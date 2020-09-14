Volleyball roundup: HA gets past Wicksburg

Houston Academy swept Wicksburg in a Class 3A, Area 2 volleyball match-up 25-7, 25-21 and 25-20.
Leading the Raiders (8-10, 2-0) were Maddie Havas with 14 kills and two aces, Rachel Watson with seven kills and two aces and Abby Caldwell with 31 assists and 12 digs. Carryne Chancey had six aces and three kills and Bailey Dykes had four kills and four digs. Tamira Henexson added three kills and two digs, Lizzy Kate Skinner chipped in two kills and two digs and Caley Caldwell earned 12 digs.
Headland wins: Headland got its first win of the season by beating Abbeville, 25-7, 25-9, 25-15.
Alexus Neal had seven aces and fill kills, Callie Suggs added six kills and Vanessa Fuqua added four kills.
Opp sweeps: Opp defeated New Brockton 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 as Taylor Carnley had six aces and 17 assists. Also for the Bobcats, Amaya Womack had seven kills, Caroline Courson had one block and Evie Younce had 12 digs.
Pike Lib falls to Lee-Scott: Pike Liberal Arts fell to Lee-Scott Academy 28-26, 27-25, 25-20.
Grace Rushing had four kills and two aces, Amity White three aces, two kills, three assists and three digs and Ally Rushing had seven assists for Pike Lib. Emily Bryan had five aces, three kills and four digs and Kaylee Copeland had 17 digs.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy edges Wicksburg: Houston Academy defeated Wicksburg 20-25, 25-14, 16-14 as Avery Havas had five aces, Ansleigh Smith two aces, two kills and 10 assists and Kaleigh Heard four kills, two aces and four digs.
Also for HA, Noor Yunis had two aces, two kills and three digs and Ashlinn Carmody had two kills.
For Wicksburg, Emily Fells had three aces, one kill and six digs, Reagan Bull had one ace and two digs and Emily Espinoza had one ace and one block.
Rams win: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-14, 25-13. Abby Gard had six service points with four aces and Reagan Griffin had seven service points with three aces.
Bobcats win: Opp defeated New Brockton 25-10, 25-5.
Mean Pinson and Cuba Wiggins each had four aces, Allie Winser had four kills, McKinley Hill had four digs and Brooke Mosley and Haylei Henegan each had five assists.
Junior High
Providence falls: The Eagles lost to Opp 25-27, 25-9, 15-8 and to Dauphin 25-12, 25-5.
Against Opp, Claire Coffman had one kill and three aces, Mary Beth Arnold had one kill and Elizabeth Ann Ingram had two aces. Against Dauphin, Rylie Spence had one kill for the Eagles.
Geneva County falls twice: Geneva County 7th-8th grade team lost to South Dale 25-17, 20-25, 15-5 and to Slocomb 26-24, 25-14.
Overall for Geneva County, Daylynn Long had seven aces and 19 assists, Addie Mae Habbard had six aces and six kills and Carlie Davis delivered seven aces. Kyleigh Saunders earned nine blocks and Maci Strickland had four blocks and five digs.
Slocomb also lost to South Dale 25-23, 25-9.
