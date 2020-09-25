Volleyball roundup: HA sweeps Dothan, Ashford

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Houston Academy defeated Ashford 25-14, 25-23 and Dothan 25-23, 25-22 on Thursday.

Against Ashford, Maddie Havas had seven kills, four aces and four digs, Lizzy Kate Skinner had four kills, two aces, five digs and two blocks and Abby Caldwell had 18 assists, two aces and seven digs. Also for HA, Bailey Dykes had two kills, two blocks and six digs, Rachel Watson two kills, Marley Conner five digs and Tamira Henexson two kills.

Versus Dothan, Havas had 11 kills, two aces and eight digs, Abby Caldwell had 28 assists and nine digs and Watson had seven kills. Carryne Chancey had four kills and seven digs and Dykes three kills and six digs. Caley Caldwell had 12 digs and Skinner had two kills.

Dothan splits: Zaele Curry had six kills and four blocks and Collier Peaden had five kills, seven digs, two assists and a block to lead Dothan over Ashford 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday night.

Nicole Turner had nine assists and six digs, while Kamri White had five kills, Arianah Lomick three kills and Natalie Turner two kills. Hadley Williams had four assists, Landrie Wiggins two assists and Marion Greene three digs.