonwood 25-18, 25-9, 17-25, 15-13.
Diamond Ealey-Carter had eight aces and Kingsley French seven aces for Houston County. Kierstin French had five aces and three kills and Gracie Bridges had three aces. Jaden Bridges added two aces and two kills and Lexi Sims had two kills and two blocks for the Lions.
Wicksburg wins: The Panthers defeated Daleville 25-11, 25-18.
For Wicksburg, Bella Hicks had 10 aces, one kill and one assist, Reagan Bull had six aces, Emily Espinoza had one kill, Emily Fells had one ace and one kill, Ella Grace Kelley had four aces and one assist and Emma Claire Creel had one ace.
Eufaula falls: Opelika defeated Eufaula 22-25, 25-8, 27-25, 25-23.
For Eufaula, Savannah Simmons had three kills and 20 assists, Maggie White had four aces, eight kills and four digs, Jada Woods had seven kills, Taylor Hicks had three kills and Fantasia Jackson had 10 digs.
Eufaula won the JV match 25-13, 25-15.
JV
Opp wins: Opp defeated Houston Academy 25-15, 25-23 as Cuba Wiggins had three kills, two aces and two blocks, Reese Cauley and Haylei Henegan had three kills each, Brooke Moseley had seven assists and McKinley Hill 11 digs.
G.W. Long wins: G.W. Long beat Zion Chapel 25-16, 25-15 as Emma Grace Caraway had six kills, Gracie Powell had three aces, Kaylee Joseph had four aces and Joely Thomas had four kills.
G.W. Long won the junior high match 25-16, 25-18.
Knights win: Northside Methodist JV beat Headland 25-7, 25-8.
Joleigh Parmer had five aces, 13 assists and two kills, Emily Calhoun had eight aces and five kills, Rachel Gray had 12 aces and three kills and Mary Helms had nine kills.
Headland won the junior high match 9-25, 25-14, 15-7. For NMA, Addie Forrester had four kills and Lillian Slaick had three kills and four aces.
